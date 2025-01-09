Keith Beavers isn’t just the host of the “Wine 101” podcast. As he mentions at the beginning of every episode, he’s also VinePair’s tasting director, but what does that really mean? In short, it means he drinks a lot of wine. Like a lot.

Throughout the year, he and VinePair’s assistant editor Hannah Staab taste thousands of wines, analyzing them for their quality, texture, and balance, before they are scored and a list of their favorites is published on site. It’s a labor of love that helps our readers navigate through their drinking journeys and find stellar bottles at virtually every price point.

Today, Keith takes a moment to cherry-pick a handful of his favorite lists from 2024 and highlight some of the incredible wines and producers that made the cut. Get ready to hear about American sparkling wine, Australian Shiraz, hidden gems from Maryland and Virginia, and much more. It’s all right here on “Wine 101.”

