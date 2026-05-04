Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, and drinkers are gearing up to knock back Margaritas galore. As penny pinching becomes the norm, celebrants are likely to compare their local spots’ menu price to the average cost of a Marg in their state.

In 2025, tequila was the second-most purchased spirit by revenue in the U.S., and the Margarita continues its reign as the country’s favorite cocktail. The price for America’s most beloved cocktail in one state might look entirely different than in the next, even if they’re neighbors.

VinePair looked to market research firm Ground Signal to find the states with the priciest pours and those with more affordable ’ritas. Ground Signal — which offers artificial intelligence-powered solutions for brands to boost their on-premise beverage sales — surveyed 66,583 total bars, restaurants, and hotels (both chains and independent entities) to compare the prices of 262,262 Margaritas.

New York is, unsurprisingly, the most expensive state for a Margarita at $14.01 — the only state with an average price above $14 — according to Ground Signal’s data. Behind it are Hawaii and Washington, D.C., where a Marg’s average cost is $13.89 and $13.67, respectively. Other than New York, Hawaii and D.C. are the only zones with average prices above $13.50. Rounding out the top five are Massachusetts at $13.47 and Vermont at $13.43.

Kansas is the purveyor of the cheapest average Margarita price at $10.09 — just a bit less costly than its neighbor to the south, Oklahoma, which is the second-least expensive state for a Margarita at $10.23.

Texas — often considered the state that loves tequila the most — falls on the less expensive side at $11.26. $11 to $12 is the most common price range with 17 states in the span.

Below is a table of the average price for a Margarita in every state and Washington, D.C.

The Average Price for a Margarita in Every State

State Average Price New York $14.01 Hawaii $13.89 Washington, D.C. $13.67 Massachusetts $13.47 Vermont $13.43 Nevada $13.30 California $13.20 Washington $12.94 Rhode Island $12.93 Florida $12.90 New Jersey $12.80 Connecticut $12.69 Oregon $12.50 New Hampshire $12.49 New Mexico $12.25 Pennsylvania $12.17 Virginia $12.08 Maine $12.03 Alaska $12.00 Georgia $11.99 Illinois $11.95 North Carolina $11.95 Colorado $11.90 South Carolina $11.83 Maryland $11.77 Arizona $11.72 Delaware $11.55 Louisiana $11.43 Minnesota $11.34 Tennessee $11.34 Texas $11.26 South Dakota $11.25 Michigan $11.24 Iowa $11.17 Alabama $11.09 Utah $11.09 Ohio $10.99 Wyoming $10.94 Idaho $10.86 West Virginia $10.83 Missouri $10.82 North Dakota $10.82 Mississippi $10.80 Indiana $10.74 Montana $10.69 Kentucky $10.60 Arkansas $10.48 Wisconsin $10.46 Nebraska $10.29 Oklahoma $10.23 Kansas $10.09

*Image retrieved from fahrwasser – stock.adobe.com