When we glamorize decades long past, we tend to ignore the technological innovations that have ultimately made our lives better. There was a time not that long ago when we didn’t have cell phones, microwaves, or laptops at our fingertips. Another development that might be more important to some than others? Nitrogenated stouts, namely Guinness.

In 1959, mathematician-turned-brewer Michael Ash made the groundbreaking decision to add nitrogen to Guinness Stout, giving the beer its signature creamy, luscious mouthfeel that we associate with it today. The two-part pour was born, and the beer world was never the same. Nearly 30 years later, Guinness took Ash’s innovation to the next level when it introduced the now iconic plastic widget that’s inserted into every can of the brand’s nitrogenated Draught Stout. When a can is cracked, the pressure drop causes the widget to agitate the surrounding liquid. This causes a surge of bubbles, allowing drinkers to achieve the same pub-style pour at home.

Three years later, the widget earned Guinness the U.K.’s Queen’s Award for Technological Achievement. But at that point, the widget had yet to be perfected. The first iteration was a plastic disc, and it worked just fine as long as the beer was served cold. If it wasn’t, the can would overflow and make a mess of things — the same problem one encounters when they pop a bottle of Champagne that isn’t properly chilled. Thankfully, the folks at Guinness HQ were quick to remedy the situation. In 1997, the brand introduced the floating, pingpong ball-shaped widget that creates the perfect level of draft pour-adjacent foam regardless of serving temperature. It was a big deal for Guinness.

Apparently, it was a big deal for the Irish, too — so much so that when Ireland lifestyle technology publication T3 polled its readers in 2004 regarding the greatest technological advance of the preceding 40 years, the winning invention was the Guinness widget by a landslide. Trailing behind in second place? The internet, followed by mobile phones, cloning, contact lenses, and video games.

As one Reddit user said regarding the poll, “To be fair, a Guinness never led to the creeping rise of political extremism and weaponised misinformation that threatens the stability of our entire civilisation.” That said, people are entitled to their priorities. And for the residents of Ireland, perhaps nothing is better than a proper pint of stout.

*Image retrieved from KirKam via stock.adobe.com