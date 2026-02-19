Surely the biggest news in the bourbon industry in the past few months has been Jim Beam announcing a one-year halt in production at their flagship Clermont, Ky., facility. That closure was enough to create a viral story, covered with sky-is-falling headlines from countless outlets like the Associated Press (“Cloudy future for bourbon…”) to The Week (“whiskey distillers on the rocks”).

Jim Beam isn’t the only major player that has begun to curtail production in the last year. Diageo likewise paused distillation at its facility that makes its George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. While Brown-Forman, brand owners of Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester, laid off 12 percent of its work force. MGP, which once seemingly made all the whiskey for brands that didn’t do it themselves, has had plummeting sales and income. And we won’t even get into Uncle Nearest.

And yet, true bourbon fans don’t seem to really care.

The noteworthy allocated releases of yore (see: BTAC, Michter’s 20 Year, King of Kentucky, etc.) are still as coveted as ever — and mostly every bit as good. New entries in the LE (limited edition) space (see: Bomberger’s PFG for one) have shown real ingenuity in the category. While non-distiller producers like Rare Character and Nashville Barrel Company still excite the geeks as much as anything ever has before. Then there are craft distilleries (er… non-heritage distilleries) like Wilderness Trail that finally have the “juice” to release products over a decade old.

The fact there are reportedly 16 million bourbon barrels currently aging — an all-time high — means that some very mature (and hopefully tasty) whiskeys will begin to hit the market in the near futurem, in many ways mimicking the 1980s “glut” that produced some of bourbon’s most legendary releases of all time. If the industry is “on the rocks,” at least its releases will surely continue to be delicious and desirable.

Indeed, while this year didn’t quite see the record-breaking number of bourbon submissions that VinePair got last year — a whopping 186! — we still easily cleared three figures (more on that below), the vast majority of them not tater bait from major distilleries, but exciting new releases from craft producers and independent bottlers. Bourbon is undoubtedly the most challenging tasting we do each year, not just due to the sheer quantity of entrants, but also because bourbon has such a narrow breadth of flavor compared to, say, rum or tequila. The difference between a masterpiece and a dud can be quite slim, so you need to pay close attention.

Whether you’re looking for screwtop economy bottles or high-priced allocated beauties, here are 30 of the best bourbons at every price point for 2026.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this bourbon roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for five minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each whiskey. Unless there was something notably off or worrying about a whiskey’s appearance — and on this occasion we encountered no such examples — we did not evaluate the products from a visual perspective.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best bourbons to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted 168 new submissions and also re-tasted more than a dozen bottles that were sent to VinePair throughout the course of the prior 12 months and that we were able to confirm are still (at least somewhat) available in retail channels.

During the tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best bourbons to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring bourbons we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario — because while price is completely objective, “affordability” is not.

The 30 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2026

The Best All-Rounder Bourbon

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

While always intended to be a standard, easy-to-find shelf release, there was a time, during that brief era of 2010s bourbon-buying insanity, when Heaven Hill’s bottled-in-bond release was perpetually cleared from shelves. If you started ignoring this 10-year-old (“40 Kentucky seasons”) back then, it is time to again grab a bottle. (We tasted barrel no. 18745.) This is archetypal bourbon par excellence, a total caramel bomb on the palate, though backed by hints of baking spice, vanilla, and a certain herbaceousness. The finish is long and spicy, though not punishing. At 100 proof, this is easy-drinking, completely delicious bourbon that will please neophyte drinkers and bourbon experts alike. Thank God it’s not too hard to find anymore.

Average price: $65

Rating: 95

The Best Bourbon to Seek Out and Splurge On

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old (Spring 2025)

While taters and the general public at large continue to chase Pappy and BTAC, this relatively new LE has quietly (somewhat) become maybe the best yearly allocated release there is. First brought to market in 2021, this “2.0 reimagining,” according to Wild Turkey, is as good as bourbon gets. There’s an incredible richness of caramel and vanilla on the palate with hints of dried fruit and s’mores. At 61.9 percent ABV, it’s surprisingly drinkable neat, though there’s a piercing, woody finish, and a spice that lingers on your tongue long enough to make you forget what you paid for this beauty. Though the MSRP is just $200, you’ll expect to pay closer to $400; still better than the secondary cost of the aforementioned Pappys and BTACs.

Average price: $366

Rating: 96

The Best Barrel-Proof Bourbon

Frey Ranch Distillery Five Grain Single Barrel Bourbon (Distiller’s Reserve – Barrel #20-0517)

Distilled on the same Nevada farm where all five of its mash bill’s grains are grown, this barrel strength (127 proof) offering may sound dangerously high-octane, but it offers incredible nuance, complexity, and drinkability. Those five grains, by the way, are corn, wheat, barley, rye, and the unusual addition of the notoriously difficult-to-work-with oat. The nose is sweet, with hints of creamed corn and honeydew. The palate is initially earthier, though by mid-palate it has become sweet yet again, with notes of brown sugar oatmeal, maple syrup, and Yoo-hoo. The mouthfeel is rich and robust with a finish that lingers, though never burns despite the proof. When you taste Frey Ranch you really taste what a homegrown agriculture bourbon can taste like at its pinnacle.

Average price: $90

Rating: 93

The Best Bourbon for Cocktails

Elijah Craig Small Batch

A massive tasting like this will make you appreciate the classic heritage brands a whole lot more. Which is not to say the smaller, newer, craftier brands are bad — see many great ones on this very list — but the old-timers still have a level of quality and craftsmanship that simply can’t be obtained overnight by Johnny-come-latelys. This Heaven Hill product still packs some serious years (said to be 8 to 12 years old) and proof (94) into a wallet-friendly package. It also packs a ton of flavor: vanilla, fruit cocktail, herbs and spices, a little wood and smoke, and a nice toasted coconut finish. It’s perfectly fine to sip neat (though we may suggest big brother Elijah Craig Barrel Proof for that task), but it really excels in cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

The Best of the Rest

The Best Bourbons Under $50

Evan Williams Black

Who said there are no deals still to be found in bourbon? To get a Heaven Hill distilled straight bourbon for less than a $20 in this day and age is downright remarkable. Sure, it’s not anything to write home about, but if you’re a broke 22-year-old wanting to check out this thing called bourbon, there are worse places to start. A cheap screwcap unveils wisps of vanilla leading to a simple palate of caramel and oak; a decent mouthfeel and finish despite the meager 86 proof. Forget the allocated luxury bottles; perhaps this is the sort of release the industry needs to offer more of if it will continue to find new, young drinkers to bring into the fold.

Average price: $15

Rating: 89

Larceny Small Batch

This wheated bourbon offers gobs of flavor and a great mouthfeel at a stupendous price. There’s melted caramel on the nose with a palate that is straight Werther’s Originals; a rich mouthfeel with a lingering finish. It’s a bit one-note, but its versatility as a neat sipper, a highball mixer, or a bona fide cocktail base makes this ideal for parties and a must-have for around the house.

Average price: $28

Rating: 92

Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

One of the darlings of the sourced bourbon world at the moment also bottles some pretty great stuff under its own label. This five-year old, high-rye is spicy on the nose with a cinnamony kick on the palate, balanced by malted milk balls and dried fruits. There’s great complexity and silky viscosity despite a mild, drinkable proof. Fantastic bourbon at a fantastic price.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Shortbarrel Four Grain Bourbon

Coming out of Atlanta, this sourced Kentucky four-grain bourbon accentuates the wheated portion of the quartet to create a more mellow, creamier whiskey. There’s a hint of gingerbread and other tingling spices, but this is mostly an easy sipper at an easy proof (92) for those new to the game.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

The Best Bourbons Over $50

Buzzard’s Roost Signature Double Oak Bourbon

This non-distiller producer uses a series of lightly charred and toasted proprietary casks from the vaunted Independent Stave Co. for secondary maturation in order to build unique complexities. Using a 75 percent corn/21 percent rye/4 percent malted barley mash bill from Indiana (surely MGP), on the nose you get New York street corner roasted nuts. That leads into a palate that is vanilla-laden and a bit spicy, with a finish that is straight cinnamon candy — peppery yet ultimately sweet and soothing. Quite sophisticated in profile and a joy to drink.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Proof 101

The California distillery sources the four grains in this bourbon from local Sacramento Valley farms to produce this whiskey blended from barrels in the five- to 15-year range. It’s fruity on the nose, a bit tropical, with hints of bubble gum and German weizenbock beer (think: Aventinus). The palate offers gingerbread cookies, chai lattes, and whiskey sour notes. The finish is a bit grainy and agricultural, but complex and rewarding.

Average price: $50

Rating: 92

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Seven-Year-Old

A newish release surely meant to capitalize on the wild success of Heaven Hill’s hard-to-find Old Fitzgerald Decanter series, this likewise handsomely packaged bottle is also worth your time. This “wheater” offers plenty of wood sugars on the palate, caramel, brown sugar, and vanilla backed and balanced by baking spices. The finish is woodier, with a cinnamon zip and some lingering char. Though this release was somewhat maligned by the cognoscenti when it first came out last summer, give it a fair shake and it’s hard to deny its excellence.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Four Roses Small Batch Select

Does any brand make more consistently flawless bourbon year after year than Four Roses? Tasted the day after Gallo acquired the brand for $775 million, this blend features six of the distillery’s 10 proprietary bourbon recipes, which include both of its mash bills and three of its yeast strains. No surprise there’s a ton of underlying depth of aroma, flavor, and complexity. The nose is fruity (think: dark berries) with baking spices; the palate leans more toward stone fruits and vanilla, peaches and cream perhaps, with a touch of wood leading toward a spicy, slightly minty finish. This is a fair-priced bourbon that keeps on keeping on.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Five and 20 Spirits Déjà Vu Bourbon

This combination winery, brewery, and distillery, set in upstate New York on the shores of Lake Erie, uses its liquids symbiotically. In the case of Déjà Vu, that means utilizing its own imperial stouts casks for bourbon finishing. A bourbon distilled of New York-grown corn and rye is aged for two years in American oak before going into the stout casks for an additional 20 months. The result is a bourbon with more chocolaty, roasty, even desserty notes than is to be expected. If beer finishes rarely work in our opinion, this one completely delivers, creating one of the more unusual bourbons in this entire tasting.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Stonestreet Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ‘Founder’s Edition’

This fairly youthful, modestly proofed, sourced bourbon, bottled by Jackson Family Wines, delivers way more than you might expect. Distilled by Green River Distillery in Owensboro, Ky., and aged five years, the nose is soft and approachable as is the palate; and yet, there’s some serious depth and complexity here, too, with prominent notes of vanilla, berry compote, and Graham crackers. The finish is bolstered by barrel tannins, giving just enough heft to the 94 proof to make this a bona fide sipper.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Bradshaw Bourbon TB12

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but we like the vanity bourbon from two-time Super Bowl MVP Terry Bradshaw. (Though how has he not been sent a cease and desist on the brand name by a slightly more successful QB?) Distilled by Green River, aged for five to six years, and bottled at a thoughtful 103.8 proof, the nose offers toasted coconut moving toward a palate of toffee and baking spice. Simply put, this is smooth, drinkable bourbon packed with flavor.

Average price: $65

Rating: 91

Willett Estate Small Batch

Much was expected of this release — if not a lot of trepidation — and it delivers. From the first line of small- batch releases to receive the “purple top” packaging designation once given to the brand’s most elite (and sourced) single barrels. This is from Willett’s own four-year-old distillate blended from two mash bills and around 50 barrels then bottled at barrel proof, 62.5 percent ABV in this case. It’s spicy and herbal on the nose, a bit dank even with a palate of caramel corn, espresso, and sourdough bread. With a rich and creamy mouthfeel, the finish is a bit grainy, betraying its youth. Longtime Willett stans might be disappointed, but the open-minded will find much to admire.

Average price: $69

Rating: 93

New Riff 8-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This bourbon from New Riff is yet another example of a craft distillery reaching impressive maturity with its house-spun liquid. High-rye and unfiltered, there’s not surprisingly plenty of herbal and spice notes on both the nose and palate. But those are well balanced by hints of dark fruits and butterscotch candies. The finish is oaky and warming, revealing the eight years in full.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Whiskey JYPSI The Explorer

Two sourced six-year-old bourbons — a low-rye from Kentucky and a high-rye from Indiana — are finished with French oak and Appalachian Mountain oak staves in this bottling. The result is a nice and woody, though never tannic, super-spicy offering.

Average price: $70

Rating: 90

Starlight Distillery Honey Reserve Bourbon

This acclaimed Indiana farm distillery uses its own estate-harvested honey to finish its five-year-old bourbon. On the nose there are aromas of fruits and wildflowers while the palate offers peaches, apricots, vanilla, and, of course, honey. The mouthfeel is viscous, obviously, but the high proof (53 percent ABV) surely prevents this from being cloying and liqueur-like. A curious release, but an admittedly delicious one.

Average price: $73

Rating: 92

Cathead Distillery Old Soul Bourbon Estate Collection #3

A couple things stand out before you’ve even taken a sip of this seven-year-old bourbon, crafted grain to grass completely in Mississippi. Its mash bill includes sorghum (as opposed to malted barley) and it is pot distilled. Perhaps due to the latter — and a low barrel entry proof — there’s a real richness in texture and mouthfeel. The nose is a bit vegetal and earthy with notes of pink Bubble Yum. The palate has a certain rum-y quality, with fruit cake and roasted nuts. This all leads to a finish that is almost Fireball-like, with a lingering cinnamon spiciness. Truly unique and utterly delightful.

Average price: $75

Rating: 93

Copper & Cask Small Batch Series #014, 8-Year Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey

This non-distiller producer takes 19 barrels of two different MGP mash bills — one low-rye, one high-rye, each aged at least eight years — and then blends and re-casks the liquid into new American Oak Wave Stave barrels for an additional 10 months. The result is clearly mature on the palate, with crème brûlée, cream soda, and cappuccino, backed by a sort of “furniture store” wooden note. A great mouthfeel, and drinkable at high proof (60.1 percent ABV), with a pleasant sweetness on the finish.

Average price: $75

Rating: 92

Widow Jane 10 Year Bourbon

This Brooklyn distillery (owned by Heaven Hill) uses a variety of bourbons sourced from various distilleries in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana (you can guess ’em) to make its signature five-barrel-batch 10-year-old. There is Entenmann’s coffee cake on the nose with a palate of chocolate-covered oranges, brandied cherries, and roasted nuts. It’s a very nice sipping bourbon at a decent price.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Wyoming Whiskey Buffalo Bill Cody

Crafted entirely from Wyoming grain and meant to honor the legacy of the bison-hunting Wild West showman (whatever), this six-year-old bourbon is vibrant and alive in a way so many other bourbons just aren’t. A burnt leather nose leads into a palate that offers pipe tobacco, herbs, Snickers bar, and honey. The finish is long and spicy, tickling your tongue like a hot sauce. Originally released as a Wyoming-only exclusive product, this is now available in select states across the U.S.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

The Best Bourbons Over $100

2XO The Vinyl Blend

For this sixth release in his brand’s small batch Icon Series, acclaimed whiskey blender Dixon Dedman takes two proprietary mash bills and puts them into new charred oak twice (that’s the 2XO) before further blending with high-rye and moderate-rye bourbons. You get a ton of wood spice on the nose, not surprisingly, with a palate that is packed with crème brûlée and some unexpected tropical notes. It’s super silky in mouthfeel, with an oily finish.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 10-Year

One of the best deals in the business is Pinhook’s ongoing experiment in how age shapes whiskey. Starting a decade ago with 1,350 barrels of sourced MGP bourbon, each year the brand doles out a small batch of it. The most recent offering is the seventh vintage in the series, built by Pinhook’s master blender Sean Josephs from just 75 barrels. The nose is sweet and sugary like Mexican Coke with notes of orange and Italian amaro; the palate skews more decadent and desserty — baked Alaska perhaps, all balanced by oak.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Middle West Spirits Double Cask Collection Sherry Cask-Finished Bourbon

This Columbus, Ohio, distillery uses soft red winter wheat and dark pumpernickel rye (alongside non-GMO yellow corn and 2-row barley) in its six-year-old bourbon. It is initially aged in toasted and charred American oak barrels before finishing in solera sherry casks. The nose is cherries jubilee while the palate offers plums, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and red wine. The finish is felt, but thankfully never takes over.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

Ampersand Opimus

You surely won’t find a more unusual bourbon on this entire list. Start with what is rumored to be sourced “BuffTurkey” distillate — an oddball, tater-beloved Wild Turkey mash bill distilled at Buffalo Trace circa 2006-2009 during distillery renovations, then aged at Wild Turkey. The 15-year bourbon is blended and finished in Hungarian Tokaji barrels by industry trailblazer Chip Tate at his Nevada distillery. The dessert wine takes the edge off some punishing tannic notes, giving the bourbon an off-beat dark-fruit profile, with notes of figs, dates, and bramble, leading toward a spicy finish. Crazy name, crazy packaging, crazy finish, crazy good.

Average price: $150

Rating: 94

Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Batch Proof

If lower-level Woodford Reserve often suffers from a lack of character, this higher-octane offering is full of flavor, nuance, and complexity. A blend of barrels bottled at full strength straight from the barrel, the nose has an explosion of vanilla, with a palate of birthday cake, nougat, and a hint of cinnamon. The mouthfeel is full, with a spicy finish. A lovely dram.

Average price: $150

Rating: 93

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon

​​A watershed release, now entering its 10th year (and its 489th batch), that remains the standard-bearer for the now ubiquitous cigar blend category that remains a buzzy sensation among bourbon fans. When master blender Nancy Fraley first engineered a blend of well-aged bourbons finished in sherry, Cognac, and Armagnac casks back in 2016, she was simply trying to craft an ideal pairing for her beloved stogies. A decade later, and over 500 batches created, it is only getting better. (For comparison, I tasted a batch No. 2 I still had from back in 2017 and found this modern release superior.) This release was built on 10-year-old MGP bourbon, 17-year-old Barton’s high-rye bourbon, and 20-year-old high-rye MGP bourbon. It’s deep and rich on the palate, with notes of sticky toffee pudding, Nocino liqueur, wallet leather, and something just a bit savory, too. Whether paired alongside a smoke, or perhaps dessert, this remains a sui generis pour every serious whiskey drinker should try one day. If a decade ago its two-bill price tag seemed a bit high, today it is downright reasonable.

Average price: $200

Rating: 95

Little Book ‘The Infinite’ Edition II

This is the second edition in Freddie Noe’s Little Book’s line extension — essentially an infinity bottle of previous whiskeys distilled by Noe’s (more famous) father and grandfather. This features a blend of seven-, 10-, and 22-year-old barrels, building on the first release from 2024. High proof at 60.2 percent, there’s a lot going on here; you can taste the maturity. Notes of orchard fruit on the nose blend with caramel and char to form a bit of a candy apple on the palate. The finish is woody and soothing, encouraging slow, contemplative sipping.

Average price: $200

Rating: 94

FAQs

What is the top-rated bourbon?

Our top-rated bourbon is Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old, a yearly limited release that last came out in the spring of 2025. In a world where allocated bourbon often disappoints vis-a-vis its price, this Wild Turkey release is as good as bourbon gets, incredibly rich with caramel and vanilla on the palate and just a hint of dried fruit and s’mores.

What is the holy grail of bourbon?

Many whiskey drinkers consider the Pappy Van Winkle line — and, to a lesser extent, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection line — to be the holy grail of bourbon. But there are a slew of other well-aged, allocated bourbons these days that are every bit as good and often cheaper or, at least, easier to find, like the aforementioned Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old.