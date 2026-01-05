In the past decade, the non-alcoholic (NA) drinks category has exploded — and NA beer is leading the charge. According to NielsenIQ, the U.S. market for non-alcoholic beverages is valued at approximately $1 billion, with NA beer accounting for over 80 percent of all sales. With the influx of innovation, there’s never been a better time to dip your toe into the category.

Whether you’re participating in Dry January, looking to make a lifestyle change, or simply aiming to reduce your alcohol intake in the new year, NA beer fits the bill. But with so many varieties lining the shelves, determining which brews are worth drinking can be daunting. That’s why we’ve tasted a slew of options from dozens of brands to identify the cream of the crop.

From pilsners and lagers to IPAs, fruited beers, and more, here are the 20 best non-alcoholic beers for 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best products across the world’s most popular wine, beer, and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of products every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every beer — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the beer was true to its intended style or category.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best non-alcoholic beers, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These products were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the best non-alcoholic beers of the year roundup, our tastings panel sampled more than 100 expressions at the VinePair HQ. We tasted and considered samples in the context of their stated style (i.e. IPA, lager, pilsner, fruited sour, etc.), while also evaluating each beer on its individual merits. We then pared a long list of favorites down to the 20 absolute best non-alcoholic beers.

The Best Non-Alcoholic IPAs

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA

Stratford, Conn.

Established in 2017, Athletic Brewing Company is one of the biggest players in non-alcoholic beer. The brand is entirely dedicated to NA production and was one of the first to truly capture the essence of craft beer sans alcohol. It’s been brewing Run Wild IPA since the very beginning. Run Wild is produced in the West Coast IPA style and made from a blend of five Pacific Northwest hops, including Citra and Mosaic. The result delivers robust pine and citrus notes with expressive carbonation and a crisp, dry finish.

BERO Edge Hill Hazy IPA

Sewickley, Penn.

BERO is a newcomer to the NA beer space. It was launched by actor Tom Holland in 2024 with three brews: Kingston Golden Pils, Noon Wheat, and Edge Hill Hazy IPA. Since then, the brand has added its Double Tasty West Coast Style IPA and a limited-edition Coffee Draught in collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s Happy Coffee, but it’s the Edge Hill Hazy that appeals to us most. The luscious brew has a thick mouthfeel and delivers a medley of tropical fruit flavors with a bitter, hoppy finish.

Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects IPA

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Brewery initially debuted the NA Special Effects Hoppy Amber in Sweden in 2019. After witnessing its success, the brand launched the product in the U.S., and quickly followed up with an IPA. Crafted in the style of a West Coast IPA, it delivers refreshing grapefruit pith and punchy resin hop notes that linger on the palate. It’s a relatively warming beer, with strong roasted malt notes pulling up on the finish for a crisp, crushable IPA.

Good Time Brewing IPA

New York City

Founded by bar industry veteran Michael “Mikey” McFerran, Good Time Brewing hit the market in 2023 with its flagship IPA. Described as a “West Coast Hazy,” the beer meets at the crossroads of West Coast and New England styles and is made with a combination of hops including Nelson Sauvin and El Dorado before being dry-hopped for extra flavor. On the nose, expect bright citrus aromas before a bitter, hop-forward palate takes over.

Montauk Brewing NA IPA

Montauk, N.Y.

Beach-inspired Montauk Brewing is the fastest-selling craft brewery in Metro New York according to Nielsen, and in 2024, it entered a new category with the release of its NA IPA. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and a blend of Cryo hops, it delivers pleasant, hoppy bitterness, though it’s not quite as assertive as other beers on this list. Instead, the citrus pith hop notes are well integrated with the malts, which give off an almost caramel-like flavor. This is an ideal sipper for those who don’t want to imbibe before hitting the waves.

RationAle Brewing Hazy IPA

San Diego

RationAle might be based in San Diego, but it’s the brand’s New England-style Hazy IPA that wowed us most this year. A certifiable juice bomb, the drink pours with the same cloudy, orange color one would expect from a high-octane IPA despite being packaged at less than 0.5 percent ABV. On the palate, expect an abundance of ripe tropical fruit and soft earthy notes that lead into a dry, bitter finish.

Sierra Nevada Trail Pass Hazy IPA

Chico, Calif. and Mills River, N.C.

Rather than de-alcoholizing its NA brews, Sierra Nevada produces them using a proprietary yeast strain that naturally keeps fermentation below the legally allowed 0.5 percent ABV. Furthermore, the strain minimizes compounds that cause off-flavors in beers, allowing the hop flavors to shine. In the case of Trail Pass Hazy IPA, those hops are Mosaic and El Dorado, which imbue the brew with flavors of grapefruit pith and orange juice. Full-bodied and creamy on the palate, this is a dank IPA with lingering, cannabis-like notes on the finish.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Lagers, Pilsners, and Amber Ales

AL’s Classic

New York City

Brooklyn-based AL’s motto might as well be “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Launched in 2020 by husband- and-wife duo Alban de Pury and Fanny Karst, AL’s debuted with this classic American lager, and it remains the brand’s only offering to this day. Crisp and clean, the beverage opens with a rocky minerality that gives way to a light, malty palate that’s perfect for sipping year-round.

Bitburger 0.0% Drive

Bitburg, Germany

Established in 1817, Germany’s Bitburger is most famous for its pilsner production, despite the fact that the brewery itself is older than the beer style (which was created in 1842). In 2007, Bitburger brought the taste of its beloved pilsner into the NA space with the launch of Bitburger 0.0% Drive. Manufactured in alignment with German Beer Purity Laws (Reinheitsgebot), Drive undergoes a full fermentation before the brew is gently dealcoholized, allowing it to maintain the same flavor as higher-proof beers. The result is crisp and light, offering an excellent balance between bready malt notes and hoppy bitterness for a solid, alcohol-free pilsner.

Designated Dale’s NA Pils

Longmont, Colo. and Brevard, N.C.

With facilities in both Longmont, Colo., and Brevard, N.C., Oskar Blues Brewery — most associated with Dale’s Pale Ale — has a reputation for its simple and approachable yet full-flavor beers. The brand’s Designated Dale’s NA Pils is no exception. Launched in 2024, it opens with aromas of crisp apple, citrus, and floral hops before a dry, malt-forward palate with energetic carbonation takes over.

Heineken 0.0

Zoeterwoude, Netherlands

Launched in 2017, Heineken 0.0 is widely credited with helping popularize non-alc beer worldwide, with some declaring it the winner in the “race for non-alc ‘coolness.’” In fact, it was the first brand to air a national TV commercial in the U.S. for NA beer (during Super Bowl LVII in 2023). And it lives up to the hype. Heineken 0.0 is almost identical to the brand’s original Dutch lager, offering crisp citrus and malted banana notes with a slightly bitter, hoppy finish.

Shiner Bock Non-Alcoholic

Shiner, Texas

Produced today at Texas’s iconic Spoetzl Brewery, Shiner Bock has been around since 1913. In 2023, the Shiner brand launched its first NA brew, Rode0 Golden Brew, and has since expanded the lineup with Rode0 Red Amber and Rode0 Citrus Wit. Finally, Shiner fans have the opportunity to drink an NA version of their beloved Bock with the upcoming Shiner Bock Non-Alcoholic. Announced in December 2025 with an expected release date in January 2026, the brew delivers the toasted, bready, malt quality of the flagship with balanced acidity and a lingering hoppy finish.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Wheat, Golden, and Blonde Ales

Best Day Brewing Kölsch Style

Sausalito, Calif.

While Sausalito’s Best Day Brewing might not legally be able to call this a Kölsch — only breweries located within a 30-mile radius of Cologne, Germany can do so per EU law — it certainly aligns with the style, which can be described as the meeting point between a lager and a pilsner. Best Day’s Kölsch-Style NA nails it. On the nose, expect aromas of saltine crackers and citrus followed by a mineral palate with subtly sweet, malty characteristics.

Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects Classic Golden

Brooklyn

Launched in January 2025, Brooklyn Brewery’s Special Effects Classic Golden is the latest addition to the Special Effects umbrella, and the beer knocks it out of the park. The golden ale washes the palate in refreshing floral and honeyed citrus flavors balanced by a strong hoppy backbone. Lively and approachable, this is a great option to keep stocked in your fridge for Dry January.

Partake Brewing Blonde

Calgary, Canada

While many NA beer brands pride themselves on remaining under 100 calories, each of Partake’s offerings comes in under 30, with this blonde ale at just 15. Despite the low-calorie count, it manages to deliver on all fronts, opening with attractive black pepper and floral aromas. Texture and flavor are there, too, with sweet, bready malts leading the charge, supported by pops of citrus and salt.

WellBeing Brewing Heavenly Body Golden Wheat

St. Louis

Established in 2017, St. Louis’s WellBeing Brewing is a craft operation entirely dedicated to NA beer production, and its Heavenly Body Golden wheat is among the most interesting-tasting NA brews we tried. The American-style wheat is brewed with a blend of lighter malts and a combination of Cascade and German noble hops for additional flavor and offers interesting sourdough bread aromas with bursts of corn and citrus. Expect a smooth palate with energetic carbonation and notes of citrus, malt, and wheat.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Fruited Beers

Eighteen Twenty Brewing Co. All That Razz

Portland, Maine

Year after year, Eighteen Twenty’s All That Razz continues to impress us with its ripe raspberry essence. While made in the sour ale style, it comes across sweet with fresh fruit flavor balanced by pops of sea salt and wonderful acidity. It’s a great NA option for fans of kettle sours who don’t want to feel like they’re drinking pure juice.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Dark Beers

Deschutes Black Butte NA

Bend, Ore.

Launched in 2022, Deschutes Black Butte NA is the non-alcoholic version of the brewery’s flagship porter, Black Butte Porter, which has been made since 1988. Black Butte NA delivers the same qualities that attracted fans to the OG, as it’s crafted from the same base malts and hops used in the alcoholic version. The brew offers aromas of roasted malt, black licorice, and toffee before a full-bodied palate delivers notes of coffee, chocolate malt, and raisins.

Guinness 0

Dublin, Ireland

In case you missed it, Guinness is having quite a moment right now thanks to the combination of its stellar flavor and social media virality. If you don’t want to go without the Irish stout this Dry January, you’re in luck — Guinness 0 is a superb stand-in for the legendary beer. While the alcohol-free version might deliver a slightly thinner mouthfeel (thanks to the lack of alcohol), each can is packaged with the same widget as Guinness Draught cans, helping it achieve a nearly identical mouthfeel.

Woodland Farms Brewery Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Dark

Kittery, Maine

For those who prefer their stouts and porters on the sweeter side, look no further than Woodland Farms’ Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Dark. The velvety beer from Maine’s first NA brewery is practically dessert in a can, offering flavors reminiscent of movie theater candies like Milk Duds and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

FAQ

How is non-alcoholic beer produced?

Non-alcoholic beer is made using a variety of techniques, though the two most common are dealcoholizing and controlled fermentation. The former practice involves removing the alcohol from full-strength beer through vacuum distillation or reverse osmosis. The latter technique sees NA brews begin fermentation the same way as alcoholic beers do, but the process stops before temperatures exceed 60 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning no alcohol forms. Alternatively, some breweries have developed proprietary yeast strains that complete the fermentation process while naturally keeping ABV under a certain threshold.

What are the best-selling non-alcoholic beer brands? (By Sales)

According to data from Circana, the top-selling non-alcoholic beer brands in the U.S. are Heineken, Budweiser, Athletic Brewing Company, and Michelob Ultra.

Is it OK to drink non-alcoholic beer regularly?

As with anything else, non-alcoholic beer is OK to drink in moderation. Though non-alcoholic beer may not contain alcohol and provides an alternative to regular beer, it offers very little nutritional value and should therefore be avoided in excess.

Are all non-alcoholic beers totally alcohol-free?

No. In the U.S., beer containing less than 0.5 percent alcohol can be labeled non-alcoholic. If you’re looking to steer completely clear of booze, be sure to read the label closely before consuming to ensure it says “alcohol-free.” If it does, you can trust that it is 0.0 percent ABV.