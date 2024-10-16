On Wednesday, award-winning actor Tom Holland announced the launch of BERO, a lineup of non-alcoholic beers. Crafted in collaboration with American brewers, the brand’s NA beer is available in three styles: Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, and Noon Wheat.

“For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values,” the “Spider-Man” star said in a press release. “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship, and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.”

According to the release, the golden pilsner — named after Holland’s hometown Kingston Upon Thames — evokes the same bright and crisp qualities of classic European pilsners. The hop-forward Edge Hill Hazy IPA, which pays homage to where the young actor went to school growing up, is said to offer juicy, tropical fruit flavors. The final beer in the lineup, named for Holland’s pet schnauzer, has been described as cloudy with a citrusy finish, in line with classic wheat beers.

Financed by consumer-led venture capital fund Imaginary Ventures, BERO launches with John Herman at the helm as CEO. Herman, who most recently served as president of C4 Energy’s parent company, Nutrabolt, has over two decades of experience in consumer-focused categories.

“In a world of excess, BERO represents a shift toward discernment,” Herman said in the release. “People are filtering out what doesn’t add value and choosing things that enrich their lives. We believe that non-alcoholic beer can be more than just a substitute — it can be a bridge to a more balanced life, and it can taste incredible.”

Packaged in 12-ounce cans, BERO is available in single-flavor 6-packs ($15.98), 12-packs ($29.98), 18-packs ($44.98), and 24-packs ($54.98) as well as a 12-pack variety box ($33.50). The non-alcoholic brew is currently available for purchase nationwide on the brand’s website and is slated to hit Target shelves across the country early next year.

“While the non-alcoholic beer category remains nascent, we believe it’s poised for explosive growth over the next decade,” Logan Langberg, partner at Imaginary Ventures and BERO board member, said in the release. “Pairing Tom’s authentic experience and perspective with John Herman’s operational excellence, we believe BERO is uniquely positioned to win.”