Bourbon might be booming right now, but when it comes to heritage whiskey production, no one does it quite like the Scots. Home to some of the oldest distilleries in the world, Scotland’s native whisky continues to impress drinkers worldwide with its complex profiles that range from heavily peated and smoky to delicate, soft, and fruity. And while many may think they need to shell out hundreds of dollars for a prize bottle, that couldn’t be further from the truth. As brands continue to push the boundaries of production, the market is swelling with remarkable expressions at every price point.

That’s why we compiled a list of the best Scotches to give this holiday season for everyone on your list, from established peat geeks to humble beginners. Without further ado, here are the seven best Scotches to gift this year.

Best Budget Scotch: Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky

Best Splurge Scotch: GlenAllachie Distillery 13 Year Madeira Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Scotch for Beginners: The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Scotch for Whisky Geeks: Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Scotch for Cocktail Lovers: Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Scotch to Impress: The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Limited-Edition Scotch: Ardbeg Anthology: The Unicorn’s Tale Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Best Budget Scotch

Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky

This single grain expression from Loch Lomond Distillery is an excellent example of Scotch at an accessible price point. Single grain whisky is often lighter in texture, carrying a subtle fruit and spice profile, but this 43 percent ABV bottling from the Spearhead label takes things to a new level. Finished for six months in virgin American oak, the whisky is decadent, delivering apple and pear and an oaked sweetness that’s just as easy to enjoy over ice as it is stirred into cocktails.

Average Price: $39

Rating: 90

Best Splurge Scotch

GlenAllachie Distillery 13 Year Madeira Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This 13-year-old bottling from GlenAllachie spends 11 years maturing in American oak barrels before being finished for two years in Madeira casks. The double-maturation process allows the whisky to develop a robust complexity with flavors oscillating between oaked sweetness and myriad savory notes. While the nose may be somewhat muted, the influence of age can be felt — and tasted — on the palate. The 48 percent ABV Speyside single malt offers a medley of walnut, apricot, and vanilla, with a touch of tropical fruit. It’s a sipper worth savoring over a large ice cube.

Average Price: $155

Rating: 93

Best Scotch for Beginners

The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Rich and rounded, The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood Single Malt is bold but highly nuanced, making it the ideal pick for those just beginning on their Scotch whisky journey. As the name suggests, the single malt spends time maturing in two types of casks: ex-bourbon and ex-oloroso sherry. The cask-finishing process imbues the 43 percent ABV whisky with intense aromas and incredible depth, with each dram bursting with honey, golden raisin, toasted spice, and vanilla. Not only is the bottle a great introduction to the category flavor-wise with its approachable fruit and sweetness, but it’s also a great starting point for those learning about Scotland’s native spirit. While secondary maturation is now an industry norm in whisky production, the process actually originated at Balvenie in the 1980s, and the brand’s command over the technique can be felt with every sip.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 92

Best Scotch for Whisky Geeks

Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A relative newcomer on the Scotch scene, Nc’nean is pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a sustainable distiller in Scotland. This non-age-stated release is produced using 100 percent organic Scottish barley, which the brand says contributes to the whisky’s depth. The barley first undergoes a gentle fermentation and distillation at the verified net-zero distillery before it’s transferred into a trio of casks including American whisky, specially treated red wine, and olorosso sherry. The nose offers aromas of wildflowers, cereal, and stone fruit that carry onto the palate before a lengthy finish takes over. Bottled at 92 proof, the whisky delivers a flavor profile one might not expect from Scotch, but it’s sure to excite any whisky nerd in your life.

Average Price: $93

Rating: 92

Best Scotch for Cocktail Lovers

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

A bartender favorite, Monkey Shoulder is a blended Scotch whisky specifically crafted to be enjoyed in cocktails. Bottled at 43 percent ABV, the expression offers aromas of toffee and orchard fruits that transfer onto a rich palate. At just $33, it’s a bottle that deserves a place on every home bar cart, especially when cravings for a Penicillin kick in.

Average Price: $33

Rating: 89

Best Scotch to Impress

The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Macallan is one of the best-selling Scotch whisky brands in the world, with drinkers all over the globe infatuated with its sherry-soaked profile. This expression is the third bottling in the brand’s Harmony Collection, a limited-edition, annual release intended to explore the future of sustainable packaging. Amber Meadow is bottled at 44.2 percent ABV and arrives sans age statement, but certainly doesn’t lack any complexity. Ripe orange, lemon, and stone fruit leap out of the glass, followed by a rich palate exuding savory tea, cake batter, and salted almonds. Impressive flavor aside, the whisky is sure to also grab the attention of the fashion and photography lovers in your life: This expression was made in collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney.

Average Price: $210

Rating: 94

Best Limited-Edition Scotch

Ardbeg Anthology: The Unicorn’s Tale Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1815, Ardbeg produces some of the most sought-after Scotches in the world. The Islay distillery is known for its peated whisky and innovative techniques, both of which are on display in The Unicorn’s Tale. The second release in the brand’s anthology series (following The Harpy’s Tale), which blends the brand’s classic single malt Scotch with a distillate aged in casks entirely new in Ardbeg production. The amalgamation of spirits inspires each expression’s name, which pays homage to popular hybrid mythical creatures. The Unicorn’s Tale sees the signature ex-bourbon barrel-aged peated Scotch married with a distillate aged exclusively in Madeira casks. Arriving with a 14-year age statement and bottled at 46 percent ABV, the whisky is an absolute powerhouse, delivering hot cinnamon candy and amaro-soaked cherries followed by Frankincense, light peat, and dried citrus peel. Savory umami dominates the palate on the first sip, which develops into fresh apricot, more alcohol-soaked cherry, and lemon-lime soda. While viscosity might be a little low, it does nothing to impact the lengthy finish, with lingering pear notes and peat smoke.

Average Price: $160

Rating: 91