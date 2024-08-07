It’s August, which means trips to the beach, backyard barbecues, and…pumpkin spice? Yes, pumpkin spice products are already dropping, including a questionable 7-Eleven Slurpee. For this, we can thank the seasonal creep phenomenon, which brings the flavors of fall closer and closer to the middle of summer each year. The latest culprit: Dunkin’ Spiked’s new Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

Dunkin’ Spiked, a ready-to-drink line of hard canned coffees and teas, launched last year with flavors like Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea and Caramel Iced Coffee. Following its success, the brand is expanding with this limited-edition seasonal release featuring a fan-favorite flavor. The new offering comes in at 6 percent ABV and is crafted with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, and non-dairy creamer.

“As one of our most highly anticipated seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a staple amid everyone’s favorite cozy season,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at dunkin’ said in the release. “Recognizing this, we knew we had an opportunity to create something special with an adult twist on the beloved beverage. After receiving such an overwhelmingly positive response on our Spiked Iced Coffees after only one year in market, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte felt like a natural addition to the line, allowing us to meet the growing demands of 21+ consumers seeking new spiked spins on their favorite Dunkin’ – and fall – flavors.”

Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte will be available in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans in retail stores across 27 states starting this month.