When you have a glass of Champagne in your hand, there’s not much that can ruin the moment. All that matters is that you’re drinking perhaps the biggest producer of vibes the wine world has to offer. It’s a mood built on reputation: If you’re celebrating a joyful occasion, there’s more than a decent chance that a Champagne toast is involved.

Those good vibes, though, can end up costing a pretty penny if your bubbles come from a prestigious house in the French region. Fortunately, there are ample examples of cost-effective Champagnes on bottle shop shelves to satisfy even the most wine-savvy party guest. With that in mind, we asked seven wine professionals to name their favorite cheap Champagnes on the market. They came back with several bottles worth celebrating.

Best cheap Champagne, according to wine professionals:

Nicolas Feuillatte

Pol Roger Brut

Piper-Heideseck Cuvée Brut

Pierre Gimmonet Cuvée Cuis

J. Lassalle Cachet Or

Esterlin Champagne Brut Éclat

Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace

Pierre Moncuit Hugues de Coulmet Blanc de Blancs

“Nicolas Feuillatte is a reliable, budget-friendly option. It’s a well-balanced Champagne at a great value. If you’re open to spending a bit more, Pol Roger Brut provides wines with added complexity and bolder flavors. Both are excellent for aging, making them perfect for special occasions.” —Matt Maretz, principal bartender/assistant bar manager, Employees Only, NYC

“Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut is that rare gem in the world of Champagne: It’s delicious, refined, and somehow still affordable enough that you won’t feel guilty opening a bottle on a random Tuesday. The first thing that hits you is this wave of fresh-cut green apples. There’s also this really striking zing of lemon zest — just the right amount to give it life, but not enough to knock you off your seat — followed up by this hint of toasted brioche. What makes this Champagne really sing is that balance: a fantastic marriage between the ripe stone fruit like juicy peaches and nectarines and these electric, mineral-driven notes. The texture is creamy, but the bubbles keep it light on its feet. You also get a little bit of almond-skin bitterness at the end, balancing out all that ripe fruit. Pair it with some oysters if you’re feeling fancy, or my favorite, a cheeseburger.” —Melissa Helfand, general manager and head of wine program, The Duck & The Peach/La Collina/The Wells/Meli, Washington, D.C.

“Pierre Gimonnet’s Cuvée Cuis is a killer Blanc de Blancs and is easily the best example of readily available Champagne for under $40 I’ve ever heard of. I personally have bottles chilled and stocked in my refrigerator at all times. Crafted from 100 percent Chardonnay sourced from the village of Cuis’s north-facing plots, it offers the tension I crave from the finest houses in revered locations like Mesnil, where pricing often starts in the upper $300s. The fact that a third of the wine is blended from reserve wine aged in magnums is just unreal, and truly remarkable in comparison to all the usual suspects I walk right past in duty-free [at the airport].” —Nicholas Schulman, wine director, RPM Italian, Washington, D.C.

“A gem that over-delivers is J. Lassalle Cachet Or. This grower Champagne is an equal-parts blend of Meunier, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. If you will be reaching for Champagne for the holiday season, I suggest you start buying now. Some suppliers offer discounts to early buyers.” —Michelle Morin, beverage director, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, Calif.

“The Esterlin Champagne Brut Éclat, while among the most affordable Champagnes on the market, does not compromise on quality. Its freshness, elegance, and balance make it an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy a true Champagne without a hefty expense. This Brut Éclat retains a vibrant and refined profile, standing out for its fine bubbles and fruity, brioche notes. Its versatility allows it to pair well with appetizers, soft cheeses, and light dishes. This makes it the perfect companion for casual occasions you want to make special, such as a gathering with friends, but it’s also an ideal choice for larger events like weddings or anniversaries where a quality drink is needed with a good price-to-quality ratio.” —Abraham Valdez, sommelier, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort, Cancun, Mexico

“For [inexpensive] Champagne, I love Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace Brut. I think it’s perfectly balanced for the average drinker and is also great in any cocktail!” —Madison Webber, food and beverage manager, Outbound Stowe, Stowe, Vt.

“The next time you’re shopping for a bottle of Champagne, consider supporting a grower-producer and pick up a bottle of Pierre Moncuit’s Hugues de Coulmet Blanc de Blancs. At the small, family-owned Champagne house, mother-daughter duo Nicole and Valerie Moncuit are continuing the tradition of making precise, terroir-driven wines that challenge the norms of the bigger name brands you can find. Their entry-level Champagne is a bright, floral, and cheerful bottle of bubbles that can act as a great gateway drug to the larger world of grower Champagnes that deserve our attention.” —Nicole Castro, wine director, Lita/La Otra, Aberdeen Township, N.J.