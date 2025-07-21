Established in 2012, Montauk Brewing Company was founded by three lifelong friends who grew up in the New York hamlet together and hoped to deliver the spirit of Montauk in a quality beer. Over 13 years later, the brewery’s crisp Summer Ale and Wave Chaser IPA still capture the feeling of sitting back in a beach chair after tumbling around in the ocean waves.
The company’s “Brew Barn” is a fixture of the Montauk community, acting as a place where people can stop by for a pint or pick up a 6-pack — a rare casual meeting spot in the increasingly busy vacation destination. The brewery’s “come-as-you-are” ethos comes across in its welcoming vibe and approachable beers as well. Though the brand is certainly geared toward the Montauk surfer crowd, it’s also taken off in New York City and down the entire East Coast.
The brewery has experienced considerable growth over the past decade and is considered the fastest-selling craft beer brand in Metro New York, according to Nielsen data. It was acquired by Tilray — a consumer products company focused on cannabis — in 2022, and continues to expand into new markets each year. So even if you haven’t had a chance to try these beachy beers, you might soon come across the colorful cans at your local store. Here are six things you should know about Montauk Brewing Company.
-
The founders met while working as lifeguards.
Founders Vaughan Cutillo, Eric Moss, and Joe Sullivan grew up together out in the beach towns of eastern Long Island. The three went to high school together and met while working as East Hampton Town ocean lifeguards. They started making beer — as many breweries do — in a basement, just a mile up the street from where the brewery is today. When they launched the brand in 2012, the friends delivered their first hand-filled kegs to local bars on bicycles.
-
Montauk Brewing embraces its beachy roots.
From “Wave Chaser IPA” and “The Surf Beer” to the company’s trademark motto “Chase your Wave,” Montauk Brewing has always maintained a close connection to its local surroundings. The first-ever tap handle used at Montauk Brewing Co. was made from driftwood found at the nearby Navy Beach, fittingly for its Driftwood Ale. And a recent limited-edition release, the Montauk Summer Sour, was even brewed with locally harvested sea salt from Amagansett Sea Salt Co.
-
In addition to its flagship brews, Montauk offers a special “Brew Barn” series.
The Brew Barn Series beers are rotating limited releases that are brewed and canned on site, while the brewery’s higher-production mainstays are brewed in a larger facility. This allows the team to get creative with the flavors and package design.
One of the more interesting releases is the 4:20 Project Beer, brewed for “maximum dankness” in partnership with the Nonprofit Surfrider in support of protecting the ocean. The brewery also recently released the Après Surf Beer in collaboration with the clothing brand Faherty and will soon bring back the highly anticipated Jalapeño Watermelon brew.
-
Montauk also has non-alcoholic beers.
In April 2024, Montauk Brewing released its first non-alcoholic beer, the Montauk N.A. IPA. Made with Citra, Mosaic, and a blend of Cryo hops, it’s a hoppy, full-flavored brew that’s perfect for those who don’t want to drink before hitting the waves.
-
In the New York baseball rivalry, it’s clear where Montauk stands.
Montauk Brewing has had a presence at the Mets home stadium, Citi Field, since 2015, but more recently the brand expanded to have two dedicated spaces. In Citi Field’s “K Korner” there’s even a replica of the brewery’s Montauk outpost where fans of baseball and beer can enjoy a Wave Chaser IPA on draft at the game.
-
You can drink Montauk’s Surf Beer on Jet Blue flights.
In February 2025, Tilray struck a deal with JetBlue Airways to feature Montauk Brewing Company’s Surf Beer Golden Ale on all domestic and international flights, significantly increasing the brand’s reach beyond the shores of Long Island. If there’s any time we’d like to transport ourselves to the beach, it’s certainly while buckling up for a long flight.