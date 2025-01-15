Let’s drink some red wine! As we prepare to embark on another year of wine tasting, we’re sharing a few bottles that we’re most excited about right now, reminiscing on some of our old favorites and divulging our latest discoveries.

Each year we taste oceans of wine across all kinds of styles and categories that remind us how diverse red wine can be. They range from light, chillable bottles from northern Italy, to big, bold Cabernet Sauvignons that could benefit from some time in a decanter. We’ve tried it all, and the reds you see listed here are the best of the best.

From weeknight bottles to special-occasion splurges, here are the 30 red wines that should be in your glass this year.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the best red wines roundup, our tastings department reviewed the wines that were featured across VinePair’s buying guides throughout the year and compiled a list of the bottles that showcase the best of what red wine has to offer this year. We also considered what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S. to ensure a comprehensive selection.

Best Red Wines Under $25

Howard Park Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Australian Cabernet Sauvignon is something that has not really been on the American market’s radar, but these wines are delicious and deserve your attention. This great under-$20 example offers a lean and earthy nose with subtle root vegetable and wild berry notes that bring complexity. The palate has great structure, with soft tannins and vibrant acidity.

Average price: $19

Rating: 93

Domaine Filliatreau La Grande Vignolle Saumur-Champigny 2020

The Loire Valley is where Cabernet Franc shines on its own, not often blended with other grapes. The region’s diverse set of soils gives each wine a distinct personality, like this wine crafted from the tuffeau soils of Saumur-Champigny. This specific terroir lends itself to a Cab Franc with flavors of black raspberry and cherry and an undercurrent of cedar, dried herbs, and smoke. A great value Cabernet Franc that showcases the elegance and complexity of this region.

Average price: $22

Rating: 93

Iuli Natalin 2022

It’s time to get into Grignolino! In the era of chilled red wines the variety is like: “Where ya been?” This under-the-radar grape from Piedmont is wildly expressive with intense red fruit notes and great natural acidity. This example from the small family-run Iuli winery definitely lives up to the variety’s reputation, delivering bright aromatics of raspberries and rose petals on the nose, and intense structure on the palate. The juicy red fruit notes make this wine a good candidate for a slight chill, but the grippy tannins will have you reaching for your next slice of pizza.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

Best Red Wines Under $50

Spring Seed Wine Co. ‘Cockscomb’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

McLaren Vale, Australia, has a hot Mediterranean climate, lending to wines that reach 14.5 — sometimes 15 — percent alcohol, but great examples still exhibit restraint. It’s an amazing style of Cab and really does well with a wide range food pairings. This expression has an inviting nose with pops of cherry, and the palate offers an excellent harmony between fruit and acidity. Such balance.

Average price: $25

Rating: 94

Emme Wines ‘pink lemonade’ 2023

Field blends are great. They’re wines made from a variety of grapes all sourced from the same vineyard that are all harvested and vinified together. Sounds fun! But it takes a skilled hand to coax it into something joyful, fun, and, of course, balanced. That’s exactly what this wine delivers. This cohesive, easy-to-love field blend of Colombard, Carignan, Valdiguié, and Zinfandel has notes of juicy cherries and strawberry candies and a bright, slaking acidity. The perfect chillable red for hot summer days.

Average price: $26

Rating: 91

Mount Langi Ghiran Cliff Edge Shiraz 2021

Shiraz is back! Actually it never left. We just fell out of love, but it’s time to get back together. This Shiraz shows the inherent characteristics of the variety — herbs, cracked peppercorns, wild berries — while still giving that big, bold fruit energy. With the slightest hint of oak this savory wine is perfectly balanced with wild berry fruit, vanilla, and a lingering spice.

Average price: $28

Rating: 94

Antoine Sunier Régnié 2022

Régnié, one of the 10 crus of Beaujolais, was actually the last to receive this distinction, gaining the title in 1988. Tucked between Morgon and Brouilly, Régnié wines hit that sweet spot of being light enough for a slight chill while still offering structure. This wine from Antoine Sunier shows this with a nose of earthy wild berries and cinnamon. The palate is medium-bodied, with juicy cherry and blackberry fruit, framed by a slight tannic edge and bright natural acidity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

Vigna Lenuzza Schioppettino di Prepotto 2020

Schioppettino is a grape variety native to Friuli in northeastern Italy. The wines are medium-bodied, slightly savory, and filled with bright berry fruit. This bottle showcases these characteristics, with hints of black pepper and earth that balance out its more fruit-forward notes of strawberry and cherry. This wine also has a grippy tannic structure, making it an incredibly food-friendly bottle.

Average price: $33

Rating: 90

Forge Cellars Railroad Cabernet Franc 2023

Along with its signature Riesling, Cabernet Franc has been making a name for itself in New York’s Finger Lakes region. We’ve tasted a lot of great examples, but Forge really knows how to dial in the right characteristics. This wine from the Railroad Vineyard is a pure expression of Cabernet Franc with aromas of green bell pepper and crisp autumn leaves on the nose. It’s medium-bodied on the palate with tart red berry flavors accented by more savory notes.

Average price: $34

Rating: 94

Fowles ‘Ladies Who Shoot Their Lunch’ Shiraz 2020

Yet another delicious Shiraz for 2025 and the title says it all. The name “Ladies Who Shoot Their Lunch” is a reference to the textures of wild food (the winemakers are farmers and hunters). Imagine the spices involved in braising meat or roasting vegetables. That’s what comes across in this wine. Spiced meat, herbs, pepper, and cinnamon fill the nose. The palate is savory and comforting with deep black and red fruit flavors.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

Hundred Suns Willamette Valley Gamay Noir 2023

It’s undeniable that Oregon’s Willamette Valley is Pinot Noir country. But that’s changing. While the Burgundy native isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, its relatives are moving in to get a piece of the action. Chardonnay is fast becoming a staple in the region, as is another one of Pinot’s progenies: Gamay. This Gamay comes from high up in the Chehalem Mountains. It’s made like its kin in Beaujolais, France, with whole-bunch, carbonic fermentation, which results in a juicy and refreshing wine. It’s bursting with notes of raspberries and blackberries, with complex hints of black pepper and dried herbs.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

Januik Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Washington State is the second-largest producer of wine in the United States. Though it churns out some amazing juice, the state is often overshadowed by its southern neighbors. Well, not anymore! We’ve been sipping on some great wines from the Evergreen State and feel we need to tell everyone about it. This Cabernet Sauvignon is a good entry point to the style of wine here. It’s powerful, with a fine channel of elegance running through. It has a soft nose with red fruit and hints of pepper. That softness carries to the palate with a rich mouthfeel.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

Kunde Family Winery Dunfillan Cuvée 2021

The red blend category is now part of American wine parlance. A way to express creativity in blending. This term means do what you want, have fun, and make it delicious. And that’s just what Kunde did. This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah from Sonoma is earthy on the nose with blackberry and plum notes. The palate is elegant and well balanced with prominent acidity. A great red blend to accompany your weeknight dinners.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

Battenfeld-Spanier Hohen-Sülzen Spätburgunder Alte Reben Erste Lage 2019

When I say Germany you say Riesling. But what if you said Spätburgunder? Contrary to popular belief that Germany is all about white wines, the country goes hard on Pinot Noir (which they call Spätburgunder). And these wines absolutely deserve your attention. We’ll get you started with this spicy, aromatic offering. It has inviting, warming notes of clove, cinnamon, and vanilla on the nose. The palate brings pops of wild berries accented by more baking spices.

Average price: $36

Rating: 91

Arnot-Roberts Sonoma Coast Syrah 2023

Two childhood friends from Northern California who became winemakers have made one of the most characteristically sound Syrahs in the U.S. I know that sounds intense but wait ‘til you sip this Sonoma Coast wine. It sings. It soars. It’s not a conversation starter because you’ll be too busy thinking about what is on your palate, marveling at the balance. It’s just that good. This bottle is savory and herb-driven on the nose with subtle notes of brambly berries. The palate is elegant and medium-bodied, with flavors of stewed raspberries and spiced meat.

Average price: $40

Rating: 95

Macari Vineyards Merlot 2021

Merlot makes wonderful approachable wine when done well and Macari, a leader in sustainable viticulture and winemaking on Long Island’s North Fork, knows just how to do it. The nose offers a distinct floral note bordering on rose petals. The palate is a defining standard for Merlot on the North Fork. Soft and grippy with wonderful concentrated fruit and supportive acidity.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Dunites Wine Co. ODE Syrah 2023

California’s San Luis Obispo Coast AVA provides the ideal conditions for elegant expressions of cool-climate Syrah. Like this seriously delicious bottling from Dunites. It’s a focused and engaging wine with notes of wild berries, cracked black pepper, and grilled meat.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

Best Red Wines Under $100

Division Winemaking Company ‘Nightshade’ Nebbiolo 2022

Nebbiolo in Portland, what? Yep! Division Wine Co. is an Oregonian urban winery that sources grapes from across the Pacific Northwest. We love its Pinot Noir and Gamay bottlings, so when it came out with a Nebbiolo from the tiny but mighty Red Mountain AVA we had to taste it. And the wine is awesome. It shows great power and finesse with tart red fruit, spice, and an intense tannic structure that’s sure to make seasoned Nebbiolo lovers swoon.

Average price: $50

Rating: 92

Long Meadow Ranch Napa Valley Merlot 2019

When we say we like Merlot we mean it. We even do a best of Merlot list every year. It’s a wine that really shines on its own without any other varieties getting in the way. And the Long Meadow Ranch Merlot is one the best on the market right now. It’s a blend from two of the winery’s Napa Valley estates. The nose has notes of earth with hints of brambly blueberries and pepper. The palate is beautifully balanced with an impressive fruit concentration and lithe tannic frame. Go get the bottle — you deserve to know what good Merlot tastes like.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Cairdeas Winery ‘Caisléan an Pápa’ Boushey Vineyard Red 2021

This Washington winery’s name (pronounced Cardis) refers to an ancient Gaelic word meaning friendship, goodwill, or alliance. One visit to its tasting room in Downtown Seattle and you will feel their namesake. The winery focuses on Rhône varieties, showing just how diverse the wine scene is in Washington State. This blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Mourvèdre, Counoise, and Syrah shows an earthy nose with brambly berry fruit. The palate is soft with good acidity to lift the plush fruit. It’s a deep, soulful wine that perfectly reflects the Lake Chelan AVA.

Average price: $58

Rating: 90

Pax Sonoma Hillsides Syrah 2022

Although Pax has expanded to other varieties with astounding success — its Chenin Blanc is a textural gem — the winery has never lost sight of its first love: Syrah. This Syrah is a testament to the work Pax has done for this grape stateside. It has that deep Syrah core of fruit along with classic aromas the grape is eager to showcase. Layers of smoked meat, olive tapenade, eucalyptus, and crushed black pepper define the nose. The palate offers notes of wild blackberries, cherries, and more of the grape’s distinct savory character that avid Syrah drinkers will love.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Istine ‘Le Vigne’ Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2020

Chianti, arguably Italy’s first fine-wine region, is home to one of the most elegant styles of Sangiovese. The Classico zone is where it all began and this wine comes from the historic heart of this ancient area, the commune of Radda. This wine is as classic as it gets with characteristic pops of bright cherry alongside some rhubarb and truffle aromas. It has a core of vibrant fruit framed by great acid and tannins.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Carlo Santi 1843 Amarone della Valpolicella 2017

Amarone is special. In the mountainous Valpolicella region of northeastern Italy, red wine grapes are dried to concentrate the sugars and aromas, resulting in a powerful yet elegant wine. All too often on the American market we see wines in this style run away with the power and leave behind the elegance. Not Carlo Santi. This wine finds that beautiful balance between the two. Dried cranberries, plums, and cherries fill the palate with hints of cinnamon, mocha, and coffee. Even with the rich flavors and hearty 15.5 percent ABV, this Amarone still offers the best of both worlds.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

Groth Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Napa Valley is America’s fine wine region. It’s so popular these days the mind can get a bit dizzy with offerings. On this list we have a few to get you started and cut through the noise. This is a Napa Cab from a winemaker who was working soil in Oakville before it was even an official AVA. Groth makes epic wine and, considering the quality, not at a steep price. The nose is soft and peppery with focused red fruit and earth. It has elegance for Cab with a lithe tannic grip and balanced fruit.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Hirsch Vineyards ‘Reserve’ Estate Pinot Noir 2021

When you sip a Hirsch wine you’re experiencing something special. You’re encountering some of the best winemaking in America. That’s just a fact. The attention to detail and skill of hand applied to these wines comes through in every bottle. Located on the extreme Sonoma Coast in the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA, Hirsch is able to coax out some of the most transcending Pinot Noir in the U.S. The nose of this wine is brimming with complex notes of thyme, tarragon, white pepper, and vanilla. The palate has dazzling acidity, deep red fruit, and grippy tannins that suggest this bottle is in it for the long haul.

Average price: $96

Rating: 95

Best Red Wines Over $100

Force & Grace Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Where Groth is classic, this bottle from Force & Grace showcases a more modern take on Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon. Winemaker Jean Hoefliger approaches this variety in a softer yet still powerful approach. This gem is plump with subtle oak notes woven into bright red fruit. There are hints of rhubarb, soil, and pepper. The wine offers deep, concentrated fruit with refreshing acidity to balance it out.

Average price: $100

Rating: 96

Tenuta San Leonardo Vigneti Delle Dolomiti 2019

Welcome to Trentino-Alto Adige, a wine region located in the Dolomites mountains in northern Italy. The wines here have an elegance to them while still harnessing the power of the sun at such a high elevation. The Guerrieri Gonzaga family, stewards of the estate since the 18th century, carry on a tradition that began hundreds of years before they took up residence here at Tenuta San Leonardo. This wine is something to be experienced. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carménère, the nose is welcoming and leathery with wild berries flecked with black pepper. The palate is harmonious with lifting acidity and the slightest tannic grip around the edges. It’s a wine you don’t want to end.

Average price: $115

Rating: 96

Bergström Wines ‘Winery Block’ Pinot Noir 2022

This is not a single-vineyard wine. This bottling takes it a step further, sourcing the grapes from a specific block within a single vineyard. That kind of detail is a big deal when it comes to a grape like Pinot Noir, and this bottling harnesses that focus. Whole cluster fermentation (including stems in the process) is what gives this wine its distinct savory edge and structure. It jumps out of the glass with notes of cranberry, black raspberry, orange zest, and dried herbs. The palate has great acidity and grippy tannins, meaning it could age and evolve further.

Average price: $150

Rating: 93

Burgess Cellars ‘Sorenson’s Reserve’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

The ‘70s in Napa Valley saw a new crop of winemakers who would influence and educate future generations. Many of them worked the soils on the valley floor or in the hills just east and west. Then there were the mountain winemakers like Tom Burgess who saw the potential of Cabernet Sauvignon in the high elevations of Howell Mountain overlooking the valley. One of the few to brave the elevations to this day, this is a defining expression of mountain Cab. This bottle is just out of this world with a deep and savory nose with a slight feral bent and liqueur-like red fruit. Elegance graces the palate with an absolute epic balance of fruit, acid, and tannin. Harmony in a bottle.

Average price: $150

Rating: 96

Isole e Olena Cepparello Toscana IGT 2021

There’s something to be said about a winemaker in one of the most famous wine regions in the world, Chianti Classio, who has met all the requirements to be labelled as such but opts to not do so. That’s exactly what Isole e Olena has done here. This small-production wine is 100 percent Sangiovese, but the winery loves these vines so much it wants the wine to shine on its own instead of among the rest, so it’s labeled under the Toscana IGT. The quality of this wine is immense with dense, juicy cherry notes and a dose of earth. The palate is exactly what we imagine when we think of wine from this historic place.

Average price: $160

Rating: 96

FAQs

What is the smoothest red wine?

The smoothest red wines are red blends, an unofficial category of wine that delivers bold fruit flavors and smooth tannin structures. Fruit-forward wines that are low in tannins, like Pinot Noir, can also be described as smooth.

What is the most popular red wine?

Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular red wine grape in the world.

What’s the best red wine for beginners?

The best red wines for beginners include bright, fruit-forward options like Pinot Noir or Gamay, as well as sparkling red wines like Lambrusco.

*Image retrieved from BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com.