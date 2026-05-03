When you think about America’s pastime, what are the first things that come to mind? Probably your favorite team’s jersey, peanuts, popcorn, hot dogs, and beer. And just as uniforms have gotten a City Connect makeover, hot dogs now come topped with everything from mac and cheese to lobster, movie theater popcorn buckets are highly sought-after collectibles, and souvenir stadium cups are now Instagramable more for what they look like than what they contain. And while we of course care about the local brews, loaded milkshakes, and team-themed cocktails (especially when they’re hidden behind secret doors), this list is about those extra special, one-of-a-kind containers that fans clamor for.

This year in particular, a few over-the-top vessels have captured the internet’s attention nationwide. Recently introduced items include several 9-9-9 challenge packages with custom glassware that downsizes the required 9 beers as well as cocktails that prioritize local flavors. You can still find classic collectibles with your team’s logo, stadium, or franchise player emblazoned on miniature helmets or oversized cups, but these days those are small fries compared to the receptacles below. So here are the coolest things to drink out of at a baseball game this season.

Mini Coolers

If you haven’t seen these adorable cooler cups on your feed, you must not even know a baseball fan, because they’ve taken over. Prices range from $20 to upwards of $40, so it’s definitely an investment, but you can always resell yours on eBay where listings have them going for over $100. Find them in Boston at Fenway Park, in Denver at Coors Field, in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, and in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

The Literal Stadium

Yankee Stadium is so iconic that you can now eat popcorn out of a bucket and drink a cocktail or mocktail out of a glass all shaped in its likeness. The House That Ruth Built may have been demolished, but today’s stadium will live on forever thanks to these cups.

A Full Pitcher

For the past few years, the Chicago White Sox have been making headlines more for their concessions than their (losing) record. This year, the team’s bats are making some noise and its campfire milkshake is back with an upgrade. You can now drink the viral shake out of a full pitcher, which is meant for two, but almost feels like a dare to do it solo. Those toasted marshmallows are definitely calling our name.

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A Mascot

Despite their name change, the Cleveland Guardians have had the same fuzzy, pink mascot since 1990. Slider may look like a kid-friendly guy, but he lends his appearance to a cup holding a decidedly adult beverage. The Mascot Mule at Progressive Field’s new steak stand will leave you with a souvenir you will definitely want to show off.

A Trident

Back for its second year and slightly overshadowed by a chicken tender ferry and a secret cocktail window is the Seattle Mariner’s trident cup. It holds a whole liter of soda and even comes with free refills, so make sure you find the nearest bathroom to your seat at T-Mobile Park.

Full Batting Equipment

You may have already seen a Phillies beverage bat (and the color-changing Bryce Harper edition), but you can get more than just the bat at Citizen’s Bank Park. In fact, you can get a carafe of Red October Punch topped with interlocking cups shaped like a ball and catcher’s mask. This is sure to become a family heirloom.

A Baseball

This one may seem obvious, and stadiums have offered baseball-shaped drinkware in the past, but new at American Family Field this season is The Bobber. It’s meant to reflect fishing as one of Wisconsin’s favorite pastimes, but it’s probably going to mostly teach Brewers fans how many Wisconsin Old Fashioneds they can drink in nine innings.

An MVP’s Jersey

They really love their superstar in Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani is such a big deal that the $75, refillable-all-season cup made to look like his jersey complete with the number 17 sold out before the end of opening weekend. We still think it’s pretty cool.