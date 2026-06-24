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Pinot Noir remains the ultimate litmus test for many winemakers. Celebrated for its translucent color and haunting aromatic complexity, this “heartbreak grape” demands precision in the vineyard and a gentle hand in the cellar. While its true home is the slopes of Burgundy, some of the world’s most compelling expressions are being defined by a conversation between the wines of its birthplace and the Pinot Noir vines in soils beyond the Côte d’Or.

We conducted our annual exhaustive deep-dive, tasting hundreds of bottles to curate a list of the year’s standout performers. This year, we tasted a range of American wines as well as bottles from the grape’s home in Bourgogne. What struck us was how American Pinot Noir has come into its own. The beauty this grape has to offer shows itself in a new light in the soils of California and Oregon. We no longer need to compare our wines to those of the “golden slope.” We can now celebrate wines from this grape individually and together.

Whether you are seeking an everyday glass that overdelivers or a rare, cellar-worthy bottle, you will find it here. From accessible gems you can chill down to wines that open up with breathtaking layers of complexity, these are the 32 best Pinot Noirs for 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Pinot Noirs to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Pinot Noir roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based upon the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best Pinot Noirs to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Value Pinot Noir

Domaine Delagrange Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Beaune Les Crets 2024

One of the best-kept secrets of Bourgogne wineries is the Hautes-Côtes. This designation represents a specific group of regional Appellations d’Origine Contrôlée (AOCs) produced from vineyards situated at higher altitudes and slightly west of Burgundy’s most famous escarpment, the Côte d’Or.

“Hautes-Côtes” literally translates to “high slopes,” referencing the high-elevation hillsides these wines are grown on. These vineyard sites sit at elevations above 1,200 feet, overlooking the valley floor and sometimes running parallel to the Grand Cru vineyards below. Wines from this prestigious French region can often seem out of reach, and that is true, but with Hautes-Côtes, that changes everything.

This bottling from Domaine Delagrange is a great example of how this appellation can provide great value in Burgundy. Benefiting from its higher elevation, this wine greets you with aromas of cherries and watermelon, along with hints of soil and pepper on the nose. The palate is soft, with a distinct tannic frame that does not interfere with the fruit.

Average Price: $36

Rating: 94

The Best Splurge Pinot Noir

Maison Louis Latour Château Corton Grancey Grand Cru 2022

Corton is the largest Grand Cru vineyard in Burgundy, a relatively large appellation covered in upward of 400 acres of vines. Maison Louis Latour purchased this château in the commune of Aloxe-Corton in the late 19th century, when phylloxera had ravaged most of Europe’s wine industry. To preserve the name of the Grancey family who came before them, he named it after them: the Château Corton Grancey.

This wine is expensive, yet in the grand scheme of Grand Cru Burgundy it is an entry point to some of the best wine in the world. This wine is a blend of Bressandes, Perrières, Grèves, Clos du Roi, and Chaumes — five climats in Corton. Each is vinified individually, then blended, and the wine is made only in the best years with the best fruit.

The wine begins with a shy whisper of earthy cherries. As oxygen rushes in, it reveals a subtle, savory, peppery waft of winter roast. The palate is a study in the pure reflection of the earth in which the fruit grew. The mouthfeel is soft, with absolute harmony between fruit and acidity. It’s drinking well now, but will only improve with a few years in bottle.

Average Price: $200

Rating: 98

The Best of the Rest:

Best Pinot Noirs Under $30

Pas de Problème Pinot Noir VDF 2024

The name of this wine translates to “no problem,” and that’s exactly the vibe here. It’s an easy-drinking Pinot Noir with no oak, from vineyards influenced by the breezy, briny air of the Mediterranean just outside the village of Béziers in Languedoc-Roussillon. It’s fruit-forward with notes of punchy red berries and herbs. Chill it down and find a pool.

Average Price: $18

Rating: 92

Zephyr Wells ‘Lowlight’ Pinot Noir 2024

A fun, modern Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, made with 100 percent destemmed fruit and a gentle extraction to emphasize the wine’s sense of place and preserve its delicate fruit notes. The palate is brimming with juicy cherries, with a bright, mineral-driven finish. It’s a sunny afternoon in a bottle. Chill this one down just a bit.

Average Price: $26

Rating: 94

Best Pinot Noirs Under $50

CHO Wines Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2024

Two buskers in Santa Monica fell in love with each other and wine, packed it all up, and headed to Oregon. It was much more involved than that, but Lois and Dave Cho made it all look easy, just like their wine: elegant, precise, and filled with character and depth. This Willamette Valley bottling offers bright pops of cherries, strawberries, and minerals with some earthy hints of mushrooms and soil. The palate is delicate with soft, fleshy fruit and barely-there tannins.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 97

Right Turn Wine Co. Santa Barbara Pinot Noir 2022

Owners Ross Reedy and Tyler Hayes have a motto: “It’s just not that deep, keep winemaking simple and enjoy the journey.” But that simplicity comes through as beautiful depth and balance as they make wines from their beloved California landscape. This Santa Barbara Pinot Noir opens with classic ripe cherry and strawberry notes, with a distinct watermelon flavor that sets it apart. The palate offers tart, quenching fruit and great acidity.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 95

Beneduce Vineyards Pinot Noir 2022

Mike Beneduce is like many kids of Italian descent from New Jersey. Generations of farmers, in his family’s case, roses for the markets, farming the lands beyond the Garden State’s urban eastern crust. And like many families from Italy, they made homemade wine. This is Mike’s DNA. Oh, and he’s also a big Pinot Noir head. And that shows. He has a small library of vintages made from New Jersey land, and this vintage just took us out: savory cherry liqueur on the nose, with some espresso. The palate is even and soft with excellent fruit and acid.

Average Price: $46

Rating: 94

Evesham Wood Temperance Hill Pinot Noir 2023

This quintessential Willamette Valley Pinot Noir comes from the Temperance Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amilty Hills AVA. The purity of this wine is intoxicating. Cherries, mushrooms, and soil emerge on the nose and linger through the finish on the palate. It’s hard to put this one into words; everything is in harmony and matches one another, making for a delicious and seamless drinking experience.

Average Price: $48

Rating: 97

Domaine Boussey Monthelie Les Toisières 2019

Monthelie is a small wine-producing village near the better-known appellations of Volnay, Meursault, and Pommard in Burgundy’s Côte de Beaune. Here, Laurent and Karen Boussey carry on the tradition of winemaking as fifth-generation stewards of their 37-acre family vineyard. This is one of the best-kept secrets in the region. It opens with ripe red berries, cherries, soil after a rainstorm, and a touch of white pepper. The mouthfeel is extremely balanced, with soft, deep fruit and acidity that supports the depth, allowing the wine to coat the palate.

Average Price: $49

Rating: 98

Best Pinot Noirs Under $100

Illahe Vineyards Percheron Block Estate Pinot Noir 2022

This wine comes from the Illahe estate’s highest vineyard site, which the winery team considers its best plot for Pinot Noir. This specific block is named after its Percheron draft horses. It’s fermented with 100 percent native yeast and for 22 months in 33 percent new French oak barrels, which comes through in the depth of the wine. The nose brings concentrated cherry cola notes with hints of vanilla and mocha. It has a dense and elegant mouthfeel with a nice tannic frame and fleshy fruit.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 94

Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023

If you take a few steps outside of Fairsing’s tasting room in Yamhill-Carlton, you can see every other Willamette Valley sub-appellation in one sweeping view. This generational estate is home to the McNally family. Not only do they make amazing wine, but they also reforest the land, keep bees, and do the daily work of maintaining the health and biodiversity of this place on Earth, which comes through in the wine. This Pinot Noir is wonderfully complex with notes of cherries dusted with cinnamon, black tea, with a judicious dose of wood. The mouthfeel is right where it needs to be. Fleshy fruit with acidity that matches but does not overwhelm. This wine is spectacular.

Average Price: $52

Rating: 97

Rhys Vineyards Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot Noir 2023

This is an American Pinot Noir you may not be familiar with, but should be. It’s Santa Cruz Mountain Pinot Noir. Rhys Vineyards’ owner Kevin Harvey and winemaker Jeff Brinkman have studied and created some of the most precise and compelling Pinot Noir this AVA has ever seen. This wine is amazing now and will only age into perfection. Earthy cherries, beet root, herbs, and vanilla greet the nose. The palate is elegant, with soft fruit and a distinct yet calm tannic edge. This wine is in such natural harmony. It’s beautiful.

Average Price: $54

Rating: 98

Farm Cottage Trout Gulch Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024

This wine shows the raw sense of place of California’s Santa Cruz Mountains. It is sourced from the Trout Gulch Vineyard, a 16-acre dry-farmed site that was planted in 1980. The vineyard sits 750 feet above sea level and feels the cooling influence of Monterey Bay. This elegant, balanced Pinot Noir expertly captures the vibrancy of this region. It’s made with 100 percent whole-cluster fermentation, preserving its natural savory characteristics. The nose offers notes of ripe cherries, red plums, coffee, and saline. The fruit is delicate with a good amount of acidity, lifting the wine on the palate.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 92

Lonesome Rock The Estate Pinot Noir 2023

Susan and Daniel Klieman met in a French drama and poetry class at the University of South Florida in 1989. From there, a journey and a dream to care for their own vineyard took them across the world, studying winemaking in Burgundy, and eventually ending up in the Willamette Valley. This Pinot Noir incorporates grapes from every block on the family’s high-elevation vineyards — and the result is delicious. The nose opens with aromas of tart cherries, raspberries, aged balsamic, and pepper. The mouthfeel is seamless with medium fruit and bouncy, supportive acidity.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 93

St. Innocent Winery Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022

We have been fans of St. Innocent’s distinct, site-driven Pinot Noirs for several vintages now and continue to be more than impressed by the vineyards and the skill this winery brings to the region. This single-vineyard offering has bright pops of savory cherries, with umami mushroom vibes beneath the bright fruit. The palate is in harmony, with fruit and acid seamlessly existing, with a soft, edgy tannin vibe. The wine is amazing, bright, and soft.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 96

Soter Vineyards Estates Pinot Noir 2024

Tony Soter made a name for himself in the 1970s in Napa Valley. After over two decades of giving his skills to Golden State vineyards, it was time to return to Oregon’s Willamette Valley to make wines in his home state. And we are better for it. This Pinot takes a minute to open up, but eventually rewards you with savory notes of olives, black tea, and pine trees, all encapsulated by juicy red fruit. The oak is well integrated, and the acidity is ample but not overpowering.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 96

Sandhi Wines White Buffalo Land Trust Pinot Noir 2024

This Pinot Noir is made in collaboration with the White Buffalo Land Trust with grapes sourced from the Jalama Canyon Ranch Vineyard in Santa Barbara. This regeneratively farmed site is only a few miles from the ocean, and that absolutely comes through in this wine. This is a savory expression of Pinot Noir, with quiet wafts of dried herbs and cranberries. The palate is lifted and high-toned with delicate red fruit and spice notes throughout. It has a firm structure, with grippy tannins that will help the wine age beautifully over the next several years.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 94

LIOCO Wine Co. Saveria Vineyard Pinot Noir Santa Cruz Mountains 2023

Husband-and-wife team Matt and Sara Licklider constantly explore Northern California for compelling vineyards to source from. As a result, they often make wine from some of the region’s most prominent sites — typically working with small, family-owned ranches. This beautiful wine comes from the Saveria Vineyard, located 600 feet above sea level in the Santa Cruz Mountains, farmed by Prudy Foxx, a.k.a “The Vine Whisperer.” Immediately on the nose this wine presents loads of aromatic complexity, with notes of strawberries stewed with herbs, a warming bonfire, black pepper, and pine trees. The palate brings lithe cherry notes, supported by a savory edge, bright acidity, and chewy tannins.

Average Price: $68

Rating: 94

Mascarin Family Wines Moonshine Ranch Pinot Noir 2023

In the early 20th century, the Italian Swiss Colony Winery — now known as Asti Winery — in Asti, Calif., was a starting point for many Italian immigrants in Northern California. Angelo Querin was among those determined to make it here. Today, his grandson and great-granddaughter carry on this dream. Burgundy-trained winemaker Matt Taylor completes the team, crafting Mascarin’s wine from vineyards across Sonoma County. This bottling comes from the Moonshine Ranch Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast. Made with 100 percent whole-cluster fermentation, this wine opens with cherries and soil, featuring underlying hints of herbs and wood. The palate is broad and plush, with good acidity and a distinct tannic edge.

Average Price: $69

Rating: 93

Roblar Platinum Collection Our Lady Of Guadalupe Vineyard 2023

This wine is a triumph. It’s the result of a fun experiment Roblar ran, in which they harvested one block — in this case, from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Vineyard in Santa Barbara — and divided the harvest into three units, each vinified slightly differently. One was destemmed, one was fermented with 14 percent whole-cluster fermentation, and the third with 100 percent whole-cluster. The result is a beautiful Pinot Noir with layers of earth and rich red fruit. The palate is seamless with deep fruit and a slight tannic edge. Savory herbs emerge, dancing in the background, protected by supportive acidity.

Average Price: $75

Rating: 95

Marine Layer Sanford and Benedict Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023

Marine Layer means just that, wines made from sites cooled by coastal California’s thick ocean fogs. And this wine from the legendary Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills is yet another stunning entry in this winery’s book of awesome. The nose pops with high-toned aromas of tart cherries, blackberries, vanilla, and spice. Mineral-driven acidity races through the palate to keep it refreshing.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 94

Anaba Wines Sangiacomo Roberts Road Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023

Katy Wilson is a force. Recipient of the VinePair Next Wave award for winemaker of the year in 2025, Wilson not only crafts the wines for Anaba, but is also the winemaker behind beloved labels Reeve and BloodRoot, as well as her personal label LaRue. Sonoma’s famed Sangiacomo Vineyard is done right here, with vibrant cherry and watermelon notes, a hint of cola and soil, and a white pepper tone. The fruit gobbles the acidity and swirls it around the wine, allowing the depth and fleshiness to take center stage. The balance here is impeccable.

Average Price: $74

Rating: 98

Joseph Phelps Vineyards Freestone Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2023

Although he was known for his Bordeaux-style Insignia bottling, Joseph Phelps had always dreamed of making Burgundian-style wine. In 1999, he purchased land on the Sonoma Coast, hoping it would bring him closer to his dream. Consider it fulfilled — this wine is amazing. The cool-climate nature of this wine is immediately apparent on the nose, with breezy pops of cherry and earth, a hint of cinnamon, and judicious wood. The palate is excellent and impeccably balanced. The bracing acidity is kept in check by the buoyant yet concentrated fruit. It’s the Sonoma Coast in a bottle, and it’s beautiful.

Average Price: $77

Rating: 98

Domaine du Cellier aux Moines Givry 1er Cru Clos du Cellier aux Moines 2023

This wine comes from one of the many Premier Cru plots in Givry, part of the Côte Chalonnaise in southern Burgundy. This bottling was made with a parcel selection from the top of the Clos du Cellier aux Moines. The nose offers bright cherry notes with a whiff of vanilla. The palate is soft and chewy, with subtle tannins on the edges that work into the wine.

Average Price: $80

Rating: 95

Domaine Delagrange Volnay Vieilles Vignes 2023

Before you do a double take, yes this is another wine from the same producer that we named the “best value” Pinot Noir at the top of this list. These two wines highlight how great producers can make beautiful, distinct cuvées across a range of price points including the more accessible Hautes-Côtes and this distinguished Volnay. Made from old vines, the nose is welcoming with cinnamon and green herbs hovering over dense, savory cherry and earth notes. The mouthfeel is soft, with acidity that touches every molecule of fruit. Seamlessly harmonious.

Average Price: $84

Rating: 98

Abbott Claim Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023

Winemaker Alban Debeaulieu studied winemaking in Burgundy before arriving in Oregon in 2013 to try his hand at Pinot Noir in the Willamette Valley. He met Antony Beck of Graham Beck, and the rest is history. This wine is stunning. It’s not French in style; it’s distinctly Oregonian. Subtle notes of ripe cherries, vanilla, and fennel appear on the nose. The palate brings rich, deep fruit and excellent acidity. It’s fleshy, fruity, and savory all at once.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 97

Nuiton-Beaunoy Pommard 2021

This is your introduction to the wines of Burgundy. Have you heard the name Pommard? Well, this is it. Pommard the village, the Pinot Noir clone, and the appellation share the same name, and this is where it began. This impressive wine opens with subtle notes of red berries, juicy cherries, wood, and spice. The palate is soft and silky, with fleshy fruit — a good co-op representation of Pommard.

Average Price: $92

Rating: 93

Best Pinot Noir Over $100

Big Table Farm Earth Pinot Noir 2024

Wine and farming power couple Brian Marcy and Clare Carver continue to make absolutely delicious, balanced, and site-driven wines at Big Table Farm, presenting each wine with calming and beautiful art on the labels. If you buy this wine based on the label, you are GOOD! But the wine inside is equally stunning, and provides a standout example of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Cherries, black tea, and sandalwood greet the nose, with hints of worn leather and fennel. This wine is structured and built to age, with soft fruit, present tannins, and high acidity. It needs air to open and time to evolve. It’s amazing.

Average Price: $120

Rating: 97

Domaine Roy & Fils Quartz Acorn Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024

The Frescobaldi family brought centuries of winemaking history from Tuscany to the Willamette Valley. Here, winemaker Jacopo Canciani crafts delicate yet wonderfully expressive wines. This Pinot Noir from the estate’s Quartz Acorn Vineyard offers deep notes of cherries, pepper, clove, and minerals. The palate is soft and tart, with subtle tannins framing the edges.

Average Price: $128

Rating: 93

Armand Heitz Volnay 1er Cru ‘Les Taillepieds’ 2022

Les Taillepieds is a Premier Cru climat in Volnay that punches above its weight. The limestone-based plot is one of the most celebrated in the Volnay appellation, and Armand Heitz owns a small, nearly 1areq-acre parcel. This wine takes a moment to open up, but after a few minutes in the glass you’re greeted by notes of ripe cherries, raspberries, cured tobacco, and smoke. The palate is focused, with rich, medium fruit and quenching acidity. It’s ready to drink now, but in a decade it will be legendary.

Average Price: $135

Rating: 98

LucidWild Estate Beast Pinot Noir 2024

Winemaker Isabelle Meunier puts her classic Burgundian training to work at LucidWild, dry-farming a single plot of 27-year-old vines that overlooks Mount Hood in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This wine is deep and rich, with concentrated flavors of blackberry jam, black cherries, and aged balsamic. Vibrant acidity shines through to support the dense core of fruit; the weight and texture on the palate are wonderful.

Average Price: $155

Rating: 95

White Rose Estate Confluence of Nature² 2023

We fell in love with the wines of White Rose Estate last vintage, and this year is no different. The Confluence of Nature² bottling was created with the goal of highlighting both the role of terroir and the winemaker’s hand in the production of great wine. It undergoes 100 percent whole-cluster fermentation and utilizes a segmented press fraction technique to incorporate different extraction levels in the wine. We will leave the details to the experts at White Rose, but the result is exquisite. Deep, rich cherry notes, spice, and vanilla emerge on the nose. The palate is soft and supple, and the structure is in complete harmony. Beautiful wine.

Average Price: $215

Rating: 97

FAQs

Where does Pinot Noir come from?

Pinot Noir is originally from the Burgundy region in France, where it has a long history. The Pinot Noir produced in Burgundy is still thought to be some of the most elegant wines in the world, and also some of the most expensive bottles sold.

Which region makes the best Pinot Noir?

There are different styles of Pinot Noir around the world, but the regions most renowned for this variety include Burgundy, California’s Sonoma Coast, Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Germany, and New Zealand.

Why is Pinot Noir so popular?

Pinot Noir is popular for its light- to medium-bodied wines with bright acidity and silky tannins. The wines are also known for their vibrant red fruit characteristics and savory notes like earth and spice that can add complexity. Compared to fuller-bodied red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir has fewer tannins, so it can be a more pleasant and easy-to-drink wine in its youth.