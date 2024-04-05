The Cocktail College Podcast: The (Re)Manhattan

“Cocktail College” is brought to you by George Dickel. Let me tell you a little story, listener. From the very beginning, as one of the oldest distilleries in Tennessee, George Dickel was determined to do things differently — rethink American whiskey using fresh spring water as well as tried-and-true distillation techniques. And here’s why I’m excited to partner with Dickel today: Whether you’re talking Tennessee whiskey or Bourbon, Dickel actually puts both of those different types of spirits out there. You can argue the differences between yourselves. And, when it comes to sipping, we’re talking high-age statements with some of the best value you can find in American whiskey. Seriously, we’ve been fans here at Vinepair for years. We’ve championed Dickel for years, which is why it’s so awesome to be partnering today. But this is a cocktail podcast, so let’s talk about mixing options. I like to turn to the Dickel Bourbon, which feels just at home in those classic cocktails that we always cover here, as well as those modern classics we like to get into as well. Listener, head to www.georgedickel.com/recipes to get inspired and start mixing with our old pal, George Dickel. Cheers.

Following the advent of punches in the 17th century, the 1800s saw drinking culture define the cocktail as we know it today. It wasn’t long before timeless, three-ingredient stalwarts like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan came along. However, when it comes to the latter concoction, little is known about the drink’s inception other than the fact that it was created in the eponymous NYC borough. Some say it was created by bartender Ian Marshall at the Manhattan Club. Others believe a fellow named George Black invented it at the Manhattan Inn. Origins aside, today, we’re revisiting one of the world’s most iconic cocktails: the Manhattan.

On this episode of “Cocktail College,” Tim McKirdy is joined by Sebastian Tollius, beverage director of New York’s Eleven Madison Park, to re-examine the Manhattan. More than 100 episodes have passed since we first covered this drink, and on this go-around, we’re diving into the drink’s dubious history, cocktail carts, and modern interpretations featuring both bourbon and rye. Plus, we’ll touch upon Sazeracs, Martinis, and a vegan Ramos Gin Fizz. It’s all right here on the “Cocktail College” podcast. Tune in for more.

Sebastian Tollius’s Rye Manhattan Recipe

Ingredients

Angostura Bitters: 4 dashes (precision dasher) or 2 dashes in regular bottle

2 ½ ounces Michter’s rye

1 ounce Carpano Antica sweet vermouth

Garnish: brandied cherry

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora or coupe glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

Sebastian Tollius’s Bourbon Manhattan Recipe

Ingredients

Angostura Bitters: 6 dashes (precision dasher) or 3 dashes in regular bottle

2 ½ ounces Buffalo Trace

1 ounce Carpano Antica sweet vermouth

Garnish: brandied cherry

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora or coupe glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

The Bedford and Grand Recipe

Ingredients

2 dashes orange bitters

1 teaspoon Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

½ ounce fino sherry

¾ ounce Barolo Chinato

2 ounces Michter’s rye

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora. Express and discard lemon twist.

