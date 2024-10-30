When autumn rolls around, the beer aisle tends to mimic the foliage. All those summer shandies and fruited sours give way to new seasonal offerings clad in orange and brown packaging, and every brewery brings back their Oktoberfest lagers and pumpkin brews in full force. These seasonal offerings tend to get a bad rap from die-hard beer purists who insist that all pumpkin ales are sickeningly sweet wastes of fridge real-estate. But what those curmudgeons fail to realize is that pumpkin beers have come a long way over the past few decades. These days, there are plenty of breweries out there that use the autumnal ale concept to make something magnificent.

Unfortunately, this sentiment doesn’t apply to every fall-adjacent beer on the shelf. There are still plenty that fit the stereotype of being overly sweet, boozy messes clogged with allspice, cinnamon, and brown sugar. But never fear: VinePair has your back this spooky season, and we’re here to lead you down the path of pumpkiny righteousness. We tasted dozens of pumpkin beers from all over the country to weed out the bad and give you the good.

From rum-barrel-aged options to adjunct-laden black lagers and habanero-spiced ales, these are the best pumpkin beers of fall 2024.

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

Schlafly’s Pumpkin Ale pours a translucent dark brown akin to a heavily oaked bourbon. On the nose, we get a bouquet of whole wheat bread, honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon with a light kiss of roasted pumpkin. The palate mimics that of a dark lager or doppelbock; it’s full-bodied and a bit boozy, but still serves up its promised autumnal flavors, including roasted squash notes from delicata to butternut. The pumpkin spice character is subtle enough that this beer goes down smoother than most on this list. If you’re a fan of doppelbocks, Schlafly’s Pumpkin Ale is a great pick to have in your rotation this fall.

Samuel Adams Jack-O

Upon cracking into Sam Adams Jack-O, we get two predominant aromas: snickerdoodle cookies and baking spice. The carbonation and mouthfeel are also both on-point, and a little bit of maltiness comes through on the back end to remind you that you’re still drinking a beer. Overall, this one leans on the sweeter side, but doesn’t come with any of the artificial-tasting flavors we got from some other brews during this tasting. That said, if you want a beer that tastes like pumpkin pie and doesn’t drift into cloying territory, Sam Adams Jack-O is a solid option.

Lone Pine Brewing Company Pumpkin Party

On the less pumpkin-forward end of the spectrum, we find this beer from Maine’s Lone Pine Brewing Company. The nose presents a blend of malted milk balls, graham cracker crust, and vanilla, yet there’s little pumpkin pie spice to speak of. And honestly, that’s OK. It’s delicious, and at just 4.2 percent ABV, it still manages to be full-bodied. The palate completes the autumnal picture with graham cracker notes and nutmeg.

Downeast Pumpkin Blend Cider

It’s not technically a beer, but Downeast’s Pumpkin Blend Cider still felt worthy of inclusion as a fantastic gluten-free alternative. Plus, apples are as autumnal as it gets. Upon pouring this cider into a glass, we’re met with notes of freshly cut Honeycrisp apples, bright Valencia orange, and a touch of pumpkin pie spice. On the palate, we get a blend of chai spices, but apple still steals the show and warming pumpkin spice flavors chime in on the finish. The whole experience feels like sipping on a mulled cider served cold, and we’re all about it.

Barrier Brewing Co. The Carver Pumpkin Ale

Compared to the other pumpkin ales that made the list, The Carver kicks off with a fairly bright and energetic nose. Ginger takes center stage, but some cinnamon and baking spices round out its somewhat sharp edges. The palate lands much more mellow, closely resembling a straightforward amber ale with a little creaminess. If you’ve enjoyed Shclafly’s Pumpkin Ale, you’ll probably dig this one, too.

Fat Orange Cat Brew Co. Cautionary Tail Pumpkin Ale

Cautionary Tail opens up with a relatively quiet nose with faint notes of vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and roasted malts. Those aromas then give way to quintessential schwarzbier characteristics like chocolate and roasted coffee. On the palate, there’s a bit of copper, cinnamon, and nutmeg with just a bit of malty sweetness appearing on the finish. And after diving in for a few sips, we were impressed by how easy-drinking this beer is despite clocking in at 8 percent ABV. All in all, we found Cautionary Tail to be a happy medium between the heavily pie-flavored beers we tasted and the ones that just tasted like standard dark lagers.

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin

Given that the Voodoo Ranger family of IPAs is almost entirely made up of absolute sugar bombs, we were expecting more of the same with Atomic Pumpkin. Well, the ranger proved us wrong: According to the can, this beer contains cinnamon and habanero chili peppers, and both adjuncts are prominent right from the get-go. The nose also gives off vanilla, clove, and vegetal agave. All these notes are mirrored on the palate, with the habanero spice lingering on the tongue long after each sip. Even though it’s a light-bodied beer, the spice level is just high enough to prevent this brew from being truly sessionable. We wouldn’t recommend committing to a whole case of Atomic Pumpkin, but it’s definitely a fun brew to try this season.

Finback Brewery Crispy Pumpkin

This black lager stays true to style with a heavy dose of roasted malts, but still gets acquainted with the autumn spirit. The nose opens up with aromas of chocolate, baking spice, raisins, and ash intertwined with wisps of pumpkin pie and candy corn. Pretty much all of these notes take a backseat on the palate as nutmeg emerges from the brew’s pitch-black depths as the standout flavor. This beer walks the line between bitter and sweet, and makes for a great way to enjoy pumpkin beer through the lager lens.

Two Roads Brewing Company Roadsmary’s Baby

It’s not every autumn you encounter a rum-barrel-aged pumpkin ale, so we were pretty excited to give this one a go. Its barrel influence is strong on the nose, which dishes up notes of black licorice, dates, vanilla, and baking spices without ever getting overwhelming. Upon first sip, we’re greeted with more vanilla and some textbook pumpkin spice delivered with a thick, chewy mouthfeel. All the while, the rum barrel character still shines through, providing a pleasant kick of boozy heat. Roadsmary’s Baby is anything but traditional, but it’s a delicious take on the style.

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Pumking

Pulling off big, sticky-sweet, pastry-inspired beers is something Southern Tier has gotten pretty damn good at over the years. And Pumking, which is described by the brewery as “pumpkin pie in a glass,” is no exception. On the nose, we get a rich wallop of nutmeg, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spices while a punch of vanilla comes through on the palate. The mouthfeel is full-bodied and molasses-thick, which is to be expected with the beer’s assertive ABV of 8.6 percent. It’s certainly a slow sipper and may be a little too sweet for some tastes, but if you’re the type to put two sugar packets in your coffee, this pumpkin ale will hit the spot.

Elysian Brewing Night Owl

Seattle’s Elysian puts out four pumpkin beers every fall, including a coffee-infused pumpkin ale, an imperial pumpkin ale, a pumpkin stout, and a classic pumpkin ale. While all of them are solid, we feel that Night Owl — the brewery’s original pumpkin ale — is the cream of the crop. The second the liquid hits the glass, pumpkin pie aromas fill the nose before giving way to notes of roasted malt and strawberry Twizzlers. The palate is rich and full-bodied, and tastes just like pumpkin pie without being overly sweet. As the beer warms, notes of cinnamon, roasted butternut squash, and ginger emerge while a touch of hoppy bitterness makes its presence known on the back palate. This is hands-down one of the most balanced pumpkin beers we’ve had.