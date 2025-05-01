Over almost 10 years of tasting and recommending tequilas at VinePair, we’ve watched the category grow and evolve, ultimately becoming one of the best-selling and most popular spirits in the U.S.

Admittedly, that momentum is starting to slow down, coinciding with greater spirits and alcohol consumption trends. And tequila, specifically, is facing something of a reckoning: Are there too many celebrity brands? Where is the “additive-free” labeling movement headed? And can distillers and agave growers find the delicate balance between supply and demand?

In truth, while things seemed so rosy, say, five years ago, these past few years have been sobering. All of which makes the record number of samples we received for this roundup all the more surprising and encouraging. And while overall consumption trends and post-pandemic corrections remain up in the air, this year not only marked the largest but also strongest field of samples we’ve ever considered. It also highlighted one clear reality: Tequila is evolving.

Case in point: In 2020, we received just one brand and sample that wasn’t bottled at the category’s minimum 40 percent ABV. This year we lost track of the number of expressions that exceeded that figure, whether produced as “still-strength” releases or tequilas bottled somewhere between 40 and 48 percent ABV. The upshot for those products (and drinkers) is more flavor, more complexity, more depth, and a more diverse and interesting category overall. What’s more, it flies in the face of the greater forces and trends that have propelled tequila in recent years, like cristalino and rosado bottlings that seemed, at worst, marketing ploys and, at best, aimed at bringing more consumers into the fold rather than offering more for engaged aficionados.

Tasting through all of this year’s submissions proved to be an enlightening experience. Whittling the vast number down to a select collection of favorites was a tough assignment, but with much deliberation and consideration, here are VinePair’s 30 best tequilas for 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” roundups, highlighting the best products across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting team and editorial staff sample thousands of bottles annually. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also ensures we have the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly remarkable, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspectives — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We conduct tastings as our readers would: with full awareness of the producer and, crucially, the price of each product. As such, our tastings are not performed blind.

For this tequila roundup, all samples were poured in Glencairn glasses and given five minutes to breathe before tasting. We analyzed each tequila’s aromas, flavors, texture, and finish, while appearance did not factor into the equation unless there was a notable flaw or irregularity.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best tequilas to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted 178 new submissions and also retasted around a dozen other bottles that were sent to VinePair over the prior 12 months.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. We then reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best tequilas to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring tequilas we tasted during this exercise. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario.

The Best Tequilas Under $50

Tequila Zarpado Blanco

It’s increasingly hard to find any tequila retailing for $25 or less these days, let alone something that tastes this good. Citrusy and berry-forward on the nose, it transitions to full-on agave and peppery spice on the palate. Don’t just grab one bottle, buy an entire case!

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

Zumbador Blanco Tequila

Another absolute steal, the agave for this highland tequila was cooked in stone ovens, crushed using a tahona, and fermented in wooden and steel vats prior to copper and stainless steel distillation. A rich core of cooked agave runs throughout, with herbaceous, floral, and pickly brine notes providing texture and color.

Average price: $28

Rating: 92

Tequila Cimarrón Reposado

Cimarrón offers a thoughtfully made blanco at an exceptionally affordable price. But we instead opted to include the brand’s reposado because the profile of agave and its funky, savory base distillate far outshine the influence of oak. This is always welcome in the reposado and añejo categories (and beyond), but highly uncommon at this price, where those techniques are often employed to mask imperfections.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

Apple is a note that typifies a lot of tequilas, especially blancos, and it presents itself in myriad forms on that spectrum: peel, sour fermented notes, cooked fruit, and spiced compote. Dulce Vida blanco leans into peel, along with supporting mineral aromas and vibrant pepper undertones across its nose and palate. That profile makes this a great selection for highballs and Margaritas, while the price bolsters its selection as a cocktail staple.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Lunazul Primero Reposado

A brand-new offering from Heaven Hill’s Lunazul brand, this reposado arrives at 45 percent ABV with a prominent pepperiness, as well as reserved floral, vegetal notes. If this tequila were a color, it’d be green. And if you were to mix it in cocktails — which you absolutely should — a complex, considered Paloma would be the first order of business.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Teremana Tequila Reposado

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be one of the most followed individuals in the world, and, by and large, celebrities may not have been the best thing for the tequila category at large. But his Teremana brand is a serious proposition and this tequila absolutely means business. Bartenders love it and we’ve raved about Teremana’s blanco in the past. But don’t overlook its aged expressions. The agave and base distillate sing in this reposado, with just a kiss of oak adding subtle sweetness and complexity to the high-quality blanco that first entered the barrel.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

El Mexicano Blanco

Imagine a freshly juiced slushy of watermelon and pineapple. Add some herbaceous and mineral-forward aromas to that, along with an intense palate packed with cooked, slightly sweet agave. If that sounds inviting, it represents the exact experience of pouring this blanco into a glass and enjoying its aromas and flavors. Sample it in a Marg or Paloma, and thank us later.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Elevación1250 Tequila Blanco

With the word “Elevación” in its name, it might come as some surprise that this is a valley tequila. Its profile is green, herbaceous, mineral-rich, and will appeal to anyone who loves the pyrazines of a Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, or, more obscurely, Carménère. There’s a roasted agave sweetness on the palate that balances everything out and makes every sip compelling.

Average price: $45

Rating: 91

Tequila Herradura Blanco

Think you know Herradura? Think again. This recent blanco introduction to the brand’s lineup arrives at 45 percent ABV. That figure doesn’t appear to pursue some trend or aim to hit some arbitrary numerical value; instead, it serves to make the spirit shine with its added alcohol, delivering more depth of flavor and complexity than the brand’s plata expression and most blancos. And — honestly — this tequila charms with its slightly kitschy packaging. A blanco with deep character, if you like briny, vegetal tequilas, a whole new world awaits here.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

Mijenta Tequila Blanco

Mijenta is an additive-free, sustainably focused, B-Corp-certified tequila brand that engages in a number of positive initiatives. Rich, cooked agave notes and subtle vanilla open the nose of the brand’s blanco. It soon shifts gears into fresh green vegetal territory on the palate, with black pepper spice closing the show.

Average price: $49

Rating: 92

The Best Tequilas Under $100

Tequila Ocho Plata

Inhaling the aromas of Tequila Ocho’s stunning plata expression recalls all of the best characteristics of a properly made and nuanced Margarita: it’s briny and vegetal; vibrant green vegetables and citrus fruit come to the fore on the nose; and there’s a mineral, umami complexity on the palate that also signals thoughtful production and quality ingredients. It may not be priced for well drinks at a bar, but home bartenders can pick it up for cocktails — and your cocktail game will be infinitely improved by doing so.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Terralta Tequila Blanco

Attractive berry notes combine with white flower aromas on the nose of this blanco, instantly drawing you in and demanding a quick follow-up sip. At that point, floral agave nectar leads the charge, with a suggestion of vegetal pepperiness soon following. It’s an enjoyable one-two punch, with white pepper bitterness on the finish keeping things complex and offering a distinctive finish.

Average price: $50

Rating: 92

Tequila Arette Artesanal Suave Blanco

Well rounded and soft, but peppery in all the right places, this blanco arrives with a wonderful intensity of aromas and flavors. Brick oven cooking, roller mill extraction, and open-air fermentation make this an extremely expressive and characterful blanco — one you can sip or happily mix in cocktails. Start with the classics; follow up with proprietary experimentation.

Average price: $54

Rating: 93

Volans Tequila Blanco

Volans is a high-quality, traditionally made tequila. Not quite as green or savory as some other highland expressions — leaning more into berry and citrus notes — its aromatic profile leans fruity, mineral, and grassy, and also features a lovely whiff of mint. The palate, however, is all about peppery olive tapenade. Mexican Martini, anyone?

Average price: $54

Rating: 94

ArteNOM 1579 Blanco Clásico

An ‘IYKYK’ brand for agave heads, ArteNOM not only offers exceptional tequilas but also standalone spirits that compete at the highest level on the overall agave stage. It focuses on specific sites, elevations, production techniques, and producers. And while most drinkers will not have the same luxury we had of tasting the entire lineup side by side, rest assured that if you see anything from this label, buy without hesitation. Should you, however, be faced with that luxurious choice, we recommend this stunning and singular expression — it’ll wow with its perfumed, surprising, and enticing aromas and flavors.

Average price: $55

Rating: 95

Don Vicente Tequila Blanco

Tahona, brick ovens, copper pot stills — this blanco ticks all the boxes one might hope for from a “proper” production standpoint on paper, and it delivers on them convincingly. It positively leaps out of the glass as soon as it’s poured, with intense floral and sour notes, and a hint of pepper, soon taking center stage in the tasting arena. Peppery and vegetal flavors prove a commanding presence on the palate, with a mineral, saline, persisting finish.

Average price: $56

Rating: 93

Lagrimas del Valle Reposado La Loma 2024

Lagrimas del Valle adopts a site- and time-specific approach to tequila-making, with each blanco and reposado release tied to a specific field and year. We generally skew blanco in our appreciation for the brand’s expressions, but this most recent 46-percent-ABV reposado blew us away: Minty pickle and luscious agave notes shine from the base blanco; meanwhile, a subtle cedar sweetness from oak adds depth and complexity, highlighting a grapefruit pith and briny complexity that forms the backbone for everything.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Mexa Tequila Tahona Blanco

From the lowland valleys (or “valles”) of Jalisco, this tahona-crushed blanco is an amazing ambassador for slowing things down, being more hands on, and basking in the pronounced juicy berry aromas and flavors that can result from doing all the above in this region. Violet aromas make their presence fully known, along with a hint of minerality. Bright, energetic, with a subtle core of sweet agave, it surely owes some of its intensity and definition to its 48-percent-ABV bottling strength.

Average price: $69

Rating: 96

Montagave ‘Las Rocas’ Blanco

Inspired by ancient but trendy winemaking techniques, this 45-percent-ABV blanco employs a five-ton concrete egg for production, presumably during fermentation, post-distillation aging, or both (it’s not fully clear from informational materials provided by the brand). What is abundant and striking is the clarity of cooked agave that traverses nose to palate, and this blanco’s undisputed credentials as an exceptional sipping spirit.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

LALO Tequila High Proof

Duality in motion? That might be the best way to describe the happenings at Lalo Tequila, the brand founded by Lalo González, grandson of a certain Don Julio González. Launched with just one expression — a blanco that’s won over agave aficionados and fashionistas alike — this high-proof, limited-edition expression builds upon that legacy without ceding any clout (or flavor) to oak. This is a high-octane, savory, zesty blanco that shines in neat sips, on the rocks, and in cocktails. A first product extension for the brand, it stays true to Lalo’s singular core while building upon one of the most exciting (and growing) legacies in modern distilled spirits.

Average price: $75

Rating: 95

Wild Common Tequila Reposado

“Agave is the star of the show,” notes the brand of this reposado, and we couldn’t put it better, nor give a more succinct reason for its inclusion on the list. Agave plus oak equaling something that’s better than the sum of those parts is a simple equation on paper but one that so few brands achieve — the aging vessel so often covering up inferior base distillate. Not here, though. This is an inviting 43-percent-ABV reposado that charms with floral and sweet agave aromas. The palate leans peppery and jalapeño-rich, landing with intensity, and nuance.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Atanasio Orígenes ‘Espíritu Fuerte’

Bottled at 46 percent ABV, this blanco lives up to its “Espíritu Fuerte” billing for tequila at large. So, too, does its pronounced aromatic and flavor profile. Clean, intense, and inviting on the nose, pineapple and habanero aromas meet a subtle floral accent. A bright and intense palate then pronounces notes of pepper, while agave and fruit occupy the middle of the tongue. At this price, it’s a more than premium spirit for cocktails, but we see it as a clear sipping blanco — a convincing one at that.

Average price: $84

Rating: 94

4 Copas Tequila Añejo

“Organic” — a word prominently featured on this añejo’s label — might seem like a buzz term in other spirit categories. But tequila as an alcoholic beverage is more like wine than, say, whiskey; base ingredients matter more here. And rather than seeing one growing season, agave experiences seven (on average), with all the implied nutritional and disease complications therefore multiplied. In this case, responsible farming has led to quality base ingredients and a spirit that noses and tastes more vibrant than many of its competitors, mineral-rich and sweet off the bat with a delectable fruity core. Stone fruit, in particular, stands out on the palate, which is decadent but not oaky, and intense but not overbearing. It’s pricey but it will challenge any other sipping spirit on your shelf — and it might well win.

Average price: $87

Rating: 94

Tequila Volteo Reposado

As noted in our intro, tasting non-blind is one of VinePair’s core philosophies because it allows us to take price and other important factors into consideration. While not inherent to the quality of a spirit, that does mean we also encounter every product’s packaging — and while that doesn’t impact our objectivity, it can raise an eyebrow, as was the case with this flashy reposado that seems designed for bottle service and more likely to deliver style over substance. All of which makes its engaging, concentrated, agave-forward, and luscious profile more surprising and welcome. Perhaps that packaging sets a slightly higher bar for it to overcome, as did its celebrity credentials. But vault over that bar it did. And while this is an expensive reposado, it’s an exceptional sipping spirit — one that easily goes toe-to-toe with similarly priced and much older whiskeys, Cognacs, and brandies in general.

Average price: $90

Rating: 93

The Best Tequilas Over $100

Tequila Partida Roble Fino Añejo

“Roble fino,” roughly meaning “fine oak” in English, is a very accurate way to describe this añejo and the components that shape its profile. Aged for 18 months in ex-bourbon casks, it then spends five months finishing in sherry-seasoned single malt Scotch barrels. That sherry influence shines from first sniff onto the finish, imbuing the spirit with decadent dried fruit notes and perfumed complexity. At 45 percent ABV, the proof is absolutely on point, helping to cut through its density and depth of flavor with a slight alcoholic heat and an overall sense of urgency (in the best possible way).

Average price: $130

Rating: 93

El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Basil Hayden Toast Edition

Deft barrel aging is the name of the game and key to the success of this Sazerac-owned brand and special-edition line. Calling out the aging casks in the name suggests it should offer something unique, but at its core, agave should still be the star of the show. A tough balance to land on? Absolutely. But this expression delivers — floral and fruity overall with just a hint of bourbon-barrel sweetness. We suggest pouring it on a large, slow-melting, beautiful clear cube to enjoy its full potential.

Average price: $175

Rating: 92

Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo

If, up until this point, we’ve celebrated aged expressions for not taking on too much character from their maturation vessels, Don Fulano’s Imperial Extra Añejo flips that idea on its head. This category of tequila, aged for a minimum of three years legally, and five years in this case, actively aims to showcase oak. Here, vibrant and enticing agave is the star of the show, but it’s matched — almost equally — by French Limousin oak and oloroso sherry casks. The outcome: a decadent, complex, world-class sipper. Sure, you have to think of this as a completely different beast to blanco, reposado, or añejo. But at that point, it starts to make so much sense and you’ll be completely swept away by it.

Average price: $220

Rating: 94

Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Limited Release

Much like the prior-featured Volteo Reposado, the hand-painted, ceramic packaging of this release might suggest style over substance, and could easily elicit a skeptical first impression. So, too, could its lofty price tag — especially within the realm of tequila. But there’s simply no denying its quality and attractive appeal. Agave-forward with peppery complexity, this aged tequila shows deft balance, matching green, citrus, and floral notes with considered sweetness and luxurious depth. Each sip coats the palate, brightens the senses, and warms the soul.

Average price: $250

Rating: 94

Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo

Aged in sherry, Scotch, and Cognac casks, this raisiny extra añejo matures for a total five years — two years longer than is standard or required for the style. Despite those numbers, the final spirit maintains a distinctive presence of vegetal-spiced agave from beginning to finish. The influence of the different barrels mainly comes into play on the palate, providing richness, velvety texture, and a persistent finish.

Average price: $280

Rating: 94

Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva

While some of the other extra añejos on this list arrive at well past the legal minimum, this expression arrives in bottle at 36 months, or three years. In this case, it feels like a decision well made, highlighting dazzling dried apricot notes that we didn’t encounter in any other expression. With that comes an enticing energy and acidity — a duality akin to the world’s great sweet wines, and reminiscent of the most exceptional Cognacs on the market.

Average price: $400

Rating: 93

FAQ

What type of tequila is the smoothest?

While any expression of tequila can be considered “smooth,” many believe that extra añejo tequilas — which are barrel-aged for a minimum of three years — are particularly smooth, complex, and best for sipping.

What are the best-selling tequilas?

The popularity of tequila has exploded in recent years, and as the spirit has evolved, so, too, has the number of brands on the market. In addition to a number of other brands, Don Julio, Tequila Ocho, Patrón Tequila, Jose Cuervo, and El Jimador are among the best-selling tequilas. (Check out the full list of the top 10 best-selling tequilas in the world.)

What is the best tequila for shots?

Any tequila on this list can be the best tequila for shots if you really put your mind to it. While we at VinePair prefer our tequila mixed into cocktails or served neat, if you’re taking shots, opt for a quality tequila around the $25 price point.

What are silver and gold tequila?

Often labeled as “blanco” or “plata,” silver tequila is typically unaged and is clear as a result. Many tout silver tequila as agave’s most undiluted expression and the best measure of a brand’s range. Gold tequila, often labeled as “joven” or “oro,” is also typically unaged, though can include a blend of unaged and aged tequilas. In some cases, gold tequilas get their color from the addition of caramel colorings and other flavors.

