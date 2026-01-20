Sure, people love to splurge on a high-end bottle of wine — but once opened, the clock begins to tick. Might it make more sense to spend good money on a liquor with a longer post-opening shelf life? Yes, and whiskey is one of those.

More specifically, bourbon is a fitting option for drinkers seeking a splurge. Bourbon’s lengthy lifespan means there is plenty of time to enjoy it, which, in turn, helps justify a hefty purchase. But walking into a liquor store with a wad of cash and the desire for a top-shelf bottle is likely to spark some indecision — when there’s a lineup of lofty price tags, customers want to make sure they’re investing in the perfect bottle.

To make that decision a bit easier, we asked 14 bartenders from around the nation for the bourbons they think are worth the splurge. From bottles in the $100 range and into the $600s, here are their splurge-worthy bourbons.

The bourbons worth the splurge, according to bartenders:

“I think my favorite bottle of bourbon that I view as worth the splurge is the W.L. Weller Full Proof. I tend to lean towards wheated bourbons, but I still want the structure and backbone that a bourbon at a higher proof leans towards. This one is the best of both of those worlds, clocking in at a solid 114 proof but with that signature Weller sweeter profile. It’s no secret that the bourbons coming out of Buffalo Trace are pretty much all exceptional across the line, but any of the William Larue stuff has consistently been my favorite every single time. Now, the retail price on this bottle might not seem like a splurge to some, but if you actually find it in the wild at that retail price then consider yourself lucky. This one is worth the hunt, though, and the markup that tends to come with that.” —Scott Kitsmiller, bar manager and assistant general manager, Gus’ Sip & Dip, Chicago

“If I had the choice of any bottle to splurge on, it would be Russell’s Reserve 13 year. It checks every box I look for in a great whiskey — an incredible mouthfeel, a beautifully layered nose, and a deep, expressive palate that flows seamlessly from start to finish. It’s bold yet refined, complex without being overwhelming. The only downside? It’s notoriously hard to find. But when you do get your hands on a bottle, it’s a reminder of just how special truly great bourbon can be.” —Andrew Clow, general manager, Proof, Omaha, Neb.

“Angel’s Envy Triple Oak is worth the splurge because it actually drinks the way bartenders talk about bourbon: balanced and intentional. The different oak finishes add depth without making it feel overworked, so you get spice and structure all in one sip. It’s the kind of bottle I’d pour neat for someone who thinks they ‘don’t usually like bourbon’ and wants to understand why people love it.” —Dominique Jackson, bar lead, Realm of the 52 Remedies, San Diego

“I’m a big believer that splurge bottles should be personal. On the brighter, more lush side of American Whiskey, Starr Hill Farm has been a wonderfully compelling release this year and lends an illustrative voice to the old languages of regenerative agriculture that we’re struggling to relearn. Strawberry syrup, toasted almond, cracked crème brûlée, and a drier wood backbone all play their roles here in a vibrant bottling from a producer often ironically left on the sidelines of wheat fever. Pricing for this first edition has been varied, but a reasonable MSRP, subsequent outturns, and a less insane whiskey market for consumers this year should all help keep this in the realm of excitement instead of anxiety.” —Chris Leung, lead whiskey advisor, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.

“I think one of the best bourbons to splurge on is the Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series from Heaven Hill. It’s got a fun history as being a brand that was owned and perfected by the Van Winkle family. A high-age, bonded whiskey in beautiful presentation that drinks among the best whiskeys out there. Two releases every year and they are always a little different, so it’s easy to start a collection. If you can’t find it, the 7-year Old Fitz bonded is also an exceptional choice.” —Jason Sorbet, bartender and owner, Barrel Proof, Nashville

“Personally, I would go for Eagle Rare. It’s got an excellent balance of flavor, and it’s only $15 for a double pour.” —Alexandra Kemper, bartender and manager, Whiskey Tavern, New York City

“The first is actually a rye whiskey — titled WhistlePig Boss Hog. Each year, the brand releases a limited- edition, cask-strength rye that has an experimental finish. One of our favorites that we still have a small amount of is the WhistlePig Boss Hog IV: The Black Prince (named after Prince Rupert of the Rhine). It’s a 14-year-old rye, finished in French Armagnac barrels, and bottled at 119.2 proof. The flavor profile is a deep, spicy rye, with notes of apple compote, cinnamon, and vanilla. The rarest bottle we carry is an extremely limited release from Buffalo Trace distillery called Double Eagle Very Rare. It is a straight bourbon whiskey, with the same high-corn mash bill as the popular Eagle Rare releases (10, 12, 17). It is aged for 20 years, and bottled in a hand-blown crystal decanter at 90 proof. Flavors consist of rich caramel, toasted oak, dark chocolate, and dried fruit.” —Sean Taylor, general manager, The Standard Pour, Dallas

“Heaven Hill 17 Year Barrel Proof is priced very high, but there is absolutely no question that it is a luxury. In my opinion, everything that Heaven Hill makes is excellent, and this is the pinnacle of its work. At 17 years, it sits right in a sweet spot for me where the aging gives tons of depth and complexity, while still letting the juice itself shine. As much as I’d love to let a bottle like this live in my liquor cabinet for special occasions, I’d find every excuse to drink it with friends.” —Damon Fabbo, bartender, Sip & Guzzle, NYC

“You won’t break the bank for a bottle of High N’ Wicked 5 Year Straight Kentucky Bourbon, despite its slightly higher price tag at around $70. High N’ Wicked Bourbon stands out when it comes to flavor and character due to its high rye content and sweet mash fermentation. It boasts bold notes of spice, stone fruit, tobacco, and marzipan. The sweet mash fermentation creates a higher pH spirit, which allows this expression to be dangerously drinkable without the burn you would expect from a whiskey at this proof (52 percent). Just when I thought I was bored of the category, this bottle reminded me — not all bourbons are made the same.” —Leanne Favre, manager, Altamar, Corona del Mar, Calif.

“I think Elijah Craig Small Batch is great for its price ($40). It’s aged in charred oak barrels which gives it a subtle yet enjoyable smoke if you want to have it neat. Alternatively, if you want to use it in a cocktail, it’s 47 percent ABV, so it’ll stand up to modifiers and other ingredients if you want to shake or stir it. I also think Stonestreet Bourbon is definitely worth a try. Like Elijah Craig Small Batch, its higher proof provides versatility in cocktails. Its use of barley in the mash as well contributes to its versatility, as it broadens the spectrum of its use to perhaps a more savory one but also still holds up well in a Boulevardier or sour.” —Liam Weitz, head bartender, Deux Chats, Brooklyn

“A bourbon that is worth the higher price is Mitcher’s 10 Year. The price is high compared to others that are aged 10 years, but Mitcher’s makes one of the best 10-year-old bourbons on the market.” —Sean Ebbit, owner, Bluegrass Tavern, Lexington, Ky.

“I would personally say any of the Master’s Keep series from Wild Turkey. Eddie does not just do it right but makes whiskey sing, dance, and everything else. While their 101 is damn near perfect, Masters Keep closes that gap by a mile. I would be jealous of someone who went for it regardless of price.” —Adam Hodak, owner, The L, Denver

“Mitcher’s bourbon is a carefully crafted small-batch bourbon that exemplifies balance and refinement. It’s full-bodied yet seamlessly layered with vanilla and ripe stone fruits. These sweeter elements are complemented by a gentle, smoky character, which adds depth in my style of cocktail. As the bourbon develops in the cocktail, it provides structure and a lingering, smooth finish. Overall, it creates a gentle dynamic which allows fragrances from other ingredients to show. Mitcher’s acts as rich bourbon if you drink it neat but as an undertone if you use it for cocktails.” —Chacha Suwincha, bartender, Fish Cheeks, NYC

“My favorite new splurge bourbon is Jefferson’s Marian McLain Limited Edition. Jefferson’s always has fun, out-of-the-box offerings, but this particular bottle is worth the splurge. It is named after the founder’s eighth-generation grandmother, one of the earliest documented women in American whiskey. Who doesn’t want to cheer for that? The reason I break this bottle out on special occasions is because it is an artful blend of five different whiskeys: a 14-year-old Tennessee straight bourbon, an 11-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon, a wheated double-barrel bourbon, a rum cask-finished bourbon, and an 8-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon. Attempting this takes great skill, care, and precision. Even the most studious bourbon drinker will stop, look at the glass, and smile when trying something new. Don’t waste it on your buddies. Wait until you want to impress someone.” —Gabe Sanchez, bartender, Midnight Rambler, Dallas