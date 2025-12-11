Cask-strength bourbon is bourbon at its rawest, most natural state. There’s no dilution to proof down the spirit prior to bottling, resulting in powerful, uncut juice with ABVs between 50 and 75 percent. The high alcohol content gives these burly bourbons a fiery punch, but it also intensifies the flavors developed during the maturation process, producing more robust, complex notes. These high-octane spirits can be too hot to handle if you’re a baby bourbon drinker, but as your palate matures, they can quickly turn into liquid gold.

Getting into cask-strength bourbon opens a new world of drinkable possibilities. While the category contains its fair share of better-known high-end bottles, there are plenty of underrated labels that may not immediately get your attention. To help bring some of these bottles to light, we asked 10 bartenders to highlight their most underrated cask-strength gems. Here’s what they had to say.

The most underrated cask-strength bourbons, according to bartenders:

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Barrell Craft Spirits 6-Year Cask Strength (Batch 035)

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

Green River Full Proof Bourbon

Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon

Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 4

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon

Middle West Spirits Cask Strength Michelone Reserve Straight Wheated Bourbon

Long Island Spirits Rough Rider The Old Lion

“I love Wild Turkey products, but I love their Rare Breed in particular. This is a cask-strength bourbon that checks off a lot of boxes. Not only does it deliver in terms of the spirit-forward robustness that most cask- strength imbibers tend to enjoy, but there is a ton of nuance and character in the whiskey, ranging from a light honeyed floral note to dried fruit and spice. With all of the most popular cask-strength bourbons leading the charge, sometimes this gem is underappreciated and undervalued.” —Liz Martinez, general manager and wine director, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

“Working with cocktails has given me huge respect for spirit blenders. Their palates are incredible. With this in mind, my pick is Barrell Craft Spirits’ 6-Year Cask Strength (Batch 035). Barrell doesn’t make whiskey, and they are transparent about that. They source and blend it at a high level that is nontraditional. This batch brings jammy strawberry notes, surprising smoothness for its proof, and a spicy cinnamon finish. Add a drop of water and save your other bottles for cocktails.” —Aaron Deary, partner and beverage director, R&D, Philadelphia

“Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It delivers a rich, full-bodied flavor with deep caramel and vanilla, complemented by standout woody oak notes that create the classic bourbon trifecta. The finish is long and satisfying, with hints of cinnamon and black pepper spice to keep things interesting. It’s definitely a bourbon best enjoyed served on the rocks.” —Thi Nguyen, bar director, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

“Old Forester’s 1920 Prohibition-style barrel-proof bourbon is a stunner, and it comes in at a great price for what it is. Bartenders are fans of most of their expressions (including the 1920) but the average guest is unaware. Once we get them to try it, it opens them up to trying the other expressions they offer to add to their home collections.” —Brynn Smith, bar director, Bar Next Door, Los Angeles

“Green River ‘Full Proof’ Bourbon. This bourbon has everything I love about bourbon at an everyday drinking price. The mash bill is 70 percent corn, 21 percent rye, and 9 percent malted barley and is a blend of 5- to 7-year-old barrels bottled north of 120 proof. The higher rye content lends a nice spice that is balanced by the sweetness of corn. This is a whiskey that has all the traditional bourbon notes, and feels familiar yet slightly higher quality. It’s the perfect bourbon for sipping or mixing.” —John Filkins Jr., corporate beverage director, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Washington, D.C.

“Still Austin stands on the shoulders of many Texas underrated giants. I’m shocked at how well Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon carries itself at such a young age. Deep dark cherry pops through warm brown sugar at a fair 116 proof. One of the standouts for me in a Lone Star lineup.” —Sean Fitzmaurice, owner, Reserve 101, Houston

“Don’t sleep on Milam & Greene’s Unabridged Volume 4. This limited-edition release delivers everything you want in a cask-strength bourbon: bold, expressive, and perfect for slow sipping. It opens with warm notes of cinnamon, leather, and smoke, then eases into a long finish of citrus and toffee. It’s the kind of bottle I want to share with friends over a good cigar, and one of the most underrated cask-strength bourbons out there.” —Larry Miller II, beverage manager, Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, Austin

“Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is an underrated bottle in the cask-strength world. For whiskey drinkers curious about exploring higher-proof bourbons, I recommend starting with brands you already enjoy, since many distilleries offer cask-strength versions of their core whiskeys. If you’re looking for a place to start, the Maker’s Mark version is flavorful and reasonably priced. It delivers bold notes of oak and vanilla, with a smooth finish whether you sip it neat or mix it into a cocktail.” —Dennis Garcia, beverage director, Selva, Washington, D.C.

“Middle West Spirits Cask Strength Michelone Reserve Straight Wheated Bourbon. This bourbon has a way of announcing itself without trying too hard. It’s full-proof, yes, but the texture is silky with caramel, toasted grain, and a little dark fruit all in balance. It’s the sort of bottle I keep in my back pocket for guests who appreciate craft over hype. When they taste it they get it immediately.” —Corey Woodyard, general manager and beverage director, Stone Bar & Kitchen, Columbus, Ohio

“Rough Rider The Old Lion from Long Island Spirits. Aside from being a local and estate-grown grain-to- glass bourbon, which are all things I love, this bourbon hits all the right notes for me. The bourbon is bottled at 126 proof, but the heat doesn’t overwhelm the palate. It’s rich and has an amazing mouthfeel. You can taste the corn, but it’s more of a roasted corn flavor than the sweet corn flavor of a lot of bourbons. It’s just so elegant and powerful at the same time.” —Alex Haskell, manager, Barrow’s Intense Ginger NY Tasting Room, Brooklyn