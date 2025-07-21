Established in 2012, Montauk Brewing Company was founded by three lifelong friends who grew up in the New York hamlet together and hoped to deliver the spirit of Montauk in a quality beer. Over 13 years later, the brewery’s crisp Summer Ale and Wave Chaser IPA still capture the feeling of sitting back in a beach chair after tumbling around in the ocean waves.

The company’s “Brew Barn” is a fixture of the Montauk community, acting as a place where people can stop by for a pint or pick up a 6-pack — a rare casual meeting spot in the increasingly busy vacation destination. The brewery’s “come-as-you-are” ethos comes across in its welcoming vibe and approachable beers as well. Though the brand is certainly geared toward the Montauk surfer crowd, it’s also taken off in New York City and down the entire East Coast.

The brewery has experienced considerable growth over the past decade and is considered the fastest-selling craft beer brand in Metro New York, according to Nielsen data. It was acquired by Tilray — a consumer products company focused on cannabis — in 2022, and continues to expand into new markets each year. So even if you haven’t had a chance to try these beachy beers, you might soon come across the colorful cans at your local store. Here are six things you should know about Montauk Brewing Company.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.