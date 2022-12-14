When it comes to holiday cocktails, mezcal may not be the first spirit that comes to mind. Hot Buttered Rum, Hot Toddies, and Irish Coffees may take center stage this time of year, but mezcal’s smoky, warming flavors actually make it a stunning addition to the seasonal rotation, be it stirred into drinks or sipped alone.

A category that’s trending among industry pros and Gen Z drinkers alike, mezcal makes an elegant, unexpected holiday gift — plus, it doesn’t hurt that many of the bottles on the below list are attractive enough to be displayed proudly on any bar cart. Read on for the seven best mezcals to give this holiday season.

Best Budget Mezcal

Montelobos Mezcal Artesanal Espadín

The mezcal category is brimming with variety, and not just when it comes to flavor. The spirit comes at a range of price points, meaning you don’t have to burn a hole in your wallet to gift something great. For an affordable mezcal that offers great depth of flavor, look no further than this bottle. Widely available and overdelivering on flavor, Montelobos is made from certified organic Espadín, resulting in a vibrant, floral sipping experience that’s complemented by fruity smoke. Mix it into a Naked & Famous, or sip it neat — either way, it’s bound to impress.

Average price: $40

Rating: 95

Best Splurge Mezcal

Convite Coyote

This mezcal is made from the rare Coyote agave variety sourced from the Zapotec mountains of San Baltazar Guelavila, Oaxaca. While the price reflects its rarity, so too does its rich, vivid flavor. Phenomenally expressive — with notes of ripe raspberries, white pepper, and rose — this mezcal is brought to life with wisps of delicate smoke. One sip, and you’ll agree this is worth the splurge.

Average price: $160

Rating: 95

Best Mezcal for Beginners

Agave de Cortés Mezcal Joven

Mezcal is not the easiest category to get into, so if you’re gifting a bottle to a newbie, it’s best to start them off with a solid, entry-level option. Great for making cocktails or sipping straight, this 100 percent Espadín mezcal bursts with tropical fruit, citrus, and berry aromas alongside subtle smoke to complement its floral perfume. Unique yet approachable, this is sure to turn any novice into a budding aficionado.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Best Mezcal for Geeks

Don Mateo de la Sierra Pechuga

Don Mateo de la Sierra — a sixth generation, family-owned distillery — produces this Pechuga mezcal in the western state of Michoacán. The recipe involves unexpected ingredients including venison, turkey, iguana, dried fruits, spices, and more, infusing the spirit with rich, complex notes of dried tropical fruit, goji berries, white pepper, and a welcome hint of smoke. A great conversation starter (What other liquor in your cabinet is infused with poultry?), this bottle is surprisingly crowd-pleasing and is sure to impress the collector on your gift list.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Best Mezcal for Cocktail Lovers

Cruz de Fuego Espadín

Another excellent entry-level bottle, Cruz de Fuego is an embodiment of everything we love about Espadín. The nose shows woody, barbecue smoke intertwined with tropical fruit, while the balanced palate expresses pineapple, grass, and subtle black pepper notes to offset the smoky intensity. Certainly not short on flavor, this spirit shines in cocktails — from Oaxaca Old Fashioneds to Paloma riffs.

Average price: $43

Rating: 93

Best Mezcal for the Boss

For a bottle that really makes an impression, this mezcal — made entirely from the Alto agave variety — is a lesson in balance. It offers a bright, crisp palate that’s smoke-forward without losing the nuance of its secondary flavors: aloe vera, grass, minerals, and tropical fruit. Whether sipped on the rocks or mixed into a mezcal Marg, Mal Bien “Alto” is a true standout.

Average price: $69

Rating: 94

Best Limited-Edition Mezcal

NETA Espadin Ramón García Sánchez

In collaboration with small production farmers across Miahuatlán, Oaxaca, this NETA label is produced by Maestro Ramón García Sánchez. It’s a love letter to the Espadín, with a nose showcasing raw squash, pink flowers, and subtle smoke, along with a slight, welcome sweetness. On the palate, expect tropical fruit notes and balanced layers of smoke — a true showstopper that’s certain to win the heart of even the pickiest giftee.

Average price: $110

Rating: 93