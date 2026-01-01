A wine list can be a prime indicator of a restaurant’s quality. If a venue takes time and effort to carefully curate a combination of critically acclaimed labels, wines from well-respected regions, and nerdy cult bottles to present to guests, it is most likely committed to excellence in food, service, and creating a memorable experience.

Determining a wine list’s caliber may look like a tough task if it’s contained in a multi-page booklet, even if it’s broken down by variety and region. But some bottles can allow guests to hack the system and get an immediate answer. These bottles are considered “green flags,” and they demonstrate a list’s high standards just by their presence: If spotted, a guest can be assured they’re in good hands the rest of the night.

For wine professionals, finding these bottles on a wine list at other venues can function as a “game recognizing game” situation. With that in mind, we asked 14 somms to share which “green flag” bottles signify a fantastic evening to come. Here’s what they had to say.

The best green flag bottles on a wine list, according to sommeliers:

2023 Lloyd Cellars Pinot Noir

A wide selection of white wines

Palomino

Bérèche et Fils Champagne

Casa d’Ambra Frassitelli

2020 Julie Balagny Minouche

Any white wine from Ischia

Ochota Barrels ‘The Mark of Cain’ Pinot Meunier

Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Grenache

Aligoté

2022 Domaine de Villaine Bouzeron

2023 Rijckaert Bourgogne ‘Bien Elevé’ Aligoté Vieilles Vignes

Domaine Dujac

Laurent-Perrier Champagne

A list with properly aged bottles

Something not made from grapes

Arneis

Pecorino

Fiano

Stephane Bernaudeau Chenin

Bichi

“If I saw the 2023 Lloyd Cellars Pinot Noir on a wine list, it’d be an immediate yes. This Sta. Rita Hills Pinot delivers real depth and vibrant fruit — think bright black cherry and raspberry with subtle spice — without ever tasting tired or hollow. It has the structure to pair beautifully from appetizers through entrees, yet it’s totally sippable on its own. Balanced acidity, silky texture, and elegant layers keep it interesting glass after glass. In short, it’s the kind of Pinot that works with a meal and stands alone. A versatile, thoughtful choice.” —Sara Jimenez, sommelier, Somm In The City, New York City

“I love to see a wine list that takes the white wine selection as seriously as the red wines. Many restaurants (even some I’ve worked in) have a very light white list, but I’m looking to see bottles like a white Rioja, a Jura Savagnin, a nice Catarratto, or a choice Chasselas. Then I know they’ve taken the whole list seriously. I don’t want to see 11 Chardonnays.” —Cassondra Bird, co-founder and beverage director, The Scout Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, Gresham, Ore.

“Anytime I see a Palomino on a list, I perk up. It’s specific enough that it’s never accidental. In general, I’m drawn to bottles that are chosen because they work with the food, not just name recognition. I also love bubbles, so a grower Champagne like Bérèche et Fils is another green flag that tells me the list was built with intention rather than flash.” —Daryl Coke, wine director, Bartolo and Ernesto’s, NYC

“My specific green flag wine pick is Casa d’Ambra’s ‘Frassitelli,’ but any white wine from Ischia immediately signals a massive green flag. It points to a buyer willing to prioritize heroic viticulture and distinct terroir over commercial safety or familiarity. These volcanic wines are tense and saline, with aromas of wild fennel and crushed stone — a profile you don’t put on a list by accident. When a sommelier dedicates a slot to this tiny Campanian island, it tells me they’re chasing character, not points, and I can trust them to guide me for the rest of the night.” —Orazio Campoli, Italian wine buyer, K&L Wine Merchants, Redwood City, Calif.

“This could be true of any of her wines — I’m (greedily) catching up — but the green light across the bay I long for is Julie Balagny’s 2020 Minouche. Bright Gamay red, rosy-flushed, and effusive, with all of the sincere ‘I don’t know what to do with my hands’ charm of a first kiss, it is the perfect midpoint between a wine to have a nerdy wine conversation about and delicious background noise. It’s not the easiest to find, but there’s little fuss, and if I find this wine on-menu somewhere I am exactly where I want to be. I’m even happier it feels like a secret.” —Haden Riles, head sommelier, Sushi Noz, NYC

“It may be a bit non-traditional, and you probably won’t find it on many lists, but Ochota Barrels 100 percent Pinot Meunier ‘The Mark of Cain’ is my green flag. To find a 100 percent Pinot Meunier is a challenge in its own right, as it is a traditional blending grape, but Ochota Barrels from the Adelaide Hills of Australia has mastered this single-varietal expression. Think olive tapenade meets petrol meets soft rhubarb. This wine will have you second-guessing everything you know about wine! If you can’t happen to get your hands on this bottle, find anything from Ochota Barrels and I promise you won’t be disappointed.” —Delena Humble-Fischer, assistant general manager and beverage director, First & Last, Phoenix

“Angela Osborne’s A Tribute to Grace project focuses solely on Grenache — particularly high-elevation Grenache — grown mostly on California’s Central Coast. Her wines made me fall in love with the variety all over again, and have put a spotlight on some vineyard sites that deserve to be celebrated. Her entry-level Santa Barbara Grenache packs so much quality for the price and is a staff favorite. It’s elegant but concentrated and is incredibly nimble.” —James Juedes, sommelier, Canter Inn, New Glarus, Wis.

“I love to see a wine list with a nice selection of affordable and elegant Aligotés. Bottles like Domaine de Villaine Bouzeron 2022 or Rijckaert Bourgogne ‘Bien Elevé’ Aligoté Vieilles Vignes 2023 are excellent expressions and are typically a great value for white Burgundy. I am practically giddy to see these on a list.” —Sammi Schachter, beverage director, Nudibranch, NYC

“For a high-end wine, my green flag is Domaine Dujac. It’s made by a solid and consistent winemaker whose wine truly showcases the terroir’s range throughout Grand Cru sites. For something more mid-range, it’s Laurent-Perrier. I think it’s important to always highlight trailblazers — especially women trailblazers — who paved the way in wine when it was even more challenging. This Champagne house was women-owned for decades starting in 1887, then purchased by a widow during the Second World War. It’s just a great story to share along with a glass meant for celebrations.” —Brittany Taylor, sommelier, Rosie Cannonball, Houston

“I don’t think there’s a specific bottle that screams a ‘green flag,’ but a list with properly aged bottles in it is usually a good sign. I don’t mean any old wine, but a meaningful, ready-to-drink type of aged wine signals to me that someone behind the scenes understands a bit about the wines and there’s a true appreciation for it. That’ll send a signal to me to take the list a bit more seriously.” —Jin Ahn, general manager, Noreetuh, NYC

“A green bottle for me is something not made from grapes. Put a Virginia cider on the list! Keep a bottle of lambic beer or some freaky Normandy co-ferment around! It will make someone very happy. Don’t be afraid.” —Jake Laugle, sommelier, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans

“For me a big green flag is an Arneis, Pecorino, or Fiano on a wine list. Even in 2025 I am amazed that many people in the U.S. miss out on these and many other of the fantastic Italian whites out there. With Pinot Grigio and Prosecco still getting the bulk of sales, as soon as I see any of these grapes on a list I know I am among kindred spirits!” —Torrey Grant, wine director, Leonetta, NYC

“The biggest green flag is a Chenin from Stephane Bernaudeau; any cuvée will do! I am always in awe of these wines from Martigné-Briand in the Loire’s Anjou, and specifically this winemaker’s very singular point of view. I’m getting the bottle, but I’m mostly getting very excited about chatting with the sommelier. If these wines are on the list, just imagine the gems that hide in the cellar!” —Vanya Filipovic, co-owner and wine director, Mon Lapin, Montreal

“Honestly, if I see anything from Bichi on a list, I know I’m in for a good time. Sometimes when I chat with other wine professionals, there’s some hesitance to feature Mexican wines as it’s not a well-recognized region for the general public. When I see Bichi, I know whoever is selecting is prioritizing integrity and character rather than geography. They’re selecting based on the wine itself, not how recognizable the region is. Always a good sign.“ —Olivia Moran, wine director, Same Same Wine Bar, NYC