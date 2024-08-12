The Essential Cheeses of France [MAP]

Just like wine, cheese is central to France’s identity and culture. Also as with wine, each region boasts its own specific styles of cheese, and some even have official designations. Though we’re used to seeing household names like Munster on supermarket shelves in the U.S., there is a plethora of delicious regional varieties to get to know.

Some of these include creamy Camembert from Normandy, funky wedges of Roquefort from the south, and smooth wheels of Saint-Paulin hailing from the coast. Some regions offer both robust wine and cheese offerings that make for beautiful pairings — like Loire Valley Chèvre and Sancerre, or Comté and Jura Chardonnay — so expanding your knowledge can be the key to unlocking some killer wine and cheese nights.

From Saint André to Beaufort, here are the essential cheeses of France, mapped.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

*Image retrieved from Aliaksandr Kazlou via stock.adobe.com