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Wine comes in two groups for the average consumer. The first group contains the bottles reserved for special moments or fancy occasions. These are usually higher in price and stature, elegant in presentation, and can inspire imbibers to take a little extra time with each sip. These bottles warrant a dedicated trip to a specialty bottle shop with a carefully curated selection.

Then there are the bottles for everyday drinking: unwinding after work, pairing with weeknight meals, or for opening while catching up on the latest episode of your favorite show. For these daily occurrences, it’s typically most convenient to pick up a few bottles at the local supermarket.

Even sommeliers and wine professionals enjoy the occasional supermarket bottle. When they’re not touting fine wines at their job, there’s a fairly decent chance they’re enjoying something casual, approachable, and delicious at home, pulled directly off a grocery store shelf (at least in states that allow grocery store wine sales — get it together, New York). These aren’t wines they’ll likely bring up in conversation at their place of employment, but rather secret treats perfect for off-hours sipping.

Which bottles do sommeliers reach for while they are out food shopping? To find out, we asked 10 wine pros to name the one supermarket wine they secretly love.

The top supermarket wines, according to sommeliers:

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

Produttori di Barbaresco Langhe Nebbiolo

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône

La Galope

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

Gruet Blanc de Noirs

Ruggero di Bardo Susumaniello

Ruffino Chianti Classico

Banfi Rosso di Montalcino

Ovum Wines EZY TGR

Ovum Wines Big Salt

La Nevera boxed wine

Espiral Vinho Verde

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“Matua Sauvignon Blanc is a reliably delicious choice with some great history. It was New Zealand’s very first Sauvignon Blanc and truly represents the emergence of their wines on the world stage. The bright, juicy, herbaceous taste put New Zealand wines on the map when Bill and Ross Spence founded the brand in 1974, and the wine today is still so tasty. You always know exactly what you’re going to get: a playful, zesty, crisp, mouthwatering expression of Sauvignon Blanc.” —Elizabeth Dames, co-founder and wine director, The Perlant, Atlanta

“If you’re shopping at boutique grocers like Whole Foods, you’re going to find better options even at lower price points! Since Whole Foods has a larger selection than smaller boutique options, you can often find entry-level wines from superstar winemakers like the Produttori di Barbaresco Langhe Nebbiolo for $25.99 or the legendary E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône for $18.49.” —Loris Anne Jones-Randolph, wine director, Nerano, Beverly Hills, Calif.

“My go-to wine at the supermarket is La Galope, a brand owned by the Domaine de l’Herre estate in France’s Côtes de Gascogne region. They’re well made but not fussy. Its wines are all varietally correct, and focus more on balance and finesse than on intensity or sweetness that many of its competitors focus on for the masses. I especially like their rosé. It’s bright, crisp and just enough ripeness to balance out the acidity.” —Kisong Mun, sommelier, The Dearborn, Chicago

“I almost always pick up a bottle of Louis Jadot Beaujolais when I’m grocery shopping. This 100 percent Gamay is fruity, bright, and acidic, making it easy to sip on while cooking. This often leads me to open another bottle to pair with whatever I made for dinner that night!” —Christina Kanai, front of house manager, FiNO, Denver

“Supermarkets in Rhode Island can’t sell alcohol, but some wines show up in practically every liquor store around the state. That being said, speaking as someone who is on a quest to highlight sparkling wines at every chance I get, one of my favorites in this category is the Gruet Blanc de Noirs. It’s a French-style bubbly made by a French-born family who came to the U.S., put down roots in New Mexico, and began creating sparkling wines via the Champagne method in the American desert. You can’t beat the quality for the price — it’s usually around $15 — and the Pinot Noir [grapes] gives the wine this beautiful pink hue and nice body.” —Lauren Schaefer, co-owner, Mother’s Pizzeria, Newport, R.I.

“If we can count Trader Joe’s as a supermarket, my recommendation would be Ruggero di Bardo Susumaniello, a wine made from a rare ancient grape from Puglia, Italy. This is a wine with bold notes of black cherry, plum, dark chocolate, and spice. It has surprisingly smooth tannins and fresh acidity, and for under $10, it drinks well above its price point.” —Kinga Mackowiak, sommelier and beverage director, Apple Blossom, Denver

“For great value Tuscan wines, consider Chianti Classico and Rosso di Montalcino, which often deliver quality without a high price. Brands like Ruffino Chianti Classico and Banfi Rosso di Montalcino offer rich flavors and good structure for around $15 to $25. These wines showcase Tuscan tradition with bright cherry, earthy, and herbal notes. These options provide superb quality for their price, making them ideal for wine lovers seeking authentic Tuscan taste without overspending.” —Peter DonKonicks III, director of food and beverage, The Foundry, Dayton, Ohio

“When you think of grocery store wine, a lot depends on where you live and where you shop. Here in the Willamette Valley, we are lucky to have incredible relationships with local producers, and my spotlight is on the special projects from Ovum Wines. Its EZY TGR 2023 Willamette Valley Chardonnay seriously overdelivers in both quality and expression. Ovum’s Big Salt label has also built a reputation for offering tremendous value while still delivering thoughtfully made wines to the masses. Done right, grocery store wine can still be soulful, local, and deeply connected to place.” —Austin Bridges, wine director, Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“I personally go for these boxed wines from La Nevera, produced in Spain. I enjoy both the red and the white. They’re a great value for the price, and in my experience, the wines are fairly high quality! Often, wines in a box leave me wanting for something just a bit better. La Navera has really stepped up to the plate to deliver a delicious wine in flavor, texture, and quality!” —Alex Jump, co-owner and director of operations, The Peach Crease Club, Denver

“I actually have a bottle of Espiral Vinho Verde chilling in my fridge right now. It has quickly become one of my absolute go-tos. It’s wonderfully light and delightfully balanced, with that signature crispness and subtle effervescence that makes it refreshing to sip on its own on a warm afternoon. That said, it also pairs great with a fresh, clean fluke crudo. Such a stellar, easy-drinking bottle, and its value is also tough to beat for the price point.” —Will Plamondon, sommelier and director of wholesale operations, The Fish Guy, Chicago