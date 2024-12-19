2024 was a great year for cocktails, and now, thanks to new data from research firm CGA by NIQ, we finally know which ones reigned supreme at bars and restaurants this year.

The Cocktail Sales Tracker, which uses data from CGA — an on-premise research consultancy that analyzes food and beverage businesses — provides quarterly insights into drinks trends across the U.S. based on real sales figures. This new release, published Wednesday, showcases five of the most profitable cocktails for bars and restaurants in 2024. While some of the results were predictable — like the ever-popular Spritz and Espresso Martini — others showed surprising growth. So which cocktails stole the show in 2024? Here’s what we learned from CGA’s latest data.

Unsurprisingly, the almighty Margarita remained the most popular cocktail in the U.S. on-premise. Third-quarter sales of the tequila-based tipple outperformed the same period from 2023 by 25 percent, showing the cocktail is still growing with great velocity. According to the data, the beloved Marg is the most valuable cocktail at every outlet type except for fine dining.

However, in an interesting turn of events, the Mojito actually had a phenomenal run in 2024, with a staggering 37 percent growth in the third quarter year-over-year, making it the second most valuable cocktail at the average U.S. outlet after the Margarita.

The Spritz and the Espresso Martini both had landmark years with impressive growth. The Espresso Martini specifically saw a 116 percent bump year-over-year for the third quarter. The data also notes that average prices and check values were broadly flat at this time, indicating that sales volume is the driving force behind the coffee cocktail’s growth. The Spritz, while also a popular choice, saw more seasonal fluctuations, ranking as the second most valuable cocktail in the second quarter of 2024 but 10th in the third.

Another noteworthy cocktail this year was the Negroni. The CGA data suggests the gin-based cocktail is one of the most lucrative in the U.S., ranking high in check value, with the average cost up $1 year-over-year to hit $16. And it seems like the Negroni is only getting classier, with its popularity at polished casual venues experiencing a 79 percent uptick, while its presence at neighborhood bars dropped by 49 percent.

The Margarita, Espresso Martini, Spritz, Negroni, and Mojito undoubtedly defined drinking culture in 2024 — though we can’t help but wonder where the classic Martini falls in all this. Only time will tell which drinks get to keep the spotlight for another year.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!