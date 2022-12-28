Whether you look forward to the Times Square Ball Drop all year long or think New Year’s Eve is way overrated, one thing we can all agree on is that the holiday is one of the best drinking nights of the year. Of course, the cocktails and Miller High Lifes will be flowing, but the 31st is truly Champagne’s time to shine.

The ultimate signifier of celebration and elegance, Champagne’s delicate bubbles and decadent notes of pome fruit and brioche make it inviting enough to sip on its own and vibrant enough to cut through your favorite holiday meal. With myriad styles and an array of price points, there’s a Champagne for all of your NYE needs. Read on for the seven best Champagnes with which to ring in the new year.

Best Champagne for Starting the Night

Maison Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

While the night peaks firmly at 12 a.m., for many, the festivities begin far earlier. To kick things off, you’ll need a bubbly that’s bright and inviting from start to finish. This 100 percent Chardonnay Champagne delivers, with notes of mouthwatering crab apple and citrus pith. This tartness is well balanced by a rich, decadent body and concentrated mousse, making it ideal for sipping on its own or with light appetizers.

Average price: $92

Rating: 92

Best Champagne to Drink with Dinner

Palmer & Company Blanc de Blancs

Once it’s time to sit down to dinner, you’ll need a bubbly that can stand up to more robust fare. This blanc de blancs achieves just that, with stunning complexity and a nice depth of fruit. Soft bubbles coat the palate, bursting with notes of lemon curd and olive oil cake. Pair it with lobster or steak to enter 2023 in style.

Average price: $66

Rating: 90

Best Champagne for the Midnight Toast

Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Blancs

The countdown has begun, “Old Lang Syne” is queued up, and it’s nearly time for the midnight toast. You’ll need a Champagne to match the moment, and there’s perhaps no better choice than Charles Heidsieck’s Blanc de Blancs. This Chardonnay-based sparkler delivers clean notes of salinity and under-ripe pear, with slight undertones of brioche. If these are the first bubbles you sip in 2023, your year is sure to be off to a great start.

Average price: $96

Rating: 93

Best Splurge Champagne

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Louis Salmon 2008

A vintage Champagne is a category worth balling out for, and Billecart-Salmon’s 2008 vintage of Louis Salmon offers that classic Chardonnay crispness alongside notes of crushed rock and Meyer lemon. On the finish, hints of toast are balanced by vibrant fresh-squeezed lemon, and a frothy perlage adds a great texture to boot. If you’re a fan of Chablis, this is the Champagne for you.

Average price: $199

Rating: 95

Best Value Champagne

De Saint-Gall ‘Le Tradition’ Premier Cru Brut NV

It’s not often you’ll find delicious Champagne for only 40 bucks, making this bottle an outstanding value in a notoriously pricey category. Sold only at Total Wine, De Saint-Gall ‘Le Tradition’ looks and tastes much more expensive than it is, with wafts of candied lemon peel and outstanding texture.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Best Rosé Champagne

Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé

The one thing more celebratory than classic Champagne? Pink Champagne, of course. Beyond its eye-catching color are deep fruit-forward influences of the Pinot Noir grape. On the lighter side of things, Laurent-Perrier’s Cuvée Rosé offers cranberry and fresh raspberry notes, balanced by a flaky pastry and deep black cherry finish.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Best Champagne for Geeks

Champagne Louis Roederer Brut Nature 2015

If your group of friends knows their Champagne, impress them with this cool kid-approved brut nature. A 2015 vintage offering, this bottle offers a savory, slightly herbal nose alongside a concentrated, drying palate. The mouthwatering finish offers plenty of texture and a good integration of bubbles in every sip. Bring this to your NYE meal, and prepare to feel popular.

Average price: $105

Rating: 95