Few brands embrace pumpkin spice creep quite like Trader Joe’s. Each September, the grocery store chain tacks on a few more seasonal offerings to its ever-expanding list of autumnal goods — and shoppers go absolutely apesh*t for them.

These days, just about anything is ripe for the equally beloved and bemoaned pumpkin-spice treatment. But this year, TJ’s has outdone itself by adding a new limited-edition wine to its roster: Pumpkin Spice Chardonnay, which hit store shelves nationwide in early September. Produced by Greenfield, California’s Second Story Wine Co., it clocks in at a low 6.9 percent ABV, and retails for just $6.99. According to Trader Joe’s, the liquid is crafted from a blend of lightly oaked Chardonnay, “a touch of natural Pumpkin Spice flavoring,” and Chardonnay grape juice.

The bottle’s label claims that the liquid inside is “a harmony of nutmeg, cinnamon and clove with hints of buttery pie crust and a kiss of sweet cream. Like a freshly baked pumpkin pie, this delicious blend is the perfect way to celebrate the warmth and coziness of the season.” Well, the Reddit community begs to differ.

In a thread entitled “Pumpkin spice wine might be where I draw the line,” a few brave souls shared their reviews of the product. “Our local TJ’s sampled it today and it tasted like regret,” one commenter writes. “The closest thing I’d compare it to is a white mulled wine, and that’s an insult to mulled wine,” writes another.

Amidst its thousands of beloved SKUs, the almighty Joe’s is bound to drop the occasional dud. Even so, the Trader Joe’s website claims that the new Chard is currently unavailable. Perhaps curiosity got the better of its shoppers on this one.