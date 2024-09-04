When I asked the owner of a local wine shop about Rueda, I got a quizzical look. I wasn’t completely surprised that he was unfamiliar with wines from Rueda, given that it’s a relatively small subregion of Castilla y León in northwest Spain a couple of hours from Madrid. Rueda is often overshadowed by its neighbor, Ribera del Duero, and even more so by Rioja.

But when it comes to white wines from Spain, Rueda is an important player that should be on your radar.

Unlike Ribera del Duero or Rioja, where the red Tempranillo grape dominates, Rueda is white wine country, specifically the home of the Verdejo grape that’s indigenous to the region and has seen a revival in recent decades.

The resurgence is attributed to the arrival of Rioja’s famed Marqués de Riscal winery, which moved its white wine production to the region in the 1970s.

Rueda has scorching summers and frigid winters, but during the growing season, the grapes benefit from the large diurnal shifts that bring cool nights, which preserve the grapes’ acidity. Most of the vineyards lie near the Duero River and grow mainly in sandy, pebbly, and rocky soils. The wines tend to have a good deal of minerality.

Rueda Verdejos are aromatic, with herbal and floral notes, and the best ones also have concentrated fruit flavors, including apple, stone and tropical fruits, and citrus. They’re highly versatile white wines that can be served with all kinds of fish, shellfish, white meats, and cheeses, especially creamy goat cheeses.

I like to think of Rueda Verdejo as a great alternative to white wines like Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, and, as you’ll see on the list below, they tend to be excellent values, with many priced in the $15 to $20 range or less.

Most of the wines you’ll find are made without barrel aging, and those that are (and done so with restraint) can take on an intriguing added dimension that can evoke white Burgundies. Others are made with exposure to the lees (the dead yeast and other particles that settle to the bottom of the fermentation tank), which can also give them a nice creamy touch.

Here are seven of the best Rueda Verdejos to try:

Ramon Bilbao Rueda Verdejo 2022

A century-old Rioja producer, Ramon Bilbao opened a Rueda winery in 2016, growing Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc. The Verdejo is an excellent example, showing white peach, Meyer lemon, a touch of vanilla, and minerals on the long finish.

Price: $15

Marqués de Cáceres Rueda Verdejo 2023

One of the best-known Ruedas, from a leading producer, this is a stunning bargain with complexity that belies its $11 price tag. Stone fruit aromas and flavors, including white peach, along with hints of lemon-lime and vanilla, are framed by a nice mineral texture. A versatile wine that will pair well with all kinds of fish and even salads.

Price: $11

Garciarévalo Casamaro Rueda Verdejo 2022

Apricot, stewed apple, orange, and a hint of baking spices are among the aromas and flavors in this standout Rueda that shows a nice mineral texture. The grapes are from old vines that are farmed organically, with a small amount of Viura in the blend.

Price: $16

Torres Celeste Rueda Verdejo ‘Pago del Cielo’ 2023

You’ll see on the label that this wine — a blend of Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc — is made “sur lies,” which softens the edges and gives it a richer, creamier texture. The grapes are sourced from vineyards that sit on gravelly soil near the Duero River. The wine is fresh, floral, and herbal with flavors of orange and brioche and a hint of fresh coriander. This bottle was perfect with a Southern-inspired shrimp stew I like to make.

Price: $22

Bellori Rueda Verdejo 2022

One of my favorite Ruedas, this one has really vivid fruit, including Meyer lemon and ripe honeydew melon. Hints of herbs, vanilla, and white pepper give the wine good depth and complexity. It’s also a stunning under-$15 bargain.

Price: $14

Oinoz Rueda Verdejo 2023

Another great-value Rueda with white peach and green apple flavors accented by hints of orange, vanilla, and dill. A perfect candidate for your next weeknight take-out sushi dinner.

Price: $11

Nisia ‘Las Suertes’ Rueda Verdejo Old Vines 2022

From a single vineyard in the highest-elevation area of Rueda, the grapes come from very old ungrafted vines. The wine is aged in larger French oak barrels, so while there’s a definite wood influence (vanilla, almond), it accents rather than dominates the white peach and tropical fruit flavors. The wine has an elegance that will appeal to lovers of white Burgundy and other Chardonnays that don’t scream out oak.

Price: $26

