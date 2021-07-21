As the summer months wind down, there is still plenty of time to enjoy refreshing drinks. You can count on tequila to present lighter, fruit-forward cocktail options such as the Margarita and Paloma, which pair seamlessly with picnics and beach days. And highball cocktails are casual, easy-to-concoct drinks that pair well with hot weather. For those unfamiliar, a highball cocktail is served with a small amount of base alcohol and large amounts of non-alcoholic mixers. Then, of course, they are served in a highball glass.

Still looking for that perfect summer drink? Read on for the ultimate list of the best tequila highballs.

The Tequila Sunrise Recipe

This aesthetically pleasing cocktail — popularized in 1972 by the Rolling Stones — is sure to brighten any mood. Showcasing its radiant color resembling a sunrise, this classic is made with two ounces of tequila, a splash of orange juice, and a half-ounce of Grenadine. Top it off with some ice, and garnish with an orange wheel for a tangy touch.

The El Jefe Recipe

A drink called “the boss” definitely deserves extra attention. This spicy, fruit-forward cocktail packs a dose of serrano-infused tequila. The trick is to chop up serrano peppers, add them to the tequila, and let the mixture marinate for three days. When it’s ready, add it to a shaker with blanco rum, agave syrup, blueberries, and pineapple juice. Top it off with soda water, and garnish with a festive umbrella. Now, kick back and relax with a drink fit for a boss.

The Best Paloma Recipe

An often overlooked cocktail, the Paloma is incredibly refreshing and just as easy to make as it is to sip. To make one, add reposado or blanco tequila, lime juice, a pinch of salt, and grapefruit soda. Combine those ingredients into a highball glass, add ice, and garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

The Mexican Mule Recipe

This highball cocktail is a riff on the vodka-based Moscow Mule, which dates back to the late-19th century. The Mexican Mule adapts the recipe, trading vodka for tequila. To make one, fill a copper mug with ice, add tequila, lime juice, and ginger beer, and garnish with a lime wheel.

The Honeysuckle Tequila Sour Recipe

Honeysuckle acts as a sweet pairing to this floral tequila highball. To make one, add tequila, chamomile liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, and honeysuckle syrup to a shaker with ice, and strain into a Collins glass. Garnish with edible flowers and a pineapple wedge for a presentation as appealing as the drink itself.

The Strawberry Fields Recipe

Emily Vikre, co-founder of Vikre Distillery, created this drink while exploring the outdoors. Served as a riff on a Margarita, tequila accents the flavor of grilled strawberries for an herbal yet sweet finish. To make one, combine a muddled grilled strawberry with silver tequila, lime juice, elderflower liqueur, and simple syrup. Strain into a glass, and garnish with strawberry slices for a bright touch.

The Winter Paloma Recipe

This cold weather-friendly riff on the Paloma calls for pomegranates to bring in extra sweetness, while tart cranberry juice balances out the flavor. Combine these juices with your favorite blanco tequila, top it off with soda water, and garnish with a lime wedge for a highball that’s craveable all year round.

The Coconut Margarita Recipe

The Margarita’s simplicity allows for maximum riffing potential. To make this tropical variation of the classic cocktail, simply add tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, coconut milk, and toasted coconut syrup to a shaker with ice. Strain into a highball glass rimmed with salt and cinnamon, and garnish with a grapefruit slice and a torched cinnamon stick for added aroma.

The Ranch Water Recipe

Step into the shoes of a rancher and enjoy this West Texas staple. Requiring only three ingredients, this cocktail has recently soared into popularity among consumers and trade members alike. To make one, add tequila blanco and fresh lime juice to a chilled bottle of Topo Chico mineral water — no glassware required.