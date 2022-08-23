Among France’s many wine regions few are as treasured as Burgundy. The quaint region is known for producing some of the world’s most outstanding, terroir-driven Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines.

The reputation of these wines has made them highly coveted, and with that has come skyrocketing prices. That doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be found, though — you just need to know what to look for and where to start. For instance, the producer.

Searching for producers that make high-quality grand cru and premier cru wines can lead you to their village bottlings. Village vineyards are often found adjacent to classified vineyards and produce wines that can be somewhat comparable and much more affordably priced.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

General tips like these are great when blindly browsing wine shops. But to give you a head start, we asked 12 sommeliers for their favorite Burgundy wines under $50. Read on to see their top recommendations.

The best Burgundy wines under $50

Domaine Moreau-Naudet Chablis 2020

Domaine Robert Chevillon Bourgogne Passetoutgrain 2019

William Fevre Chablis Champs Royaux 2019

Alexandre Parigot Hautes-Côtes de Beaune Blanc Vieilles Vignes 2018

Fixin Bourgogne Rouge

Domaine Sylvain Pataille Marsannay

Domaine Chenevières Fourchaume Premier Cru Chablis

Domaine Oudin Chablis Les Serres

Jean-Claude Boisset Marsannay Blanc

Domaine A. & P. de Villaine Bouzeron

“There are more and more new players on the scene working in lesser-known regions and hitting the shelf at very reasonable prices. One part of Burgundy that has always been relatively affordable compared to top wines from other AOPs is Chablis. The village-level Chablis from Moreau-Naudet is absolutely delicious and demonstrates great regional characteristics such as minerality and bright fruit. If I were to find a similarly well-priced and delicious bottle of red Burgundy, I might turn to an interesting wine from a classic producer: Robert Chevillon’s Passetoutgrain. A blend of Pinot Noir and Gamay, it is Burgundy’s vin de soif — a wine that is not only complex and layered but downright chuggable.” — David Keck, sommelier/owner, Stella 14 Wines, Jeffersonville, Vt.

“Although I do adore wines from all over the Burgundy region, there is no value even close to what is available from Chablis. Due to misuse of the name “Chablis,” as well as the fact that these wines usually see little to no expensive oak barrels, they have stayed reasonably priced compared to the vast majority of high-quality Burgundy. You can find the William Fevre “Champs Royaux” Chablis for around $30-$40 retail and it is worth every cent. The nose opens with stainless steel, golden apple, and citrus fruits and flowers. The palate is dry, clean, and crisp, with minerals and laser-focused mouthwatering acidity on the finish. It is deliciously refreshing to drink on its own, as a before-dinner aperitif, or also paired with salty oysters, shellfish, or any number of fish from the sea of which it once came!” — Ray Gumpert, sommelier, The Furloughed Four, New Orleans

“Tough question but my pick is Alexandre Parigot Hautes-Côtes de Beaune Blanc Vieilles Vignes 2018. Alexandre Parigot is a third-generation winemaker based is Meloisey, which is the heart of the Hautes-Côtes. Alexandre is a young guy who is super meticulous when it comes to vineyard work and winemaking. This white Burgundy has a creamy mouthfeel with notes of golden delicious apple, lemon blossom, button mushroom, and stone.” — Molly Austad, wine director, Bludorn Restaurant, Houston

“I think that Bourgogne as an appellation produces some of the best wines in the world. With that in mind, there are going to be plenty of valuable wines within the region. Among my favorite varieties, I find some of the best examples of Pinot Noir here. Michael Magnien is a producer that I find appealing not only for the wines but also for the viticulture and enology techniques The Fixin Bourgogne Rouge from Michael Magnien is among my favorite Bourgogne wines that you can find for under $50. Magnien uses biodynamic practices in the vineyard and amphoras to age the wine. The wines have freshness and complexity to them, and are for sure among the best value wines coming from the region.” — Nial Rhys Harris Garcia, beverage director/sommelier, The Conrad Hotel DC, Washington, D.C.

“One wine that does not get enough of the glorious attention it deserves is Chablis white wine. This 100 percent Chardonnay delight is distinguished by its crisp minerality, with flavors of green apple, melon, and a touch of honey. Unlike other Chardonnay wines that use oak aging, Chablis has a completely different taste profile. My favorite is William Fevre Chablis “Champs Royaux” 2019. It is the perfect pair when enjoying fish, poultry, or creamy pasta, and is a real crowd pleaser. ”— Sandra Guibord, CEO and founder, Sandra’s Wine Life, Sacramento, Calif.

“I have always been a big fan of the Moreau-Naudet wines, particularly how their village Chablis outperforms many other producers in the same category. Despite the winery getting more attention, the quality continues to over-deliver without steep price increases. It’s one of those bottles that you pop open and know that it will give you all the classic Chablis flavors of yellow apple, lemon zest, crushed oyster shells, and parm rind but with a depth and complexity that keeps it from being boring.

Another bottle that I think is of as great value is Sylvain Pataille’s Marsannay Rouge. This Pinot Noir region is oft overlooked for more well-known Burgundy regions but under the stewardship of Sylvain, his wines fit well right next to them. Chock-full of crunchy red berry fruits like cranberry and raspberry, red plum skins, and a hit of anise and purple flowers, this is a perfect wine for red Burgundy fans who don’t want to splurge yet want the true flavors of the region. Sylvain also consults with many well-known domains in the region and is at the forefront of organic and biodynamic farming in Burgundy.” — Paula de Pano, sommelier and owner, Rocks + Acid Wine Shop, Chapel Hill, N.C.

“For a white, look for a Bourgogne Aligoté. It is similar to a Chardonnay; however, it doesn’t need any oak or lees-stirring to express its aromatics fully. My pick for this is the 2020 Nathan & Valentin Bourgogne Aligoté, an absolutely stunning wine with great orchard fruit aromas alongside herbaceous and floral notes, and zippy acidity.” — Ferdinando Mucerino, sommelier, Wine Insiders, San Diego

“Burgundy has a strict appellation system where you will find that as a quantity decreases, quality increases. To stay at an approachable price point, you can find an incredible premier cru wine, which makes up 12 percent of total Burgundy production. My favorite is the medium-bodied, minerality-driven, Domaine Chenevières Fourchaume Premier Cru Chablis. It pairs beautifully with anything from a sunny day to shellfish” — Nicole Haarklau, director of food and beverage, Hotel Vin, Grapevine, Texas

“Domaine Oudin Les Serres Chablis is a beautiful natural expression that is hand-harvested and has natural yeast fermentation. The taste is crisp with bright fruit and limestone-driven minerality.” — Brandi Carter, beverage director, Elvie’s, Jackson, Miss.

“I think the best Burgundy under $50 is the 2018 Jean-Claude Boisset Marsannay Blanc. It has all of what you’re looking for in a white Burgundy: the flavorful richness of fruit and floral notes, and a hint of toastiness balanced by crisp acidity. This wine is a great value since Marsannay is a village appellation — so it’s not a premier or grand Cru. However, it’s a step above the more generic Bourgogne Blanc wines in quality and concentration.” — Peggy Kearns Dean, sommelier, Pacific Standard Prime, Redondo Beach, Calif.

“Finding a fantastic Burgundy at a reasonable price can be challenging, but a few years ago I found that bottle. The person who handed it to me said, “It’s from the same family behind Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.” Intrigued, I poured a glass and took a sip. You know when you meet a person and it feels like you’ve known them forever? There’s a wine equivalent of that, and I feel it when I drink Domaine A. & P. de Villaine’s Bouzeron. Made from Burgundy’s less heralded white grape, Aligoté (in this case, the aromatic Aligoté Doré clone), the wine is elegant without being demure, round yet lithe, and complex without compromising ease. Minerality is the star here supported by a cast of citrus, orchard fruit, and salinity. I could talk about how the wine is made, how it stays true to the de Villaine philosophy of low-intervention winemaking, but sometimes too much technicality removes the magic. While the wine can age 10 years, it drinks beautifully young. Aim for 2-3 years. My go-to pairing is a plate of fresh oysters.” — Amy Karasavas, wine educator and founder, That Pour Woman, Brooklyn

“Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse is a classic wine from a classic Bourgogne producer that is easy to find! This is a Chardonnay from the Mâconnais sub-region of Bourgogne, specifically the village of Pouilly-Fuissé. Being partially barrel-fermented for six months in French oak casks makes this wine both clean, crisp, and rich. It has aromas of lemon, pear, and red apples plus toasted nuts and a rich, textured mouthfeel on the palate. Great on its own or paired with foods like creamy pastas.” — Brianne Cohen, sommelier/wine educator, Los Angeles