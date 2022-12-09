Between Dirty Shirleys and endless ‘Tini riffs, imbibers weren’t shy about trying new twists on classic cocktails in 2022. Perhaps these trends are best summed up in Google searches, as the company’s annual Year in Search package provides a bit more insight into the hottest drinks of the year.

“This year more than ever, the world searched, ‘Can I change?’” the annual promo video states, before revealing the top queries from the year.

Included in the extensive roundup are lists of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that encapsulate 2022’s trendy drinking scene, which was shared with VinePair over email. To compile this data, Google ranked the top trending drinks-related searches on its platform. Instead of considering keywords with the highest search volume over time, the company sorted these terms by queries that had “a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2022 as compared to 2021,” according to a representative.

As bright Aperol Spritzes can be nearly synonymous with breezy spring soirees, it’s only natural that searchers were seeking out the warm-weather drink. It hits No. 1 on the list. The Espresso Martini is no stranger to query spikes, either. It was included in the No. 2 search spot — which is fitting, as data finds that it also surged in popularity in on-premise locations during the latter half of 2022.

The full list includes several nostalgic favorites:

It’s worth noting that all drinks featured in the alcoholic beverage list include cocktails, while the non-alcoholic ranking includes a bit more variety. Zero-proof bottled spirits were especially buzzy, as “non-alcoholic rum,” “non-alcoholic tequila,” “non-alcoholic vodka,” and “non-alcoholic whiskey” all made the top 10 list. The NA version of rum hit No. 1 on the list, with other zero-ABV drinks falling below.

Other top trending searches include “non-alcoholic red wine,” “non-alcoholic beers,” “non-alcoholic margarita,” “non-alcoholic mulled wine,” and “non-alcoholic piña colada.”

Below is the full list of top trending non-alcoholic drinks:

A full list of Google’s Year in Searches can be found on the project’s landing page. Happy searching!