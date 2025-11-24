Though Prosecco has always been a stalwart of affordable sparkling wine, in recent years the category has grown into an unstoppable juggernaut of Italian bubbly. In 2024, Prosecco saw a 17 percent increase in imports to the U.S. compared to the previous year, and now accounts for 31 percent of the total value of Italian wines sold stateside.

There’s no doubt this phenomenon can be partially attributed to the boom in aperitivo culture in the U.S., including a particular fascination with the vibrant orange Aperol Spritz. But Prosecco’s popularity isn’t exclusively tied to cocktails. In 2020, the consortium introduced Prosecco Rosé, made with a blend of Glera and Pinot Nero, adding an entirely new style of fun, fruity bubbles to enjoy. And Prosecco’s site-specific subcategories, including the prestigious Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, continue to grow in popularity.

We love Prosecco for its delicate fruit profile, lively bubbles, bright acidity, and laid-back personality — and, of course, for its reasonable price point. Here are 20 Proseccos to drink in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Proseccos to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Prosecco roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best Proseccos to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Prosecco Rosé

Montinore Estate Vivacé Prosecco Rosé 2022

Montinore Estate is based in Oregon but collaborates with an organic producer in Northern Italy to make a line of lively Proseccos. The U.S. estate has been certified biodynamic since 2008 and the winery is on a mission to spread the word of sustainability. The rosé expression opens with notes of wild strawberries and fresh herbs on the nose. The palate offers soft, ripe red fruit notes with bright acidity and minerality for refreshment.

Average price: $19

Rating: 92

The Best Affordable Prosecco

Avissi Prosecco NV

This under-$15 bottle more than punches above its weight. It’s made with 100 percent Glera grapes sourced from small vineyard sites across the Prosecco region and provides a great value for the price. Aromas of honeysuckle, green apple, and melon come through on the nose. It’s easy on the palate with soft fruit, frothy bubbles, and just a touch of sweetness.

Average price: $13

Rating: 90

The Best Prosecco for Mimosas

Mazarini Prosecco NV

The ideal bubbly for making a round of brunch cocktails at home delivers persistent bubbles and a crisp acidity. This bottle from Mazarini does exactly that and at an under-$15 price. It has a soft, floral nose with touches of sweet fruit on the palate.

Average price: $14

Rating: 91

The Best of the Rest

The Best Proseccos Under $20

90+ Cellars Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé NV

Prosecco Rosé jumped onto the scene in 2020 and immediately took off in popularity. And this under-$15 bottle is one of the most solid options on the market. The addition of Pinot Noir adds juicy notes of strawberries and red cherry candies to the lively, refreshing palate.

Average price: $12

Rating: 90

Spasso Prosecco Spumante Extra Dry NV

Spasso’s bright, flamingo-clad label is a tribute to its home in the Veneto region — where, apparently, a flock of over 100 flamingos gather each year. The wine is also bright and fun on the palate, with fresh citrus notes like lemon zest and grapefruit lifted by lively bubbles and refreshing acidity.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

Acinum Prosecco Extra Dry NV

Another great value option, this Prosecco brings vibrant aromas of lemon oils, honeysuckle, and minerals. On the palate, the fruit is focused and pronounced by the very active, lively bubbles. A crisp, refreshing wine.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

Castello di Gabbiano Prosecco Brut 2022

The historic Castello di Gabbiano estate is best known for its Chianti wines. And although the brand has roots in Tuscany dating back to the 18th century, it also has a few projects up north, like this Prosecco. This is a wonderfully balanced expression of Glera, offering both crisp acidity and a rounded, creamy palate.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

Luna Nuda Prosecco Treviso NV

Primarily known for its crisp, high-acid wines coming out of northern Italy’s Alto Adige region, Luda Nuda also makes a refreshing bubbly from the region just to its east. The wine opens with aromas of freshly sliced pears and honeydew melon. The palate offers a pleasant texture with round fruit, soft bubbles, and good depth.

Average price: $16

Rating: 90

LaLuca Prosecco Treviso NV

Coming from the Treviso sub-region of the Veneto, this bottle delivers Prosecco’s classic, beloved notes of fresh citrus and minerals. The mouthfeel has good, balanced fruit notes of lemon curd and green apples. The bubbles are big and lively, promoting the fruit.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Villa Sandi Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut NV

Asolo is a small, hilly village in the Prosecco region located between Treviso and the towering Dolomites. This area lends to an elegant expression of Prosecco with intense mineral character. The palate is expertly balanced, showing both lean, crisp character and a good depth of fruit.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Piccini Prosecco Extra Dry NV

Founded in 1882, Piccini has long been one of the leading producers in Italy’s famed Chianti region. More recently, the winery has dabbled in Northern Italy, making Prosecco. This bottling is labeled Extra Dry, meaning it has a touch more sweetness than the brut styles. It has a delicate nose, but the palate brings soft bubbles, bright citrus and apple notes, and a balanced finish.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

The Best Proseccos Under $25

Mionetto Luxury Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut NV

Most wine drinkers are familiar with Mionetto’s bright orange label, but this expression goes beyond the basic bottling found on every shelf. It’s made with 100 percent hand-harvested Glera grapes sourced from the slopes of the renowned Valdobbiadene region. It opens with bright aromas of lemon curd, orchard fruit, and a slight nostalgic note of bubble gum. The mouthfeel is calm and balanced. There is a slight grip on the palate, ending with a good, clean finish. Perfect for if you’re a Mionetto fan looking to take your Prosecco enjoyment to the next level.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

Poderi del Leone Prosecco Spumante Brut NV

The Poderi del Leone estate is a pioneer in organic Prosecco production. Guido Fidora, the current owner’s grandfather, wanted to show that the region could work more sustainably and with biodiversity in mind, and started certifying his vineyards as organic as early as 1974. This bottling is 100 percent Glera grapes farmed biodynamically on caranto soil, which is a mix of clay with sand and sediments from Alpine glaciers. It’s fresh and floral on the nose with orange blossom and crisp apple notes. The palate is focused with lively, frothy bubbles that make it a wonderful aperitif.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

Adami Garbel Prosecco Treviso Brut NV

You can tell the wine is balanced just by the nose alone. It opens with welcoming pear and apple aromas. The fruit on the palate has a nice concentration to match the lively bubbles. This would be enjoyable sipped on its own or great for a refreshing Hugo Spritz.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

BiancaVigna Prosecco Brut NV

Made with Glera grapes sourced from hillside vineyards between the villages of Conegliano and Farra di Soligo, this wine delivers delicate fruit and focused bubbles. The mouthfeel is quaffable, with easy fruit and active acidity.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

Brancher Prosecco Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Superiore 2024

From the high-quality site of Valdobbiadene comes this delightfully expressive Prosecco. The nose delivers complex aromas of ripe pear, honeysuckle, and minerals. The wine has active bubbles that aren’t too intense and sit just right on the palate. The finish is balanced and even. It’s everything you want in a Prosecco.

Average price: $21

Rating: 92

Bisol Crede Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2024

This wine’s name, “Crede,” comes from a term meaning clay, which plays an essential role in the soils of the hilly, high-elevation Valdobbiadene. The nose pops with tart pear and apple fruit. On the palate, the wine is crisp and mineral-driven with acidity that lifts the vibrant orchard fruit and citrus flavors. The bubbles are very active, playing with your senses as you sip.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

The Best Proseccos Under $35

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene NV

Santa Margherita is widely known for its affordable, easy-drinking, and widely available Pinot Grigio from Alto Adige. But the winery also makes a stellar Prosecco. It’s soft, with ripe yellow apple notes balanced by firm bubbles.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Andreola 26°I° Valdobbiadene Rive di Col San Martino Extra Brut 2023

This Prosecco from Rive di Guia is a stunning example of how balanced and structured Prosecco can be. The nose offers vibrant aromas of citrus fruit and pear. The palate is expertly balanced between concentrated fruit, angular acidity, and focused bubbles.

Average price: $26

Rating: 93

Le Rughe Prosecco Valdobbiadene NV

Another expression from the hills of Valdobbiadene, this Prosecco welcomes you with a floral nose, with hints of honey and wax. There’s a touch of green complexity like fresh herbs or even aloe that stands out as well. The palate is balanced and grippy, with tart fruit on the finish.

Average price: $33

Rating: 90

FAQs

What is Prosecco?

Prosecco is a sparkling wine made in northeast Italy, specifically from the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia wine regions. The wines are mostly crafted from the Glera grape, which is required to make up at least 85 percent of the wine. Winemakers in the region use the Charmat method, also known as the tank method, to impart the wine’s signature bubbles.

How much is a good bottle of Prosecco?

While Prosecco prices can range, we recommend seeking out a bottle around at least $12.

Is Prosecco dry or sweet?

While often thought of as sweeter than Champagne, most Prosecco is dry or off-dry.

What does brut mean in Prosecco?

The term “brut” means that the Prosecco is very dry — or, in other words, that there is very little sugar left in the wine.