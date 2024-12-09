Bourbon might be known as America’s native spirit, but before it was the booming industry we know today, rye was the preferred whiskey on U.S. soil. While the spirit may have fallen out of favor post-Prohibition, rye whiskey is back in full force, with volumes swelling in the past decade and a half. But having such a vast sea of options to choose from now can make nailing down the perfect bottle to give an overwhelming task.

With flavor profiles ranging from spicy and herbaceous to caramelly and dessert-like, there is a rye whiskey out there for every palate, and at every price point. From the best bottle to give to those just dipping their toes into the category to those ideal for the seasoned spirits pro, these are the seven best rye whiskies to gift this holiday season.

Best Budget Rye: Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

Best Splurge Rye: Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph

Best Rye for Beginners: Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Best Rye for Whiskey Geeks: Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey

Best Rye for Cocktail Lovers: Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky

Best Rye to Impress: SirDavis Straight Rye Whisky

Best Rye for Spice Lovers: Green River Kentucky Straight Whiskey

Best Budget Rye

Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

This high-proof offering from one of America’s oldest whiskey brands deserves a spot on every spirits lover’s bar cart. In 2020, Old Overholt ditched chill filtration, significantly boosting the quality of the brand’s rye whiskeys, especially this 4-year-old Kentucky-style expression. Bottled at 50 percent ABV, the whiskey opens with welcoming herbaceousness before washing the palate with rich caramel. Great for enjoying over ice or in cocktails, its versatility makes this rye a certifiable steal, especially when considering its $25 price tag.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 88

Best Splurge Rye

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph

Wild Turkey repeatedly puts out quality whiskey, though no rye has impressed us quite as much as Triumph. One of the best rye whiskeys tasted at VinePair this year, Wild Turkey released Triumph in June 2024 as the second installment of its exploratory Master’s Keep series that initially launched in 2015. At 10 years old, the whiskey is the oldest age-stated rye in the Kentucky-based brand’s portfolio. Bottled at 104 proof, it offers powerful rye spice aromas with wafts of black pepper, allspice, and an undercurrent of sweet fruit. The palate leans more on the decadent side, defined by notes of dark fruit, shredded coconut, praline, and chocolate. A long, slightly drying finish rounds things out, leaving behind rich dark cocoa and a burst of herbaceousness. If you manage to track down a bottle, don’t hesitate for even a moment to scoop it up for the whiskey lover in your life.

Average Price: $275

Rating: 95

Best Rye for Beginners

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

If there’s a bourbon lover in your life you’re trying to convince to hop aboard the rye train, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is a great place to start. Distilled from a Kentucky-style 53 percent rye mash bill, the 45.2 percent-ABV whiskey delivers a sweeter flavor than most in the category, with decadent baking spice notes as opposed to savory rye spice. Aromas of toffee apple abound before a dessert-like palate takes over, washing the taste buds with chocolate chip, ripe banana, and sponge cake. With a familiar and approachable profile, this bottling is a fantastic option for any new kids on the rye whiskey block.

Average Price: $37

Rating: 90

Best Rye for Whiskey Geeks

Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey

If the whiskey geek in your life doesn’t know about Frey Ranch yet, they should. The Nevada-based operation — named VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Awards spirits brand of the year — is the definition of grain-to-glass, with the team growing its own grains before they are distilled, aged, and bottled all on site. This 100-proof bottling is made from 100 percent winter cereal rye and aged for a minimum of five years, and the results are remarkable. The spirit explodes with powerful rye spice, black pepper, and herbaceous notes before a sweet, honeyed finish takes over. Just as delicious in cocktails as it is poured over ice, this is a bottle deserving of a spot in every whiskey lover’s collection.

Average Price: $66

Rating: 94

Best Rye for Cocktail Lovers

Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky

When it comes to ryes to mix into your favorite cocktails, it doesn’t get much better than Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky. The Heaven Hill-owned, Pennsylvania-style rye was at the center of the early aughts cocktail revival as bartenders rediscovered and riffed on classic rye cocktails like the Manhattan and the Vieux Carré. While rumored to only contain the minimum amount of rye legally required in the category, it certainly doesn’t drink like it, with a pleasant spice warming the taste buds. Accompanied by a rich fruit core and herbaceous caraway notes, the whiskey is bottled at 50 percent ABV so no flavors will be lost as it dilutes in your cocktail.

Average Price: $27

Rating: 89

Best Rye to Impress

SirDavis Straight Rye Whisky

If you have a rye whiskey and a music lover you’re shopping for this year, SirDavis Straight Rye Whisky is sure to be at the top of their list. Launched this past August by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy, SirDavis is distilled in Indiana from a mash bill of 51 percent rye and 49 percent malted barley. The non-age-stated whiskey spends six to nine months aging in Pedro Ximinez sherry casks before it’s bottled at 44 percent ABV. A unique take on rye, the whisky imparts a fruit-forward aroma accompanied by cereal grain, nutmeg, and syrupy mandarin orange slices. On the palate, oak dominates, supported by rye’s classic spiced flavor, orange oil, and dark chocolate. The secondary maturation in sherry barrels imbues the spirit with a roasted peanut note that borders on creamy peanut butter thanks to the spirit’s viscous mouthfeel. It’s a tasty liquid packaged in a gorgeous bottle, and it’s sure to delight the BeyHive member in your life this holiday season.

Average Price: $89

Rating: 88

Best Rye for Spice Lovers

Green River Kentucky Straight Whiskey

One of VinePair’s top 50 spirits of 2024, Green River Kentucky Straight Whiskey is crafted from a high-rye mash bill featuring the 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley ratio made famous by MGP. However, while many whiskeys with this mash bill are distilled at MGP in Indiana, this spirit is produced a bit farther south at the Green River distillery in Owensboro, Ky. And if you like your rye to pack a powerful, spicy punch, consider this expression your perfect match. Aged between four and six years, the whiskey opens with an expressive nose laced with orange peel and heady spice aromas before an intense palate chock full of savory cooking spices takes over. Bottled at 95 proof, this rye adds a nice spiced kick to classics like the Boulevardier and Sazerac.

Average Price: $35

Rating: 91