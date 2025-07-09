When it comes to rosé, the light-bodied, quaffable wines of Provence undoubtedly rule the category. But for wine nerds interested in more age-worthy, complex versions of the style, it’s common to look to a smaller subregion of southern France, the Mourvèdre-based blends of Bandol. The sunny, windswept area is located right on the Mediterranean, leading to concentrated wines with a lot of rich fruit, savory undertones, and intense structure in both its reds and rosés.

In the quaint region, there are a few well-known producers that shoppers can reliably find in the U.S. Long a darling of the reputable Kermit Lynch import portfolio, Domaine Tempier is the benchmark example of Bandol rosé with a history dating back to 1834. The estate’s flagship rosé is a blend of 55 percent Mourvèdre, 25 percent Grenache, and 20 percent Cinsault, aged for six to eight months before bottling. It’s known for its lush fruit-forward flavors of apricot, grapefruit, juicy red berries, and limestone minerality. Its bright acidity and fine tannic structure also make the wine a great candidate for aging.

The price of this coveted bottling continues to climb each year, with the most recent vintage listed at around $60 at most retailers. And while it’s certainly a standout rosé, there are other wines — with maybe a little less prestige — that still hit those rich, savory notes that make somms swoon.

From great value bottles of Bandol to Bandol-inspired blends from the U.S., here are eight alternatives to the esteemed Domaine Tempier Rosé.

Domaine Le Galantin Bandol Rosé 2024

Achille and Liliane Pascal started Domaine Le Galatin with a small production of rosé in 1972, and the Bandol-based estate is now run by the second generation. The winery’s flagship rosé prominently features Mourvèdre at 62 percent of the blend, with Grenache and Cinsault making up the remainder. The result is a generous, expressive rosé with notes of ripe peaches, orange zest, and grapefruit with a lingering mineral finish. It delivers everything one might want from a Bandol rosé, and at less than half the price of a bottle of Tempier.

La Bastide Blanche Bandol Rosé 2023

Also a family-owned estate founded in 1972, La Bastide Blanche is located in the foothills of Sainte-Baume Mountain, less than a mile from the Mediterranean Sea. The certified organic wine is made with a classic blend of 51 percent Mourvèdre, 24 percent Cinsaut, and 19 percent Grenache, with the other 6 percent made up of local white grapes. The wine has delicate notes of strawberries, citrus, and spice, but the main event is the palate’s deliciously rich texture, bolstered by a weighty (but balanced) 13 percent ABV.

Château Pradeaux Bandol Rosé 2024

Château Pradeaux is a historic estate located on the outskirts of the town of Saint Cyr-sur-Mernear on the Mediterranean coast that has been making Bandol wines since the 18th century. This cuvée is a 50-50 blend of Mourvèdre and Cinsault, lending to a well-structured, medium- bodied palate. It has concentrated flavors of blood orange, watermelon, and strawberries, with subtle savory hints. A truly age-worthy expression of rosé.

Bedrock Wine Co. Ode to Lulu Rosé 2023

Though Bedrock Wine Co. is based in Sonoma, Calif., this rosé draws inspiration from Bandol. The name “Ode to Lulu” is even a reference to the late Lulu Peyraud, the matriarch of the family behind Domaine Tempier and a legend in the world of southern French food and wine. To make this rosé, Bedrock works with centenarian vineyards in Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties. The blend is predominantly Mourvèdre with some Syrah and Grenache, to replicate the bold body and flavors of Bandol. The Mourvèdre brings its signature structure and spice to the blend, as well as delightful aromatics of orange zest, cherries, and strawberries.

Tablas Creek Dianthus Rosé 2024

Founded in partnership with Châteauneuf-du-Pape’s famed Château de Beaucastel, all the wines made at Paso Robles-based Tablas Creek are inspired by France’s Rhône Valley. This rosé is a reference to both the wines of Bandol as well as the rich rosés of Tavel, made with a blend of 44 percent Mourvèdre and 43 percent Grenache (with a splash of Counoise and Cinsaut to even it out). The result is a highly concentrated rosé with a deep pink hue and wonderfully rich palate with notes of cranberry, cherry, juicy watermelon, and sweet spices.

A Tribute to Grace Rosé of Grenache Santa Barbara Highlands Vineyard 2022

While Mourvèdre is the star of Bandol, Grenache is still a key supporting character. And no one does Grenache-focused wines like A Tribute to Grace. The Santa Barbara-based producer exclusively focuses on wines made with this grape, coaxing out beautiful expressions of Grenache across multiple styles. This rosé is a great example of a wine that balances delicate, refreshing aromas and flavors like fresh grapefruit and peaches, with an intriguing, creamy texture.

Ridge Vineyards Lytton Estate Rosé 2024

Another Rhône-inspired rosé, this Grenache-dominant blend comes from Ridge’s organically farmed Lytton Springs vineyard in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley. But keeping true to the Dry Creek Valley style, the wine includes a touch of Zinfandel, adding the grape’s signature fruit-forward character and body. The result is a medium-bodied rosé with bright citrus and cherry notes.

Venus La Universal Dido La Solució Rosa 2022

From another corner of the Mediterranean comes a similarly robust and expressive rosé. It’s a Grenache-dominant field blend of both red and white varieties (including Grenache Blanc, Tempranillo, and Macabeo) from the Montsant region of Catalonia. Aged in a combination of large barrels and amphorae for 16 months, this wine has some serious depth and complexity. The palate offers complex layers of texture and flavor with a creamy, round mouthfeel accented with hints of dried herbs and cinnamon. It’s a great option for those looking for a serious, slightly savory rosé, but want to branch out from Bandol.