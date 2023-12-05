The 7 Best Tequilas to Gift This Holiday (2023)

In case you haven’t heard, tequila is hot right now — so hot that it’s on track to overtake vodka in on-premise popularity. So, if you have an agave lover in your life, there’s never been a better time to surprise them with a bottle that will knock their socks off. Still, with the ever-growing hoard of celebrity launches, old-school brands, and newcomers on shelves today, narrowing down the best bottle to gift can be tough. That’s why we picked out the seven best choices for gift-giving.

From budget-friendly picks to splurges for those special to you, this is the ultimate list for the best tequilas to gift this holiday season.

Best budget tequila: Mi Campo Blanco

Best splurge tequila: Destileria Santanera Tahona Blanco

Best tequila for beginners: Teremana Small Batch Blanco

Best tequila for agave geeks: G4 Tequila Blanco de Madera

Best tequila for cocktail lovers: Gran Centenario Plata

Best tequila to impress: Patrón El Alto Tequila Reposado

Best high-ABV tequila: Tequila Tapatio Blanco 110

Best Budget Tequila

Aged for three weeks in used French oak barrels, Mi Campo Blanco is uncommon as far as blancos go, making it a great expression to give to someone looking to further experiment in the agave arena. Rich and deep, the blanco is great for sipping on its own, but it also really shines in cocktails. And at just $24, it’s the perfect pick for big-batch Margaritas.

Average Price: $24

Rating: 90

Best Splurge Tequila

Looking to impress with a big buy this season? Look no further than Destileria Santanera’s Tahona Blanco. As its name suggests, the expression is made using the tahona process, a traditional method of tequila production in which volcanic stone is used to crush Blue Weber agave and extract its juices for distillation. The process is known for producing slightly smoother and sweeter profiles, and its results can be tasted here. Bottled at 41 percent ABV, this blanco carries a luscious mouthfeel and notes of agave and black pepper that make it versatile enough for sipping neat, over ice, or in a cocktail.

Average Price: $106

Rating: 94

Best Tequila for Beginners

Teremana Small Batch Blanco is an ideal starting point for those just dipping their toes into the world of agave spirits. Launched by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in March 2020, the brand kicked off its portfolio with a blanco and a reposado. The former delivers approachable aromas of pineapple, pepper, and vegetal agave with a fruit-forward palate.

Average Price: $31

Rating: 92

Best Tequila for Agave Geeks

Bottled at 45 percent ABV, G4 Tequila Blanco de Madera is a stunning selection for the tequila-heads in your life. Fermented using wooden vats — a departure from G4’s typical fermentation in stainless steel — this tequila teems with earthy and vegetal notes sure to please agave aficionados. If you come across this bottle, be sure to snag it.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 95

Best Tequila for Cocktail Lovers

Not only does Gran Centenario Plata deliver flavors suited for shaking into a Paloma or topping off with Topo Chico for a Ranch Water, but its bottle is also beautiful enough to take center stage on your giftee’s bar cart. The tequila, which is blended in French Limousin oak barrels, brims with bright, citrusy agave notes.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 90

Best Tequila to Impress

If you really like someone — and we mean really like them — consider splurging on Patrón’s El Alto Tequila Reposado, one of the newer additions to the beloved brand’s lineup. While the name may suggest this tequila is another reposado, it’s actually a blend of reposado, añejo, and extra añejo distillates, resulting in a luscious spirit with a seductive flavor profile. With green agave on the nose and palate that’s rounded out by vanilla oak, El Alto is definitely an investment, but it’s certain to earn you some favor this holiday season.

Average Price: $200

Rating: 93

Best High-ABV Tequila

When it comes to high-ABV tequilas, Tequila Tapatio Blanco 110 is the gold standard. Bottled at 110 proof, or 55 percent ABV, Tapatio Blanco 110 maintains the highest legal alcohol content for the tequila category but still doesn’t singe the taste buds. Instead, it delivers fresh agave and minty aromas before washing the plate with notes of vegetal agave, cinnamon, and a splash of citrus.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 92