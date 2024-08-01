Pumpkin spice season creeps up earlier and earlier every year, with brands rushing to put out fall-themed drinks, bites, candles, Chapsticks, and more. But this year might have set the record, with autumnal beverages hitting menus as early as Aug. 1. And one of them is straight out of a nightmare: the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

You read that right. A Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

“The Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is unlike anything fall flavor fans have tasted before,” the brand says in a press release. (Ain’t that the truth). “The flavor[s] of pumpkin and cinnamon spice [swirl] together in the form of a refreshing, ice-cold Slurpee drink.”

As it does not contain any caffeine, the drink is essentially just slushed-up, cinnamon-spiced pumpkin water. Yum? Still, it is served out of 7-Eleven’s patented, fizz-inducing Slurpee machines, which can transform almost any liquid into a palatable, frozen delight. So while the flavor may be bizarre, the texture will still be the one Slurpee-sluggers are familiar with, at the very least.

The drink is the latest addition to the chain’s fall menu lineup, which also features Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Coffee, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte, all of which are available now.

“7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations,” Dennis Phelps, the chain’s senior vice president of merchandising, expressed in the release. “This year, you don’t have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix!”

If you happen to be intrigued by the slushy pumpkin water, you may have to take a road trip to try it. The frozen concoction is only available for a limited time at just five 7-Eleven locations across California, New York, Ohio, and Texas. According to the brand, the Slurpee flavor will only stick around while supplies last, so who knows if it’ll even make it to Halloween?