The leading narrative in gin over the past two decades has been the emergence of the modern “New Western” style, which prompted a global gin movement, with producers using local ingredients to capture a sense of place.

As that story continues to evolve, a more recent chapter in gin’s history honed in on an iconic, historic cocktail: the Martini. Pandemic-necessitated home bartending, followed by a re-embracing of the classics at bars, combined to elevate the Martini once again and see it enjoy the most love (and riffs) in living memory.

None of that would be possible without gin — more specifically, London Dry and London Dry-adjacent gins. On this list, you’ll discover the pinnacle of those offerings, alongside the leading New Western and terroir-driven expressions, often made with hand-picked, wild ingredients.

This selection represents the best of more than 120 bottles tasted, each submitted (free of charge) by producers, importers, distributors, and PR firms. We tasted them non-blind, factoring price into the equation, with the aim of mirroring how drinkers buy and evaluate spirits.

Here are the 30 best gins to drink in 2024.

The Best Gins Under $25

Stratusphere London Dry Gin by New Amsterdam

It’s hard to think of any other expression — spirit or wine — that delivers as much quality for $15 as this entrant from New Amsterdam. Stratusphere serves clean but intense notes of citrus, juniper, and other classic botanicals, and comfortably holds its own in cocktails. Expect to start seeing this take over bar wells across the country.

Average price: $15

Rating: 91

Askur Yggdrasil 45 London Dry Gin

Named after the “Tree of Life” in Nordic mythology, Askur Yggdrasil may be challenging for most English speakers to pronounce, but the bottle label makes up for that with easily digestible info, listing everything about its production, from ingredients to distillation technique. Spoiler alert: French wheat distillate, Balkan juniper, and Spanish citrus provide a vibrant base for this dazzling expression of London Dry gin.

Average price: $21

Rating: 91

The Best Gins Under $50

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Where other British stalwarts have diluted their alcohol content down from the high 40s, Tanqueray continues to offer a textbook example of the London Dry style, coming in at a very precise 47.3 percent ABV (in the U.S., at least). It excels in delivering balanced bursts of botanicals, with juniper always leading the charge. If classic gin cocktails are on the agenda, look no further.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

Fords Gin

Created for bartenders — professional and amateur — by former bartender Simon Ford and master distiller Charles Maxwell, Fords represents the cream of the crop of a slightly newer generation of British gin brands putting out classic expressions of London Dry. At 45 percent ABV, it’s not quite as punchy as Tanqueray, but the profile remains bold and assertive, allowing it to excel in the situations for which it was devised — namely, cocktails.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

New Riff Distilling Kentucky Wild Gin

Kentucky’s New Riff Distilling may be best known for its stellar American whiskeys but this bottle proves it’s a producer gin drinkers should also be familiar with. A spirit with dual personalities, it opens with robust, earthy grain on the nose, while bright, energetic spices follow on the palate. It may be American but by no means does this gin embody the easygoing New Western style.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Clonakilty Distillery Minke Irish Gin

This Irish gin notably includes hand-foraged rock samphire in its botanical bill, while the base spirit is derived from whey. The overall profile is bright, citrusy, and balanced, with a hint of earthy, fennel-like notes from the samphire.

Average price: $30

Rating 91

Las Californias Nativo

Produced using botanicals from north and south of the Mexico-California border, this gin opens with a bright and enjoyable burst of juniper, whose character seems every bit as sweet as it is piney. Ingredients like white sage, damiana, and California hops make for a singular sipping experience with a distinct sense of place.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin

Though sold as a “Midwestern” gin, this is London Dry at heart. Tom Nichol, the former master distiller at Tanqueray, helped the brand develop its production process and recipe, which includes six botanicals: juniper, coriander, angelica root, licorice root, and orange. Equally earthy and citrusy, and with bold juniper notes, this promises to mix an incredible Martini.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Right Gin

From Sweden, this New Western style gin is distinctly citrusy, with lemon, bergamot, key lime, and orange all included in its recipe. Interestingly, the brand initially bottled it at a lower proof but following feedback from bartenders upped the strength to 47 percent ABV, which makes all the difference when mixed in spirit-forward classics.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Sŏnbi Gin

Described as a London Dry gin with a “Korean twist,” Sŏnbi instantly grabbed our attention with its intense, perfumed bouquet, which continues seamlessly onto the palate. Schisandra berries and grains of paradise join an otherwise fairly typical botanical cast, though the producer macerates each one differently before continuous copper column distillation.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94

Junipero Gin

Unsurprisingly for a brand whose name is the Spanish translation of juniper, this gin places the spirit’s signature botanical front and center. Notes of lemon peel and black pepper provide range and balance, but each sip ultimately comes back to juniper. Even with a focus on a single ingredient, Junipero never feels one-dimensional and lends credence to the notion that less can mean more, even in gin.

Average price: $33

Rating: 93

Distillery of Modern Art Nouveau Gin

Despite its name, DoMa’s Nouveau gin strikes a very familiar chord, with piney juniper notes throughout, and pleasant accents of citrus, coriander, and peppery spice. Serve in shaken cocktails like the White Lady or Gimlet.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Bayab African Gin Classic Dry

As the quiet trend of African gins making their way to the United States gains steam, Bayab remains a standout offering. Distilled at South Africa’s Midlands distillery, it includes seven botanicals from five different nations on the continent. Prominent among them is the sweet, citrusy, vitamin-C-loaded baobab fruit. Dry and well balanced on the palate, we love it in shaken classics, such as the Last Word.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Maverick Distilling Samuel Maverick Texas Dry Gin

There may be no official “Texas Dry” designation, but it’s fair to say that if there was, it’d place importance on local ingredients such as pecans, bay laurel, and lavender. That’s certainly the case with this fine gin, which is fruity, floral, and delivers a whisper of fresh fennel.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin

Invigorating cardamom and coriander spice kick things off and lead onto a juniper-rich palate that has a wonderful citrus zing. The bottle states “American Dry” but the profile feels quite classic. Mix in a G&T — or maybe another cocktail if you think that highball has had its day.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

This Irish gin lands somewhere between the New Western and classic London Dry styles, with juniper and zesty bergamot prominent on the nose, and a spray of saline water. The expressive palate delivers a seasoning of green, grassy notes, and while subtle in character, it shines through in cocktails. Start with a Gimlet.

Average price: $37

Rating: 91

Cardinal Spirits Terra Botanical Gin

For a heady dose of botanicals, and a juniper profile dialed all the way up to “woodsy,” check out this Indiana-born spirit. Its base distillate, produced from both grain and grapes, serves a weighty texture on the palate. Add tonic or soda — and plenty of lime — for a killer highball.

Average price: $40

Rating: 90

Four Corners American Gin

Christian Krogstad has a pretty good track record in the gin business (you might have heard of Aviation, one of his prior brands), which is presumably why the team at Four Corners tapped him to create this all-American-botanical spirit. While a stark departure from the London Dry style, bursts of ultra-fresh juniper sing throughout, working wonderfully in tandem with fresh citrus and wildflowers.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Poli Marconi 42

Produced at the historic Poli Distillerie in Italy’s grappa-producing heartland, this Mediterranean-style gin screams of vibrant fresh herbs. Menthol meets basil and citrus on the nose, while rosemary and thyme join on the palate, adding earthy depth. Lively, vibrant, and fresh, this gin will upgrade your summer highball game.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Gin Mare

Distilled to evoke Mediterranean ingredients, Gin Mare has aromas of rosemary, juniper, fennel seed, and a faint hint of coriander. The palate is peppery and mentholated, and perfectly suited for G&Ts.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Staple Gin

VinePair got an exclusive pre-release taste of this gin from distiller Brian Facquet and chef Rachael Ray. One thing is clear: This upcoming release should be on your radar. Its profile will satisfy London Dry enthusiasts and dazzle with the clarity of its aromas and flavors. Even more interesting is the way those notes develop and evolve, allowing each botanical an opportunity to shine solo. Then there’s the texture: Facquet told us that he and Ray decided to try and capture the experience of enjoying a Castelveltrano olive. It’s a pretty esoteric ambition and strange concept to wrap your mind around. But sample this gin and it’s immediately apparent they nailed their brief. Bravo!

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

Xoriguer Mahón Gin

From the Spanish island of Menorca, this grape-based gin is distilled in wood-fired alembic stills that range from 70 to 270 years old. Also of interest: The juniper berries that drive its profile are aged for up to four years in open crates at the distillery, exposing them to the salt-rich sea air. These factors combine to provide a gin that brims with citrusy, peppery, salty character. Mix in a 50:50 Martini with sherry, and garnish with a twist and olive.

Average price: $41

Rating: 94

The Best Gins Under $100

Matsui Shuzo ‘The Hakuto’ Premium Gin

Nashi pear, cherry blossom, and sansho peppercorn, are among the 13 botanicals that give this modern gin a distinctive, delicate profile. The producer macerates the ingredients in the base neutral spirit before distillation, and each remains vibrant and fresh on nose and palate. Juniper is a subtle afterthought, making this an ideal pick for anyone looking to shake things up.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin

Austrian distillery Hans Reisetbauer is best known for making some of the world’s best fruit and vegetable eaux de vie. Make no mistake, this producer is equally adept at crafting gin, and this expression ranks among the cleanest, most concentrated, crisp expressions on the market. Mix in an extremely dry Martini with a tiny expression of lemon oil.

Average price: $53

Rating: 94

Gracias a Dios Agave Gin 32 Botanicals

Triple distilled from an agave base, this gin includes 32 botanicals, a nod to the 32 states of Mexico in number, if not the ingredients themselves (for that, turn to the brand’s Oaxaca Recipe). Clean and green, the agave character shines throughout, providing notable texture on the palate. Stir with vermouth for an actual Mexican Martini.

Average price: $55

Rating: 94

Kyoto Distillery ‘Ki No Bi’ Kyoto Dry Gin

One of the leading craft Japanese gin producers, the Kyoto Distillery continues to impress us with this attractively floral, citrus-forward gin. The nose is a little muted, but definitely not lacking in character. Things ramp up considerably on the palate, with vibrant helpings of yuzu, fresh berries, pink petals, and sharp juniper.

Average price: $67

Rating: 94

Dyfi Gin Pollination

Produced at the Welsh Dyfi Micro-Distillery, this truly small-batch gin contains 17 botanicals that co-founders Pete and Danny Cameron hand-forage 10 and a half months of the year, as well as almost a dozen non-foraged traditional ingredients. This helps justify its somewhat lofty price tag, as does its incredibly vibrant and fresh profile. It doesn’t stray a million miles from the classic London Dry style but it does taste like the brand is painting from a much broader selection of colors.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Abrojo Gin Dry Gin Ancestral

With the Martini trend in full, glorious swing, it’s easy to try and riff using different base spirits. If you’ve ever tried directly substituting mezcal, though, you’ve most likely experienced the spirit’s smoky character to be too much for the cocktail. This gin offers the perfect middle ground. Made using spent agave fiber, which is refermented using wild yeast and spring water, it retains much of the character of mezcal but juniper also enjoys prominence throughout. So, too, do a range of fresh botanicals, including hoja santa, lemongrass, and lemon verbena.

Average price: $72

Rating: 92

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 13

If there is one “unicorn” in the gin space, it’s Monkey 47’s annual Distiller’s Cut release. Sold via an online lottery system, each edition features one additional botanical to the brand’s signature recipe of 47 ingredients. This year, it’s “acer saccharum,” better known to most of us as sugar maple, the primary base for maple syrup. Don’t worry about this being a sweet gin, though. The inclusion instead adds an almost floral, perfumed character, improving what is already a stellar gin.

Average price: $80

Rating: 92

Three Societies Korean Single Malt Gin ‘Jung One’

The first gin we’ve come across that uses the “single malt gin” terminology. Jung One also offered our first-ever encounter with Korean gin, and we are impressed. The concept is a little more familiar, though, with Korean sansho pepper, baby ginseng, pine needle, and perilla leaves paying homage to its nation of origin. The malt character of the base distillate adds earthy and savory notes to the nose, and provides a rich texture on the palate.

Average price: $93

Rating: 94

FAQ

What’s the best-selling gin in the world?

Philippines-based Ginebra San Miguel is, by far, the best-selling gin brand in the world.

What is the best affordable gin?

At just $15, Stratusphere London Dry Gin by New Amsterdam is one of the best affordable gins on the market — receiving a score of 91 from our tasting panel.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology: How We Rate

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and — importantly — the price. Tastings are therefore not typically conducted blind.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we usually include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

For this gin roundup, we considered a number of different factors before finalizing the list. Our overall aim was to provide a complete overview of the myriad styles of the spirit — from traditional London Dry to botanical-forward international expressions that highlight a sense of place. Price points span from entry-level, “approachable” bottles to ultra-premium releases. We are confident that every bottle that made this final ranking delivers on flavor, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points.

