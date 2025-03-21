From inventive tinctures and infusions to niche spirits and housemade syrups, skilled bartenders have no shortage of methods for adding flavor and complexity to cocktails. But in a bar culture exploding with creative techniques and unique new cocktail components, some of the simplest and most versatile ingredients can go overlooked.

To find out which cocktail ingredients are underrated or otherwise underappreciated behind the bar, we asked 17 bartenders across the country to share their thoughts. From saline solutions that enhance flavors to sparkling rosé that adds something special to Spritzes, keep reading to discover the most underrated cocktail ingredients.

The most underrated cocktail ingredients, according to bartenders

Salt/saline solution

Sherry

Fresh citrus

Brandy

Vinegar

Tamarind

Amaro

Sake

Peppercorn tincture

Ice

Mineral water

Sparkling rosé

Pickled cocktail onions

White balsamic vinegar

Tomato

“While classic and modern classic cocktails are most definitely a balance of spirit, water, sugar, bitter, and, when applicable, acid, one of the most underutilized ingredients in a bartender’s toolbox is salt. A few drops of saline solution (20 percent saltwater) can make ingredients and flavors more pronounced in the same way that chefs use salt to season their food. At Shinji’s we use a combination of saline solution, white soy sauce, liquid shio koji, or other liquid amino solutions to add not only salt, but also umami and depth, to our drinks.” —Jonathan Adler, beverage director, Shinji’s, New York City

“One of the most overlooked yet incredibly effective ingredients behind the bar is saline. Salt is essential for balancing flavors, not just in food but in cocktails as well. At our bar, we use saline to enhance and refine the taste of both menu staples and bespoke creations. For example, in our Red Flag Negroni, it smooths out the bitterness of radicchio. In our 50/50 Martini, Skin Art, it offsets the dryness of sherry. And in our Timeline Margarita, we use saline instead of a traditional salted rim to integrate salinity more seamlessly into the drink. Our sous chef, Leaha Brewer, prepares a 20 percent saline solution, which we keep in a dasher bottle alongside our bitters and tinctures. We love to experiment in our bar lab, working with different types of salts to explore their unique properties and minerality. Saline isn’t just an afterthought — it’s a tool for precision and depth. A well-placed dash can transform a cocktail, highlighting and balancing flavors in ways that many bartenders overlook.” —Erin Gabriella, bar director, Thyme Bar, NYC

“When I think of underrated ingredients, I think of ingredients that are omnipresent, but never quite the star of the show. What’s everywhere but gets little credit behind the bar? It’s salt! Salt makes dessert cocktails taste sweeter, gives dimension and depth to savory cocktails, and can be manipulated in its ratio of dilution. Don’t overthink it. A few dashes of a 10:1 saline solution is a great place to start for your home bar.” —David “Silvey” Silverman, bar manager, Perilla, Chicago

“I think one of the most underrated cocktail ingredients is salt. Just like in food, a tiny pinch of salt in a cocktail can enhance flavors, balance sweetness, and even soften bitterness. Some bartenders use saline solutions for precise control, but even a tiny pinch of salt can work wonders. Especially working on a project like Papa San, where collaborating closely with the kitchen has allowed us to experiment with different and not so typical ingredients, salt has helped us on several occasions to round out cocktails and flavors.” —Charly Aguinsky, bartender and co-owner, Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina

“The most underrated ingredient is sherry. On its own, it’s a great way to start the evening, but depending on the sherry, it can add umami, salinity, or sweetness to a cocktail. Adding sherry as a modifier will always create amazing results. Using Manzanilla will add salinity and minerality, Amontillado adds a deep umami nuttiness, and PX (Pedro Ximenez) is a great way to add chocolaty sweetness to your rum or bourbon cocktails. Long story short, drink more sherry.” —Gabe Sanchez, general manager, Midnight Rambler at The Joule, Dallas

“Fresh citrus! You’d be surprised by the amount of bars that still use store-bought lemon or lime juice. Or juice from concentrate. While this is a very common item, I do think that sometimes we take it for granted. It can quite literally make or break a cocktail if fresh citrus juice isn’t used; it changes the entire flavor profile of a cocktail. Although citrus juice is by no means underutilized, I think what is overlooked is the massive impact this has on flavor and quality!” —Patricia Verdesoto, beverage director and general manager, Bar Bonobo, NYC

“I often say this about brandy. All types of brandy, too, from pisco to applejack to Cognac. I think people have become less shy about it in recent years, though, so here’s hoping. I used to say that about sherry and you see it all over cocktail menus nowadays.” —Valerie Diehl, bartender and cocktail creator, Wildweed, Cincinnati

“I love the use of unique vinegar in cocktails and syrups. For example, we use raspberry vinegar for a shrub and have used orange blossom vinegar for a floral tang in our drinks. I think it adds an interesting depth and dynamic profile to cocktails.” —Meaghan Dorman, bar director, Dear Irving, NYC

“One of my favorite ingredients to see on a cocktail menu is tamarind. It carries a bitter, citrus-like acidity while delivering a molasses quality that’s easily a standout in various applications. Want to change it up this holiday season? Make a tamarind cordial with some grated cardamom, cinnamon, orange zest, and vanilla bean. Want to make a spicy tea-like summer sipper? Infuse a reposado tequila with tamarind and fresno peppers for a game-changing Margarita or Paloma. Tamarind can be adapted in multiple ways anytime of year. Not to mention it can be a fun touchpoint explaining to guests who have never heard of the ingredient.” —Max Menaker, beverage manager, The Chloe, New Orleans

“I believe the most underrated cocktail ingredient is all of the different amari. They add a beautiful depth and complexity to cocktails, balancing both bitter and sweet. They’re also traditionally made from ‘secret’ family recipes passed on between generations, which, to me, adds a fun mystique to the wonderful ingredient.” —Alex Mirzaian, food and beverage manager, Hotel Per La, Los Angeles

“I really enjoy using sake in place of liquors as of late when cocktailing. I try to use clean, high-acid sakes to take some of the edge off of the primary spirit, while still maintaining balance in the drink. The bright fruit and floral components can really round out a cocktail while not adding too much viscosity. I like cocktails that are lighter on the palate, especially when serving them alongside a tasting menu like we do here at Huso.” —Kevin Goyenechea, general manager, Huso, NYC

“I think saline and peppercorn tinctures are two underrated ingredients used behind the bar. They can really add some depth of flavor to your drinks, as well as tie all the flavors together. The goal is not for them to be the star, but the supporting cast.” —Lynnette Marrero, head of education, Bar Convent Brooklyn / co-founder, Speed-Rack

“The most overlooked cocktail ingredient, the one that separates a good drink from a great drink, and separates a flash in the pan experience from a new regular: ice. The ice itself, the machine, the style, the water purification system, the water source, they are all so much more important than most people realize. That is until they have a drink that really strikes them. I truly believe that the quality of ice really creates some of the more profound aha moments for people who like to enjoy a well-made libation. This is one of the reasons many of the most renowned bars across the world order their ice from companies who take the time to make it cold, hard, and clean of impurities. I challenge someone to make the exact same drink (let’s say a Negroni) within three scenarios: at home with ice out of the freezer, in your neighborhood dive spot with pillow ice, and at an elevated cocktail bar that probably either uses a high-yield machine or orders in from a company. Use the same ingredients, stir the same, and garnish the same; you will have three different drinks! Even more factors that we are aware of behind bars are the humidity levels, how old the ice is, how long it’s been in the well, plastic versus metal scoops or tongs. It is a whole lot to think about and be aware of during service, but it really separates a good program from a great one in a lot of instances.” —Alejandro Medina, beverage director, Bar Bludorn, Houston

“One of the most underrated cocktail ingredients is a good mineral water. Don’t get me wrong, I love both seltzer and club soda, but the right mineral water can offer much more than bubbles in terms of texture and depth. At Le Rock we’re devoted to Vichy Catalan, a water from northern Spain that’s particularly rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium — we pour it in our spritzes and non-alcoholic cocktails because of its incredible body and slight salinity. (Vichy also makes a terrific Tequila Soda.) Another underutilized ingredient is sparkling rosé. So many bars rely on a single white effervescent wine for all of their cocktail needs, but there are indeed drinks that benefit from the floral aromatics and red fruit flavor profiles of a rosé, like a Kir Royale or a Bellini.” —Estelle Bossy, beverage director, Le Rock, NYC

“Pickled cocktail onions add the perfect balance of tang and depth to a drink, bringing a bright, briny kick that cuts through rich flavors beautifully. They’re an underrated secret weapon for cocktails — unexpected, but once you try them, you’ll never go back.” —Ti Martin, co-proprietor, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans

“One of my favorite ingredients that I really don’t see a lot, at least behind the American bars that I have been to, is white balsamic vinegar. Think along the same lines as salt enhancing flavors and seasoning a cocktail; white balsamic does the same but with more layers of flavor and a bit of acidity (obviously). It is something that is readily available, cheap, and it can elevate almost any cocktail, from a Gimlet to a Martini. It’s less noticeable in cocktails than traditional aged balsamic, and also more mild and dry. It was a ‘secret’ ingredient in my Apple-tini. By adding just a dash or two you aren’t going to get that cloying acidity, but more of the nuanced flavors while the vinegar bolsters the flavors around it, namely fruits and herbs. Other than that, I think Amaretto is and will forever be underrated. Jeffrey Morganthaler did the Lord’s work with his updated Amaretto Sour spec, but I add this sweet lil angel in small measures in a lot of drinks. Again the marzipan and nuttiness really elevate a lot of flavors, and it’s really versatile. A teaspoon to three-eighths ounce is usually the sweet spot for what you need from this diva.” —Ramsey Musk, founder, Mama’s Boy

“Tomato has long been relegated to the realm of salads, sauces, and soups, yet its potential as a cocktail ingredient is incredibly underappreciated. When used thoughtfully, tomatoes bring a unique depth of flavor, combining savory, sweet, and acidic notes that elevate cocktails to new heights. One such example is our own Tsuke Mizu, a bold, adventurous cocktail that incorporates homemade tomato liquor and taps into the untapped potential of tomatoes in the world of drinks. The tomato’s natural umami complements the smoky depth of mezcal and the tangy, sweet notes of yuzu-gochujang syrup. The homemade tomato liquor, made from fresh cherry tomatoes cooked sous-vide method with sugar and a neutral liquor, adds an unexpected layer of richness that rounds out the drink’s complex flavor profile. The savory aspects of tomato, often associated with food, are just as effective in cocktails, where they play a crucial role in balancing heat, acidity, and sweetness, providing depth to the drink without overwhelming it. So, the next time you’re crafting a cocktail, consider the tomato. Its ability to balance acidity, sweetness, and umami makes it an invaluable ingredient that can transform even the most traditional drinks into something unique and unexpected. Tomatoes deserve a place in the spotlight of the cocktail world, and with the right approach, they can bring a savory depth and complexity that is unparalleled, in my opinion.” —Freddy Salazar, beverage director, Enso, Brooklyn

*Image retrieved from foxberry via stock.adobe.com