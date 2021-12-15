If, like us, you have a lot of drinks enthusiasts in your life, you know that finding them the perfect gift can be a bit of a challenge. And while a nice bottle of their favorite spirit or Champagne is always a safe bet, you might be looking for something a little less ephemeral and a little more thoughtful to give this year.

Before you reach for another pair of whiskey stones, though, take a minute to consider who your gift is for. Whether it’s a seasoned home bartender, budding beer geek, or wine pro in training, there are plenty of gifts out there that will actually build on their interests and be just as functional as they are charming.

From the coolest ice press to the newest recipe books and more, read on for 22 gifts any drinks lover would be stoked to get.

Things for the Bar

Leave the Boston Shaker for the pros and give a three-piece cobbler shaker instead — it’s a little less messy and simpler to use, especially for beginners. This one comes recommended by William Elliot, managing partner at New York’s Maison Premiere.

With their unique, aroma-enhancing shape, tulip glasses are a great pick for any craft beer lover who enjoys exploring different brew styles and flavors.

For anyone who pours wine at home — at dinner parties, on Tuesday nights, or otherwise — these flexible, foil-covered discs keep things tidy and can be used again and again.

More than just an excellent party trick, this mesmerizing aluminum ice press makes perfect, compact, cocktail-ready ice spheres in under a minute.

A sturdy corkscrew is indispensable, and this one from beloved kitchen brand Le Creuset opens bottles with ease and is handsome to boot.

For any aspiring spirits enthusiast, Glencairns are a must for nosing and tasting Scotch, tequila, and more.

Designed for top restaurants, this crystal decanter would be just as welcome on any home bar, waiting to take on its next bottle of Barolo or Rioja.

Reading Material

The latest recipe book from writer Robert Simonson explores the wide world of agave spirits and their many wonderful cocktails.

A deep exploration of Japanese cocktails and culture, this recipe and guide book from celebrated bartender and creative director Julia Momosé would be a beautiful addition to any collection.

With interviews, essays, road trip itineraries, and historical musings, the newest release from Wildsam is so much more than just the ultimate field guide to Kentucky bourbon.

With over 600 recipes, tips, and techniques, this guide to mixology from the team behind lauded cocktail bar Death & Co is the ultimate resource for any bartender — amateur, professional, or otherwise.

Learning the basics and building on them is the premise of this cocktail recipe book from spirits mastermind Steven Grasse and writer Adam Erace.

If you’re not familiar with award-winning journalist and VinePair writer-at-large Dave Infante’s substack, Fingers, do get yourself acquainted. And then, gift a subscription of the newsletter to any plugged-in enthusiast who cares about drinking culture and the forces at play behind it.

Special Ingredients

Bartender and tropical drinks enthusiast Brian Miller swears by Orgeat Works’ namesake almond syrup for his Mai Tai, and every home mixologist would, too.

With the ultimate trio of bitters — Angostura, Peychaud’s, and Regan’s Orange — on the bar, there are few classic cocktails one couldn’t mix up.

For Manhattans, Whiskey Sours, and more, you can’t beat a jar of sweet and syrupy deluxe Luxardo cherries.

Apparel

Let them rep their favorite beer, wine, and spirits brands with merch like hats, tees, and totes — these from some of VinePair’s Next Wave Award winneor rs and friends.