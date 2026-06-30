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Craft beer has become ubiquitous in bars and restaurants across the country. Even the most staunch, old-school dive bar has probably offered a craft option on tap or in cans at some point. The brewers who make these beers need to have well-honed palates, sharp skills, and a sense of what will make their particular brew stand out in the crowd.

But what about the big guys? The beers you see in your uncle’s fridge, at the ballgame, and in coolers at a barbecue? Some craft beer purists may turn up their noses at indulging in one of these beers, but industry pros actually tend to love them. There are macro beers out there that inspire brewers with their consistency, regardless of the scale they grow to: crisp classics that floor them in their simplicity and even non-alcoholic versions that let them enjoy their post-shift beer without the booze.

So which of these macro beers are brewers reaching for? Who among the big guys do they feel is underrated and deserves a little more notice? We asked seven brewers to find out.

The most underrated macro beers, according to brewers:

Kirin Original

Yuengling Traditional Lager

Coors Banquet

Super Bock

Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy

Guinness 0

“I think Kirin Original is slept on! It is super crisp and clean with delicate malt flavors and a hint of herbal hops in the finish. Very refreshing and crushable!” ––Monica Potter, head brewer, Fast Friends Beer Co., Austin, Texas

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“I’m gonna cheat a little and say Yuengling Traditional Lager. Under the BA [Brewer’s Association] definition, they’re technically a craft brewery, but in terms of pricing and availability, it’s more like a macro beer. When bottles are available in every New York City bar, I think you’ve crossed a barrier. Some of my favorite memories with friends in NYC were at this bar in SoHo called Toad Hall. We’d have ‘Toad Hall Mondays’ where we’d go down after work and order rounds of Yuengling and play pool or talk shop about whatever we were working on. I don’t think enough people appreciate how flavorful and well-rounded Yuengling is, and at 4.5 percent it’s an easy sipper, or if it’s a rough day at the office, an excellent slammer.” ––Nick Bonadies, co-owner, Belleflower Brewing, Portland, Maine

“I had the chance to visit Coors Brewery when I attended the Great American Beer Festival. I really like Coors Banquet and thought the facility was pretty amazing. Despite how large it is, Coors still seems very connected to its Colorado roots, which I respect. They were great hosts, and I loved touring the historic malting facilities.” ––Kevin Walter, head brewer and co-founder, Love City Brewing, Philadelphia

“Super Bock! Owned by Carlsberg, ubiquitous in Portugal and the surrounding areas, really popular in Massachusetts due to the large number of people from the Azores there. The best vacation beer by a large brewer.” ––Adam Juncosa, brewer, Odd Bird Brewing, Stockton, N.J.

“I just had Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy and was reminded of how well balanced it is: not too sweet and not bitter, either; crisp, effervescent, with a ‘just right’ amount of lemon. I had it at a Brewers baseball game one weekend while I was visiting Milwaukee, a beer city with a well-rounded list of macro and craft options, and I chose Leinenkugel’s again at least two more times that weekend in the mix of beers I tried, making it the beer I drank most for the trip.” ––Jill Paluch, quality manager, Meanwhile Brewing, Austin, Texas

“Guinness… 0. Yes, NA Guinness! It has been my go-to lately. It is close to the real thing, still packs a similar body and flavor, and is good for you, or so they say. I typically drink lower-ABV beers, so it has been a great option for me as we work to build a brewery. It also leans into what we will eventually offer at Sgraffito, focusing on lower-ABV styles with a sprinkle of NA products and a few higher volumes for fun, too.” ––Ariel Schwarz, co-founder & head brewer, Sgraffito Beer, Philadelphia

“Coors Banquet gets my vote for the most underrated macro beer. It’s a reminder of how difficult it is to brew a clean, balanced lager consistently at that scale while still delivering a flavorful malt character, subtle sweetness, and a fuller mouthfeel than many people expect from the category, all lifted by crisp carbonation. There’s a reason so many brewers in Austin spend time at Frazier’s (the No. 1 Coors Banquet bar in the U.S.!). It’s a beer we genuinely enjoy drinking.” ––Brooke Croft, brewer, Pinthouse Brewing, Austin, Texas