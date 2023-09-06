While the temperatures come mid-August are anything but sweater weather, that never seems to stop the pumpkin spice mania from hitting the cultural zeitgeist with full force. Fall flavors are seemingly hitting markets earlier and earlier every year, making us wonder whether or not people actually crave Pumpkin Spice Lattes in 90-degree heat, or if brands are simply in a race to get their seasonal exclusives out.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” Joanna and Zach bemoan the fact that pumpkin spice season has already kicked off, both because it burns everyone out on pumpkin spice before the weather even gets cold, and because it tramples other interesting drink options that better fit the end of summer and beginning of fall. After all, couldn’t cider make a more sufficient in-between for the summer-fall transition? Tune in for more.

Zach is reading: Airlines Are Finally Getting Serious About Their In-Flight Spirits and RTDs

Joanna is reading: Where Are All the Celebrity Beer Brands?

