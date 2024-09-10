There’s a difference between drinking red wine and getting into red wine. The former just involves opening a bottle and pouring a glass; the latter means falling in love with the many regions, grapes, and styles that come with the color. It may not look like the most accessible hobby given the scores of reds on the shelves of your local bottle shop. But all it takes is just a bottle or two for a person to get started on their own nerdy journey.

Of course, every wine-related journey can benefit from a little guidance. We asked 14 sommeliers and wine professionals to share their thoughts on the bottles that can get the ball rolling for the red wine newbie. Some pointed toward Old World classics that showcase a style’s specific sophistication, while others offered up more general regions and varieties to help beginners wade in. Here’s what they had to say.

The Best Red Wine for Beginners, According to Sommeliers:

Marcel Lapierre Le Beaujolais

Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly Beaujolais

Pavillon de Chavannes Côte de Brouilly

Lighter Red Varietals

Beaujolais Villages

Grenache

The Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel Blend

Famille Isabel Ferrando Côtes du Rhône Beatus Ille

Elvio Cogno Pre-Phylloxera Barbera d’ Alba

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico

Reds from Italy

Upwell Pinot Noir

Bodega Vinificate Amorro

Misión

Intercept Red Blend

Teliana Vineyards Saperavi

Boheme Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

Relic Wine Cellars Kashaya Pinot Noir

Margins Pinot Noir

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Producers

Decoy Merlot

Seghesio Family Vineyards Zinfandel

Bogle Family Vineyards Zinfandel

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“My favorite red wine for beginners is Beaujolais. It’s typically light and crispy, with a light tannin structure that is very approachable. In terms of price point, I find that it is often one of the least expensive examples that can have great complexity. The standout producer for me would be Marcel Lapierre, but even a bottle of Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly or Pavillon de Chavannes Côte de Brouilly for under $20 would be excellent.” —Hugo Bensimon, beverage and wine manager, Grill 23, Boston

“The perfect entrance into red wine territory is a lighter red varietal like a Grenache or Gamay. They aren’t too fussy on the palate, and can still have some identifiable structure and tannin without being too overt. They’re great with a light chill, and are also super fun to pair with unfussy food like pizza!” —D’Onna Stubblefield, beverage director, Bloomsday Cafe, Philadelphia

“I love pouring a Beaujolais-Villages for beginners of red wine or wine in general. It displays a little bit of everything — acid, fruit, minerals, earth, tannins — and this results in a very balanced wine that’s not too bold. I even like to put it in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving so it has a bit of a chill for smoother drinking. It’s my favorite wine to bring to Thanksgiving because it makes everyone happy!” —Bernadette James, sommelier, Stages/The Living Room, Dover, N.H.

“When we first start off in wine, our palate is not yet well-accustomed to dry, tannic wines. Thus, it’s much more approachable to start with something comfortable and familiar in flavor. Grenache seems to check off all those needs: Fruit-forward? Yes. Graceful tannins? Definitely. Full of guilty-pleasure spices like cinnamon and nutmeg? Absolutely. Look for warmer-climate regions to really bring out the brambly fruits and fancy fruit leather characteristics. Spain and southern France will have some incredible value options under $25, but don’t sleep on Washington State and Australian expressions for another $10 to $20. You won’t regret it!” —Laura Francis, general manager, Rocks+Acid Wine Shop, Chapel Hill, N.C.

“When trying to entice the unfamiliar into enjoying wine, I’ve usually found it’s best to use something that’s approachable in both structure and flavor. Typically, I’d gravitate towards something like a high-quality Zinfandel blend like the Ridge Three Valleys from Sonoma County, a really good Côtes du Rhône like Famille Isabel Ferrando Beatus Ille, or a top-quality Barbera d’Alba like Elvio Cogno Pre-Phylloxera.” —Gareth Rees, beverage director, Ilili, NYC

“Wine tasting can be expensive, especially when you don’t know what you like to drink. I recommend starting off with something low stakes, such as a bottle of Chianti Classico. A quality bottle of Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico will only set you back around $25 and is a great introduction to the world of wine. You will be able to taste a complex style of wine with a deep history and rich flavors. If you enjoy the wine with food, you can learn the magic of pairing with a rigatoni Bolognese.” —Ben Chesna, beverage & wine manager, The Banks Seafood & Steak, Boston

“I might have a biased point of view, but the best red wines for beginners come from Italy. If you start here, you’ll likely avoid the familiarity trap into which so many novice wine drinkers fall. Lots of us enter the wine world seeking out wines that already exist in our lexicon like Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec. Instead, look to Italy, home to more than 2,000 native varieties. Wine is best enjoyed as an adventure, so why not jump into the grapes you’ve never heard of and the regions you may or may not be able to locate on a map?” —Liz Combs, general manager, Dario, Minneapolis

“Upwell Pinot Noir is a delightful, light-bodied red wine with bright cherry and raspberry notes, a touch of spice, and a smooth finish. It’s easy to drink and perfect for any season of the year. At just $14 per glass, it’s an excellent choice for a flavorful and elegant wine experience.” —Lauryna Smitaite, general manager, Sonsie, Boston

“The best red wine for beginners would be a young, easy-to-drink, and [lower-alcohol] wine. With that in mind, I would recommend the Spanish wine Amorro, from Bodega Vinificate. It is a Tintilla de Rota and Tempranillo wine that undergoes a whole cluster fermentation with two-week skin maceration, unfiltered, that allows the wine to get the fruity notes, making it sweeter to the palate. What’s great about this wine is that it can be chilled before drinking it. One of the best pairings with this wine is slow-cooked ribs, and who doesn’t like that?” —Alejandro Delgado, director of operations, The National Hotel Miami Beach, Miami

“The best red wine for beginners would be something typically less extracted stylistically and with thinner skin, like a Gamay or a Misión. I think lighter, more fruit-forward red wines that are elegant without being overly tannic and heavy open the door to red wines in a welcoming way for someone who might be less familiar. Mexican Misión is becoming more available in the U.S., and Gamay from Beaujolais are always a go-to. Think juicy, joyous, chillable reds on a warm day — nothing wrong with that!” —Dale Ott, co-founder, Nossa Imports, Tucson, Ariz.

“Charles Woodson’s Intercept Red Blend is perfect for beginners, offering a smooth and balanced profile with notes of dark fruit and subtle spice. It has soft tannins, which make it easy to enjoy with food or by itself.” —Fernando Grullon, director of outlets, Revere Hotel, Boston

“It’s hard to beat the classics that always come to mind when most folks think of red wine: Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. However, more esoteric wines such as Teliani Vineyards’ Saperavi from Kakheti, Georgia, would be an amazing introductory choice. The Saperavi grape dates back 6,000 years, making this a ‘biblical’ wine choice. It boasts a nice, full body with notes of toasty baking spices and a marvelous bone-dry finish. This wine would be superb for fatty red meat dishes such as wagyu steak or prime rib. The country of Georgia is gaining more international recognition as a wine-growing region, so being able to sample some Georgian wines on the ground floor would be a superb value and experience for novices.” —Tyler Flynn, beverage director, EsterEv, Milwaukee

“My favorite red wine for beginners would be a Pinot Noir. There are plenty of smaller-production domestic producers that are making elegant, terroir-driven Pinot Noir such as Bohème, Relic, and Margins. The lighter body and soft fruit notes make Pinot Noir a nice entry into the world of red wine.” —Lily Stagg, sommelier and general manager, MaMou, New Orleans

“Pinot Noir is light, smooth, and bursting with cherry and raspberry flavors. Look for Willamette Valley producers here. Merlot has that velvety texture with plummy, chocolaty goodness that just feels like a warm hug. Decoy does a great California classic style [Merlot]. Zinfandel is bold but still approachable, with jammy berries and a sprinkle of spice; grab a bottle from Seghesio Family Vineyards or Bogle Family Vineyards. Beaujolais wines are low on tannins, high on fruit, and dangerously easy to drink. Georges Duboeuf and Louis Jadot make some fantastic versions.” —Melissa Hefland, general manager, The Duck & The Peach/The Wells/La Collina/Meli Wine & Mezze, Washington D.C.