The Cocktail College Podcast: The Bijou

It may sound cliché, but cocktails tend to be greater than the sum of their parts, and this episode’s drink is no exception. It’s the Bijou, a pre-Prohibition blend of Plymouth gin, sweet vermouth, green Chartreuse, and orange bitters. The spec reads like a floral, rich gin Martini, but unlike that fan favorite, the Bijou has flown under the general public’s radar. Why is that, you might ask? It’s hard to tell, but today, we’re giving this B-side banger the credit it deserves.

The word “bijou” translates to “jewel,” inspired by the dazzling colors of its components. Gin is crystal clear (like diamonds), sweet vermouth is ruby red, and Chartreuse comes equipped with its iconic emerald hue. Diamonds, rubies, and emeralds in a glass? That’s right. On this episode of “Cocktail College,” we’re breaking down the Bijou: a one-stop shop for those seeking boozy, stirred, “up” cocktails, and another use for that bottle of green Chartreuse you spent so long hunting down. Here to give us the virtual lowdown is Adam Fournier, beverage director of Spago Beverly Hills. Tune in for more.

Adam Fournier’s Bougie Bijou Recipe

Ingredients

¼ ounce Chartreuse Elixir Vegetal

½ ounce Chartreuse VEP Green

¾ ounce Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth

1 ½ ounces navy strength gin, such as Plymouth

Angostura orange bitters

Garnish: Kirschwasser-soaked cherries

Directions

Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass and stir until chilled. Strain into a freezer-chilled vintage glass, such as a coupe. Garnish with a Kirschwasser-soaked cherry.

