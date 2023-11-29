Back in August, Martha Stewart posted an Instagram Reel demonstrating the “proper” method of shaking your coffee at home. Little did we know we were getting a sneak peak at a collaboration between the lifestyle icon and an equally iconic coffee chain.

According to a press release, Stewart is Dunkin’s newest celebrity spokesperson and the face of its limited-edition Holiday Martini Shaker and Martini Glasses. The products, retailing for $25 and $20 respectively, will be available Friday on ShopDunkin.com — just in time for the holidays. The matte-finish barware collection is offered in three color options: red, pink, and mint green. Dunkin’ Rewards members will get early access to shop the collection the day prior.

Dunkin’ has embraced the boozy coffee trend in full force this year. This partnership and seasonal release arrives only a few short months after the launch of “Dunkin’ Spiked,” the chain’s line of canned hard iced teas and coffees. With the Espresso Martini craze still on the upswing, it’s all too fitting that Dunkin’ will also be releasing the recipe for the official Dunkintini — Stewart’s riff on the modern classic using Dunkin’ espresso — on Thursday.

Despite the frigid weather the holiday season brings, iced beverages continue to dominate the coffee space. A recent article from Nation’s Restaurant News reported that at an earnings call this past August, Starbucks executives claimed cold drinks now account for 75 percent of domestic beverage sales. In 2018, that category made up less than 50 percent of beverage sales. Hey, whatever Martha says goes.