When it comes to sparkling wine, Champagne is often deemed the finest option in a busy market of bubbles. And for good reason: The historic region’s unique terroir and strict appellation rules lend to exceptional wines — with a hefty price tag.

While some bottles offer (relatively) affordable price points, others can soar well beyond the $100 mark, with the most prestigious Champagnes moving into $1,000-plus territory. Factors like limited production, remarkable vintages, or even Special Club designations can boost the price of these expressions, pushing them well into “splurge” territory. But when it’s time to ball out on a special bottle, how do you know which bubbly is worth the expense?

We took the guesswork away by asking 16 wine pros to share their favorite splurge-worthy bottles. From niche grower Champagnes to well-known top cuvées, here’s what they said.

The most splurge-worthy Champagnes, according to wine pros:

Krug Grande Cuvée Brut

Champagne Famille Moussé Fils Les Fortes Terres Special Club 2017

Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Cuvée Louis 2008

Henriot Cuvée Hemera 2006

Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition NV

Marie et Olivier Horiot Rosé des Riceys En Barmont

Lelarge-Pugeot Les Charmes de Vrigny Premier Cru Extra-Brut

Salon Cuvee ‘S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut 2008

Alexis Leconte La Terre Mere Brut

Champagne Famille Moussé Fils Les Fortes Terres Extra Brut 2019

Drémont Marroy Noir de Méandre 2018

Anything from Bollinger

Champagne Marc Hebrart Special Club Millesime 2021

Domaine Vincey Grand Cru ‘Oger’ Blanc de Blancs 2017

Champagne Laherte Frères Brut Nature Blanc de Blancs

Pierre Moncuit Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut

Emmanuel Brochet

Agrapart Experience

Cristal

“When it comes to a Champagne worth the splurge, I always look for bottles that balance precision, texture, and emotional impact. For me, Krug Grande Cuvée delivers that every time. It’s not just a prestige cuvée — it’s a masterclass in blending with incredible depth, layered aromatics, and a finish that seems to go on forever. It’s the kind of Champagne that stops the table for a moment. As someone who builds beverage programs and teaches wine, I love wines that tell a story, and Krug consistently does. If you’re going to spend serious money, it should feel unforgettable — and Krug does.” —Stefan Milic, general manager, Yolan, Nashville

“If I’m splurging, I usually go for a Meunier-focused Special Club bottling like those from Moussé. Special Club bottlings are basically the grower Champagne ‘greatest hits,’ only made in top years and only when the producer really believes the wine deserves that label. Meunier brings all this plush, floral, dark-fruited charm, but the Special Club selection gives it real definition and lift. It’s generous, expressive, and a super fun bottle to open. My recommendation: Moussé Fils ‘Les Fortes Terres’ Special Club 2017.” —Angelika Wroolie, wine director, Scoundrel, Greenville, S.C.

“Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Cuvée Louis 2008 and Henriot Cuvée Hemera 2006 are the king and queen of holiday Champagne. Billecart’s homage to OG oenologist Louis Salmon indulges our white Christmas fantasy with this 100 percent Grand Cru Chardonnay stunner from the Côte des Blancs. Pair these partially barrel-fermented bubbles with pain perdu and a set of silk PJs for that breakfast-at-Versailles vibe. Hemera, named for the Greek goddess of daylight, could sway any Krug loyalist with its deliriously indulgent, extended-lees-aged blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay (50/50, all Grand Cru). Flaunting a featherweight mousse that bursts with seasonal spice, this is sparkling manna.” —Julie Bramowitz, owner and operator, Bar Florine, New York City

“Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition NV. Year in and year out I love these Champagnes. They are in the Vallée de Marne farming Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir all Premier Cru and Grand Cru grapes. The wines express fruit, body, and texture. The NV Tradition is a steal for grower Champagne; if you’re feeling spendy drink the Special Club!” —Katie Singer, general manager and beverage manager, Bacchanal, New Orleans

“For something that is Champagne but bubble-free, Olivier Horiot’s Rose de Riceys ‘En Barmont’ is worth every bit of the splurge. The 2019 is stunning and the 2017 is equally as captivating. It drinks like a delicate ballerina dancing across your palate; subtle red fruits, refined minerality, freshness, unfolding complexity. A wine that truly mesmerizes.” —Alicia Kemper, owner, Buvons Wine, Long Beach, Calif.

“Lelarge-Pugeot Les Charmes de Vrigny Premier Cru Extra-Brut. Long lees aging, predominantly Meunier, what’s not to love? Lelarge does Meunier so well. Ten years on lees and it still feels lively and exciting. I love all of the Lelarge wines but this is the one that stands out to me and is an immediate order from a wine list, thanks Clémence.” —Nick Arone, owner, Bar Chenin, Detroit

“A splurge can mean different things to different people! If you’re really going for it, Salon is the king of Champagnes, and I love the 2015 as a more recent vintage. If you want a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, Salon’s hard-to-find 2008, bottled only in magnum, is extraordinary. If your idea of a splurge is a bit more down to earth, Krug Grand Cuvée is my move. It’s reasonably priced for the quality, has great name recognition, and delivers every time.” —Cedric Nicaise, co-owner and sommelier, The Noortwyck, NYC

“I think some of the most exciting Champagnes right now are coming from biodynamic grower-producers. These Champagnes have more personality, tend to be more terroir-driven, and, in my opinion, outperform the big houses every time. My Champagne crush of the moment is the ‘Terre Mére’ (Mother Earth) from Alexis Leconte in Troissy, made from 100 percent Pinot Meunier. She’s rich and savory, full of winter spices while also being a laser beam of acidity and white flowers, and would be a perfect dinner companion for any holiday meal.” —Alexa Skotzko, bar manager, la Betty, Washington, D.C.

“For the splurge, it’s anything Moussé for me. When I ran programs in New York, I once tasted through nearly 15 bottlings with Cédric Moussé as we feverishly brainstormed cohosting an all-Champagne winter dinner for special clients. I found the Famille Moussé Fils Les Fortes Terres Extra Brut 2019 in Los Angeles this summer and it bangs. Champagne Moussé for #allthethings that pique our industry palates: Pinot Meunier-driven, low dosage, terroir showcasing wines perfect for gifting or saving.” —Chimene Visser Macnaughton, owner and operator, LEKKERfit Hospitality Coaching, Santa Ynez Valley, Calif.

“My favorite recommendation on the market this season is the 2018 Drémont Marroy ‘Noir de Méandre.’ This Blanc de Noirs from a husband-and-wife team in Vallée de la Marne is layered with supple fruit notes while still being super fresh and mineral driven. It’s light enough to not overwhelm oysters and other light starters but rich enough to carry into a heavier canapés or a full meal. Balanced, approachable, and elegant with a couple years of aging — it’s a great festive Champagne that’s still an approachable splurge at $135 on our list at Nathálie.” —Katherine Stevens, general manager, Nathálie, Boston

“Whenever I look at a wine or Champagne list, the one house I will always be inclined to order is Bollinger. These wines continue to blow me away, from their blends to their incredible vintages (2004 is my absolute favorite). Definitely worth the price, as every time I get the chance to try one of their wines that is new to me, my love for Champagne is reignited all over again.” —Jacob Conrad, beverage director and manager, Kira, Houston

“My favorite Champagne falls into the Special Club category — an elite classification produced by a limited number of Champagne houses. These bottles are recognizable by their signature embossed glass featuring crossed keys. Special Club Champagnes are made from the best plots in the entire Champagne region. Every cuvée must be tasted and approved by each group member before qualifying for the ’Special Club’ label. My personal favorite producer is Marc Hebrart, based in Vallée de Marne. The current vintage available now is 2021. It is exciting and vibrant with dry, mouthwatering citrus notes. Enjoy it now or cellar for 15 years.” —Molly Wismeier, co-owner and sommelier, MaMou, New Orleans

“It’s always a happy occasion to drink a specific vintage of Champagne. Domaine Vincey’s 2017 Oger is a special example of vintage character. Its purity and direct communication are a result of the growers’ total focus on Chardonnay. I think this wine is as poised and delicious as any Selosse, and well worth every penny. Guests at Burdell are always delighted by its expression.” —Parker Story, sommelier, Burdell, Oakland, Calif.

“Champagne Laherte Frères Brut Nature Blanc de Blancs is worth splurging on because it delivers exceptional precision and depth, marrying bright citrus, minerality, and subtle floral notes in a way that rivals much more expensive Champagnes. It’s 100 percent Chardonnay from prime parcels in the Côteaux Sud d’Épernay and expresses remarkable purity and terroir-driven character. It is truly luxurious without too high of a luxurious price tag.” —Leanne Franetovich, general manager, Grapefruit Wines, Hudson, N.Y.

“My New Year’s tradition consists of three things: my bum on my couch, ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ on the TV, and Pierre Moncuit Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut in my glass. The good news is that you don’t really have to splurge (in Champagne terms) to enjoy an incredible wine — their high-end offerings are usually well below $100. Winemaker Nicole Moncuit has overseen the vinification of her 100 percent Chardonnay grower Champagne estate for over 40 years and her deft hand can be tasted in the way this wine blends bright linearity, delicate fruits and florals, and just the right amount of toasty creaminess. Nicole’s philosophy of one grape variety, one vineyard, one vintage leads, in my opinion, to one phenomenal Champagne.” —Cecily Upton, co-owner, Friends & Family, Portland, Maine

“I find myself splurging on producers I don’t see often or sure shots. Recently I found myself ordering a bottle of Emmanuel Brochet that was well worth the price tag or even a pristine bottle of Agrapart Expérience. Sometimes you want to play it safe and order a bottle of vintage Cristal because it’s usually a guaranteed safe bet.” —James O’Brien, owner, Popina and The Wine Cellar by Popina, NYC