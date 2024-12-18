Wine that sparkles is as ancient as wine itself. The natural process of second fermentation has been a part of winemaking for a millennium. It’s only in the modern era that we figured out how to harness those bubbles, trapping them in glass under atmospheres of pressure akin to a car tire.

The most well-known regions for sparkling wine are France’s prestigious Champagne and Italy’s easy-drinking Prosecco. Champagne is known for the area’s rich history and for making wine in the time-intensive Champagne method — also known as the traditional method — that includes second fermentation and aging in the bottle. This leads to wines with great complexity. Prosecco, on the other hand, is famous for using the Charmat method, which conducts second fermentation in a large vat with pressure controls to dial in how much pressure is desired in the final wine. This leads to a fresh, aromatic style of wine.

But there’s a big world out with a wide range of sparkling wine to be had outside of these two powerhouse regions. A lot of amazing, even life- changing, bubbles from Oregon and Maryland to Italy and Spain. We were so excited to taste through hundreds of bottles of bubbly, and as we did, one thing became very clear: The U.S. is not playing when it comes to this category. We’re calling them American Sparklers (a term coined by VinePair’s tastings director Keith Beavers) and they are plentiful and deserving of so much attention.

So read on to find out why we had so much fun with this list and get ready to sip everything from sparkling Viognier to the classic Pinot Noir and Chardonnay combo. Here are the best sparkling wines (outside of Champagne and Prosecco) for 2024.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled the List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best sparkling wines to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the sparkling wine roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based upon the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 25 best sparkling wines to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

Best American Sparkler

Little Clover Wine Company Cayuga White 2018

Early American viticulture was fraught with failure. European grape varieties (Vitis vinifera) were dying by the acre due their inability to handle the East Coast’s climate and native pests. For decades they didn’t stand a chance. One of the first steps in combating this problem was to create hybrid grape varieties. Grapevines that had a little bit of the European species Vitis vinifera and a little bit of native American varieties like Vitis labrusca and Vitis aestivalis would hopefully save the day. We eventually fixed the Vitis Vinifera issue by grafting the species onto American root stock but by then hundreds of hybrid grapes had been developed. And never really stopped.

So what happened to all of these new hybrids? Many have been relegated to jams, juice, and other products. Today we know more about winemaking than ever before and in recent years, especially along the Eastern Seaboard, winemakers have been embarking on a hybrid renaissance. It’s an exciting time for hybrids and that’s why we are featuring one as our best American Sparkler.

Winemaker and owner Erin McMurrough of Little Clover Wine Company in the Finger Lakes not only celebrates these grapes but features them as single-variety wines and in bubbly form. This bottling is made with the Cayuga White hybrid grape, which was developed in the 1950s in Geneva, N.Y. And it’s a stunning example of how hybrid wines can show complexity and depth in the right hands. It has an inviting nose with a whiff of crisp green apples and white pepper. The palate is dry with a good medium weight and comfy bubbles. This wine is special and Erin has a deft hand coaxing this hybrid into something everyone should not only try, but celebrate.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 92

Best International Sparkling Wine

Ferghettina Franciacorta Satèn Brut DOCG 2019

In the hills of Lombardia, just east of Brescia, lies Italy’s Franciacorta wine region. Once known for Bordeaux-style reds and still white wines, Franciacorta transformed into a center for complex sparkling wines in the 1960s, when the house of Guido Berlucchi produced the region’s first traditional sparkling wine. It was so well received that the style became ubiquitous in 1967, and the Fraciacorta DOC was established specifically for sparkling wines. In 1995 it was upgraded to a DOCG.

A relatively new appellation in the history of Italy, focused solely on sparkling wine, Franciacorta wines are made in the traditional method from three varieties: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Bianco. If the wine is made with only white grapes in a certain style, it’s designated a Satèn, which translates to silk, for its smooth, silky profile.

Ferghenttina is a name that has been in the region since the early ‘90s and has set a standard of quality on the American market. This bottle is one of the best ways to introduce yourself to the wines of this region and the quality is so on point. This wine is focused, with persistent bubbles. It has a wonderful texture on the palate, with citrus notes that end with a slightly herby finish.

Average Price: $35

Rating: 93

The Best of the Rest

Best Sparkling Wines Under $25

Elio Perrone Sourgal Moscato d’Asti 2023

Eilo Perrone and his family tend their vines in the Asti region of Piedmont in Northern Italy. Like many growers before him including his grandfather and father, he covets the variety that defines this land in the commune of Castiglione Tinella. This bottle will show you what this grape can really do: transcend. The nose is subtle with tropical fruit aromas and a slight hint of musk. The palate is joyously delicate and very balanced with an underlying sweetness. A very refreshing and delicious Moscato d’Asti.

Average Price: $19

Rating: 90

Marqués de Cáceres Cava NV

There’s a lot of Cava out there and it can be tough to sort through all of it. Here’s a widely available option for whenever you’re in need of some everyday bubbly. The Forner family entered the wine trade in the 1920s in Spain, then worked with two winemaking chateaux in France, then eventually landed home in Spain where it established Marqués de Cáceres. The result is an ongoing legacy of solid, delicious Cava. It’s lean and mineral-driven with a subtle nose and great fruit balance. It has a sound texture with soft bubbles and a medium finish.

Average Price: $19

Rating: 90

René Briand Blanc de Blancs Brut NV

OK, this isn’t a wine with a long history. It’s a modern take on French sparkling wine made with a blend of Chardonnay, Airen, Ugni Blanc, Colombard, Durello, and Macabeu in Burgundy. The result is an extremely affordable wine that will raise all the eyebrows at the get-together. It offers subtle citrus aromas on the nose, but really delivers on texture. It’s wonderfully refreshing and balanced. Prosecco has some competition.

Average Price: $20

Rating: 90

Boschendal Brut Cap Classique NV

With 300 years of winemaking experience working with regenerative farming practices, as well as running a bakery, a butchery, and deli on its estate, Boschendal is a powerhouse of progressive, sustainable living. The winery began making sparkling wine, dubbed Cap Classique, in 1981. This bottling is made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and has a subtle fruit-driven nose and an even, balanced mouthfeel with a nice concentration of fruit and slight grip around the edges culminating in a balanced finish.

Average Price: $23

Rating: 90

Best Sparkling Wines Under $50

Dr. Loosen Riesling Sekt Extra Dry NV

If you haven’t tried sparkling Riesling yet this would be the place to start. Coming from the historic Dr. Loosen in the Mosel, this sparkling Riesling is angled on the nose with petrol in the background and a hint of lemon oil. The palate is tight and refreshing with tart fruit, lots of balance, and lively bubbles.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 92

VARA Winery & Distillery Silverhead Brut NV

VARA is the only urban winery in New Mexico. They source grapes from California, Washington State, and from as far away as Spain. Laurent Gruet is the winemaker and you may recognize the name from New Mexico’s own Gruet family of American Sparklers. This wine is made up of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from California and Xarel-lo and Macabeo from the land of Cava, Penedès Spain. The nose is delicate and mineral-driven, saving all of the weight for the palate. It has a wonderfully textured and grippy mouthfeel with tight fruit and crowded bubbles. Very balanced and easy to drink.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 92

Mtsvane Estate Chinuri-Goruli Mtsvane Pét-Nat 2023

Georgia is mostly known in the U.S. for its skin-contact amber wine that the country has been making for thousands of years, but Mtsvane Estate in the Kartli region of the republic set out to bring these native varieties into the sparkling realm as a pét-nat. This wine is made with the estate’s namesake grape, the indigenous Mtsvane variety, blended with 10 percent Rkatsiteli. It has a very unique and attractive nose of rose petals and pears drizzled with honey. The palate is crisp, refreshing and balanced with languid bubbles winding through. This would slay with some pkhali (chopped and minced vegetables) and Georgian smoked cheese.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 91

Idol Ridge Winery Sparkling Riesling ‘String of Pearls’ 2022

This wine is a great example of how good Riesling can be in sparkling form. We listed Dr. Loosen from the Mosel. Now, here is an example from the banks of New York’s Seneca Lake. The wine demonstrates a classic, mineral-driven nose with pops of petrol. There’s concentrated fruit on the palate, showcasing natural residual sugar but in all the right proportions. It has a great grip and lingering finish.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 92

Langlois Crémant de Loire Brut Réserve NV

The Loire Valley has been making wine from the Chenin Blanc variety for centuries. The original bubblies of Vouvray from this grape were called, what is now in vogue, pétillant-naturel (pét-nat) or mousseux. So it is only natural that we give a nod to the region. Made from 100 percent Chenin Blanc sourced from six distinct vineyards across the winery’s 175 acres, this wine shows a specific sense of place. The soft nose offers hints of roasted honey and a whisper of herbs. The palate has a calm perlage with a tight concentration of fruit and a slight grip. The finish is balanced and delightful.

Average Price: $31

Rating: 92

bigLITTLE Wines C-3 Pinot NV

The about page of bigLITTLE Wines says, “Small Batch wines with small town vibes,” and that’s exactly the vibe of their wines. Brothers Michael and Peter Laing grew up in Michigan helping their parents tend vineyards. Their lives took them away from home, but eventually they both returned to realize their inherent dream. Today, the brothers make wine in Michigan, sourcing from three vineyards in Leelanau County. For Gen Xers with an affinity for a galaxy far, far away, this wine will not only tug at your nostalgia but also deliver on taste. Made from a field blend of three grapes from the Pinot family: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Bianco (get it?) the nose on this wine is deep with honeyed apple aromas. The palate is rich with a good grip and a lingering, toasty finish.

Average Price: $31

Rating: 92

Corte Fusia Franciacorta Brut Satèn NV

Franciacorta is such a young wine region in the grand scope of wine Italian history, so it’s always good to see new, small producers having a go at one of the country’s premier sparkling wines. Daniele Gentile and Gigi Nembrini work in the southernmost zone of the appellation in the foothills. They are members of the Federation of Independent Winemakers who make wines solely from their own estate fruit. This bottling falls under the Satèn designation, a specific style of wine in Franciacorta made with Chardonnay grapes known for its silky flavor profile. The nose wafts with notes of melon and lemon cream. The palate is fruit-forward, almost juicy with fine perlage and an even, welcoming finish.

Average Price: $31

Rating: 91

Domaine Amirault Crémant de Loire Les Quarterons NV

Domaine Amirault is a sixth-generation family-owned winery in the village of Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil in France’s Loire Valley. The estate focuses mostly on Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc across its 53 plots, two varieties that define the soul of this region along with the majestic castle that surrounds it. This wine comes from a 93-acre vineyard, Les Quarterons, just inland from the river. The wine is subtle on the nose with a beautiful texture on the palate. The persistent perlage and a deep, grippy mouthfeel is a testament to the inherent characteristics of the varieties blended into the wine. The fruit depth is spot on and the balanced finish lingers.

Average Price: $32

Rating: 92

Blenheim Vineyards Blanc de Blenheim 2022

When the modern history of Virginia wine is written, among the long list of pioneers will be Blenheim Vineyards’ winemaker, Kirsty Harmon. From grapes like Albariño and Rkatsiteli to Grüner Veltliner, Harmon is always pushing the envelope. And now she’s taking on sparkling wine with this delicious blend of Chardonnay and Garganega, a grape native to the Veneto in northern Italy. And, as usual, she knocked it out of the park. This bubbly is all about refreshment. It has a mineral-driven nose with round, refreshing fruit on the palate. The bubbles are just right and not too aggressive but easy with a balanced stone fruit finish.

Average Price: $33

Rating: 90

Domaine Vincent Carême Vouvray Plaisir Ancestral 2018

This naturally sparkling Chenin Blanc from Vouvray is made in the méthode ancestrale. It has a wonderful toasty nose with slight floral aromatics. The palate is grippy with a hint of oxidation adding to the wine’s depth and richness.

Average Price: $37

Rating: 92

King Estate Winery Brut Cuvée 2019

King Estate was founded by the King family in 1991 with sustainability in mind, which was very ahead of the times in the early ‘90s. Today they have the largest certified biodynamic vineyard property in North America. This American Sparkler features the two most coveted varieties in Oregon’s Willamette Valley: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The nose is rich and full of aromas of roasted apples and fennel with a hint of anise. The palate has even bubbles and a wonderful depth of fruit with some added complexity from the age.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 92

Old Westminster Winery Petillant Naturel Albariño 2023

The story of Old Westminster Winery in Maryland is very familiar yet unique to the family that owns and operates it. It’s an American wine story about an abandoned farm, resolve, and love of the land. When you read about their journey on the site — which you absolutely should — you can’t help but feel they are among the new pioneers of American wine helping the East Coast realize its potential. The winery’s sparkling Albariño shows there’s definitely a sense of place among the hills of Frederick County, Md. This pét-nat has tart citrus notes contrasted by a whiff of white pepper. The palate is tight with active bubbles and a hint of tropical fruit. This bottle takes Albariño outside of its box and it’s delicious.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 92

Best Sparkling Wines Under $100

Breathless Sparkling Wines Cox Vineyard Organic Blanc de Blancs NV

Sisters Sharon Cohn, Rebecca Faust, and Cynthia Faust are the founders and operators of Breathless Wines. Helmed by winemaker Penny Gadd-Coster, who has worked with Rebecca since the early aughts, they focus on wines made in the traditional method in California. This is their single-vineyard Blanc de Blancs made from Chardonnay. It’s balanced and delicious and it shows the harmony of this team.The nose wafts with fresh honey complemented by a round, deep palate with pastry dough on the finish.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 92

Migration Blanc de Blancs 2021

Part of the Duckhorn family, Migration is dedicated to expressing wine through celebrated cool-climate appellations in Sonoma County. Winemaker Dana Epperson came on board in 2017, and as their website says, she has a “reputation for a refined and compelling style of winemaking that seamlessly balances vibrancy and finesse.” These skills shine almost blindingly bright with this delicious American Sparkler. It has a welcoming, rich and earthy nose with notes of roasted pear and a hint of caramel. The wine fits almost perfectly on the palate with focused fruit and comfy bubbles and easy, lingering finish.

Average Price: $68

Rating: 94

Maison Jussiaume Brut Blanc de Blancs 2019

Taking the winemaking skills he learned in his home of the Loire Valley, Jean-Michel Jussiaume came to Oregon in 2005. He had a dream to carry on the family tradition in the U.S., and today that dream is definitely realized with this stunning wine. Made from Chardonnay, the nose offers aromas of creamy lemon curd and brioche from six months of aging on the lees. The palate is rich and grippy with excellent balance between refreshing bubbles and concentrated honeyed fruit.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 94

Roederer Estate L’Ermitage Brut 2019

When a house from the prestigious region of Champagne takes interest in making wine in the U.S., it’s a big deal. When the Roederer family arrived in California they headed north of the famed Napa and Sonoma to the cooler climate of Anderson Valley in Mendocino County. L’ Ermitage is a special cuvée, made only in exceptional years. The wine has a river-rock minerality on the nose, with hints of sliced pear and vanilla bean. The palate is liquid gold with notes of roasted pear and cream and an elegant mouthfeel.

Average Price: $80

Rating: 93

Domaine Serene ‘Evenstad Reserve’ Dundee Hills Brut NV

Ken and Grace Evenstad are the founders of Domaine Serene. They were early pioneers of the Dundee Hills, arriving in 1989, when all the “experts” said the region wasn’t conducive to producing good Pinot Noir. Like many of that era, they would prove the “experts” wrong. They began producing sparkling wine in 2014 with the goal of making the finest sparkling wine in America. Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this wine has aromas of ripe pears and a hint of caramel on the nose. The palate is grippy and balanced, with deep fruit and a lasting finish.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 93

Bryn Mawr Vineyards Blanc de Noirs 2018

At the western crest of the Eola-Amity Hills AVA near Salem, Ore., lies Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Welsh for high hill. With influence from the Pacific Ocean and an elevation as high as 900 feet above sea level, it’s definitely one of the highest vineyard sites in the region. A great spot for Pinot Noir. Especially a sparkling Pinot Noir! This is Bryn Mawr’s Pinot Noir-based American Sparkler they brought on board in 2018 and we are so glad they did. It has a savory nose with hints of pear and fennel. The palate is fabulously quenching with calm but present bubbles.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 94

Thacher Winery and Vineyard Blanc de Blanc 2019

Thacher is a winery that truly taps into the heart and history of Paso Robles. It sources from superb vineyards with a diverse set of varieties. The Central Coast is home to so many unique grapes that deserve attention. Thacher delivers that attention in balanced, thoughtful wines. Like in this sparkling wine made from 100 percent Viognier. The nose has aromas of honey, white flowers, and roasted pears. The palate is rich and deep with a comfy weight and extreme balance on the finish.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 94

FAQs

How is sparkling wine made?

Sparkling wine is made, generally, three different ways. Grapes are harvested at higher acid levels than usual, crushed and fermented into wine. This is called the base wine. From there the wine can be made in the traditional method where the base wine is put into bottles with a dose of sugar and yeast and goes through a second fermentation creating bubbles, then the wine is disgorged before the cork is applied. The base wine can also be put into large vats for the second fermentation, this is called the Charmant method. Then there is the ancient method otherwise known as méthod ancestrale or pétillant-natural where the second fermentation occurs in-bottle, but with what is already available in the bottle making it “naturally” sparkle.

How much pressure is in a sparkling wine bottle?

Different sparkling wine methods often have different levels of atmospheric pressure in the bottle. The sparkling wines of Champagne usually have 5 to 6 bars of pressure, more than a car tire, whereas Italian spumante, like Prosecco, has at least 3. A pétillant-natural or pét-nat and crémant, French bubblies outside Champagne, can have 2 to 3 bars of pressure. Outside of Europe any sparkling wine can have any level of pressure the winemaker wants. American Sparklers can have anywhere between 1 and 6 bars of pressure.

How do you open a bottle of sparkling wine?

Remove the foil. Usually there is a small plastic tab you can pull around the neck of the bottle or a fold in the foil with arrows indicating to pull here. Remove the cage. Put your hand on the top of the cage. With the other hand pull down and twist the cage release exactly six times. Take off the cage while continuing to keep pressure on the cork as best you can. Now open the bottle. Grab the neck with your hand not on the cork and as you firmly hold the cork twist the bottle to gently release the cork from the bottle. Unless you want to, there is no need for a big pop with the cork taking an eye out. All you really need to hear is a silent release of pressure. Enjoy!

