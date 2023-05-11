When it comes to airport lounges, it really can be hit or miss. A sad-looking buffet where everything is picked over and some cloyingly sweet Prosecco is the house pour? Pass. A five-star dining experience with craft cocktails and high-end wines? Yes, please. So where, exactly, are those lounges that’ll get you in vacation mode before you even board your flight? We asked eight travel writers for the best lounges for eating and drinking, and here are the ones they love:

The Best Airport Lounges for Food and Drink, according to travel writers:

Swiss First Class Lounge, Zurich Airport

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City

Delta Sky Club, Seattle Airport

Chelsea Lounge, John F. Kennedy Airport

The Clubhouse (Virgin Lounge), Heathrow Airport in London

Lufthansa Lounge, Munich Airport and Frankfurt Airport in Germany

Flagship American Airlines Lounge, Miami International Airport

Amex Centurion Lounge, John F. Kennedy Airport

Singapore Airlines Krisflyer Airport Lounge, Singapore Airport

“My pick for the best airport lounge is, for sure, SWISS First Class Lounge in Zurich. This lounge provided the most extensive wine selection I’ve experienced so far, and the entire dining experience is a pleasant way to start or end your travels. During one of my last visits, my drink of choice was the ‘Wine of the Month’ at the time: 2012 Esporão, a wine selection from Portugal.” —Andriana Kourkoumelis, food and travel writer, New York City

“JFK has no shortage of lounge options, but I’m a big fan of the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse in Terminal 4. The whole Virgin brand always nails the experiential elements, and this place is no different: Just like their planes, it feels like you’re walking into a vaguely trendy nightclub that isn’t trying too hard. There are more obvious touches that really stand out — namely, a pool table — but it’s designed in a way that makes it feel like you’re about to take a transatlantic flight and not like a holding room with buffet tables. That’s because food and drinks are also ordered through a QR code website, which includes signature dishes and cocktails. And as someone who loves a pre-flight Martini, it doesn’t hurt that they prominently feature Aviation gin.” —Zach Mack, travel and drinks writer and owner of ABC Beer Co., New York City

“Seattle Delta. They always feature local food and have great snacks. I happened to be there last over St. Patrick’s Day, and the bartenders were so welcoming and lovely. They did magic tricks, and were just genuinely nice. You can’t go wrong with [the lounge’s] Old Fashioned.” —Alissa Fitzgerald, food, spirits, and travel writer, New York City

“The best airport lounge for food and drinks is undoubtedly the new Chelsea Lounge at JFK’s Terminal 8 — the most decadent sendoff before your travels. American Airlines and British Airways have partnered on three joint premium lounges with Chelsea being the most exclusive of the clubs, offered to Concierge Key customers and passengers flying in Flagship First. Anchoring the lounge is an opulent Champagne bar pouring 17 choices of premium bottles (all free!) like Krug Grande Cuvée and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, poured in crystal flutes that can be enjoyed at the bar or in the fireside lounge. The menu of bubbles is accompanied by an epic cocktail list in three sections: shaken and served down like the Enzoni Sbagliato, served long like the Invisible Gin Highball, or served straight up like the Bandolero Ciego. Food-wise, Chelsea offers a gourmet à la carte dining experience to differentiate itself from the other lounge options, with plates like wild mushroom truffle toast, fish and chips, and New York-style toffee cheesecake. You can easily get lost in the indulgence here and nearly forget you have somewhere to go.” —Taylor Stoddard, travel writer, Miami and New York City

“I’m a Delta person, but the Virgin Lounge (The Clubhouse) at Heathrow is by far the best airport lounge I’ve ever experienced in terms of food and drinks. They have fresh smoothies and juices you can order to your seat, plus the food there is light and simple, which is exactly the kind of food I want when I’m flying. During my most recent visit there, I remember being thrilled to eat a giant plate of mixed greens — a rare commodity in any airport — and a warm chocolate chip cookie. I only asked for one cookie, but the man behind the counter gave me one to go, too, which was a delightful treat for my flight home.” —Teddy Minford, travel writer and editor, New York City

“No matter what time of day, I’m stopping in the Lufthansa Lounge in Munich or Frankfurt when on a layover for a snack. And by snack, I mean a freshly baked German pretzel, a slab of leberkäse (think bologna meets meatloaf), and a fresh German beer — always on tap — to wash it all down. They usually have decent wines, too.” —Jenn Rice, culinary and travel journalist, Durham, N.C.

“I recommend the Flagship American Airlines lounge at Miami International Airport. The menu includes dishes that represent Miami’s Caribbean, Central, and South American population. Last time I had coconut curry soup, pork tamales, shrimp creole, and Peruvian roasted chicken. There’s also a live cooking station along with the buffet, and guests get top-shelf liquor like Grey Goose and Patrón. Miami’s menu has been created by local James Beard-nominated chef Timon Balloo.” —Mariette Williams, travel writer, Miami

“JFK’s Centurion Lounge at Terminal 4 is my go-to at my home airport. If I’m catching a red-eye, I head downstairs to the speakeasy-style bar, 1850, for a nightcap before boarding. The best food I’ve ever had at a lounge, though, was last fall at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer Business Lounge at Terminal 3 had not only a massive dim sum selection to peruse, but a made-to-order laksa station and grab-and-go sandwiches to bring on my flight.“ —Lyndsey Matthews, senior commerce editor at AFAR, New York City