Fans of Dunkin’ Harpoon will soon have a new lineup of boozy Dunkin’ drinks to try. According to the list of label approvals on the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) database, it looks like the chain is preparing to launch a new collection of hard iced coffees and hard iced teas under the name Dunkin’ Spiked.

The Dunkin’ Spiked website, which is still under construction, shows that the hard coffees and teas will be available in variety packs, each of which includes four flavors. Coffee lovers will have their choice between Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee, each canned at 6 percent ABV. For tea lovers, choices include Dunkin’s Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher. The teas will be slightly less boozy than the iced coffees, arriving at 5 percent ABV.

In addition to the mixed packs, both Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee and Slightly Sweet Iced Tea will also be available in 4-pack and 6-pack 12 ounce cans, as well as each coming in a single serve 19.2 ounce can. Each flavor of Dunkin’ Spiked is malt-based and produced at the coffee and donut chain’s long-term seasonal brew collaborator, Harpoon Brewery, located in Boston. Now, it appears as if their collaboration has been solidified as a year-round affair.

While a release date has yet to be announced, it appears as though Dunkin’ Spiked received label approval from the TTB in May of this year. However, despite the fact that eight expressions are listed on the Dunkin’ Spiked website, only five have received label approval — Original Iced Coffee, Vanilla Iced Coffee, Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher. It’s probable that a release date will be announced after each expression receives approval.

More details to follow.