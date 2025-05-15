From zombie dramas to environmental disaster shows, the cinematic apocalypse is nothing new. Neither is our obsession with consuming doomsday content. And while we as viewers cope with the fictional end of the world in our own way (with a bowl of ice cream and a glass of wine, preferably under a weighted blanket), nothing helps a character cope better than booze — if they can get their hands on it, of course.

Bill from Season 1 of “The Last of Us” had a proclivity for Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages. Jeff Goldblum’s character in “Independence Day” goes for Bushmills Irish Whiskey. And in Hulu’s new show “Paradise,” President Cal Bradford (played by James Marsden) is featured on multiple occasions sipping Blanton’s in his bunker. It got us wondering: Should the end times ever come, what bourbon would the pros want to have on hand?

From readily available and versatile bottles to thousand-dollar splurges, keep reading to discover the best bunker bottles of bourbon according to 22 bartenders.

The best bunker bourbons, according to bartenders:

Penelope Toasted Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Michter’s US*1 Small Batch

Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey

Rabbit Hole Founder’s Collection Mizunara Finished Bourbon

Old Grand-Dad 100

Wild Turkey 101

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch C914

Henry McKenna 10 Year Single Barrel

Old Forester 1920

Angel’s Envy

Van Winkle Special Reserve Corti Brothers 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2019 King of Kentucky

Baby Jane Bourbon

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Old Forester

Michter’s 25-Year Limited Release

WhistlePig PiggyBack

Old Rip Van Winkle 25-Year

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Sour Mash

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

Jefferson’s Ocean

Barrell Bourbon Vantage

Matchbook Metamodernity Straight Bourbon

Pinhook High Proof Bourbon

“If doomsday ever comes, what bourbon am I reaching for? It would have to be Penelope Toasted Straight Bourbon Whiskey. I first had it a couple years back sitting next to a fireplace on a cold night in North Carolina — on a big rock, no less. My best friend was getting married, and nothing in the wedding was going as planned; as the maid of honor it literally felt like the end of the world. We laughed and cried and as we sipped that bourbon, the chaos seemed to slow down. We found peace in the moment. Penelope Toasted has this beautiful aroma of brown sugar and cinnamon, with rich notes of vanilla, cherry, and toasted marshmallow. There’s a light char to it and it goes down smoothly. I also love the story behind it too — two best friends making something special together. When she and I get together we always finish the whole bottle. So, if the world really were ending, I’d want to be huddled by an open fire again with people I love, sipping a whiskey that truly stands out to me. And this time, I’d make sure we had actual marshmallows to toast, because if it’s my last day on Earth, I’m going out tipsy and with a sweet treat!” —Jill Ferencz, assistant general manager, Kasumi Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Fla.

“Michter’s Small Batch is just the perfect balance of warm caramel notes lengthened with a leather finish. This bourbon is delicious on its own but has enough of a backbone to stand out in cocktails. Michter’s is a bartender’s favorite because it has consistency and never fails in depth of flavor.” —Alex Anderson, beverage director, Peychaud’s, New Orleans

“I wouldn’t mind Old Forester’s 1910 Old Fine Whiskey on hand if the big one comes. It’s double-barreled, medium rye on the mash bill (which is usually the sweet spot for me), and 93 proof, so it has intensity without being too hot. It manages to be both comforting and interesting at the same time. A reliable bottle to hole up with and wait out.” —Beck Hargrave, bartender, Oiji Mi, New York City

“Assuming we are truly in the end times and bank accounts don’t matter, I’m risking life and limb to get my hands on as many bottles of Rabbit Hole Founder’s Collection Mizunara Finished Bourbon. With just around 2,000 bottles produced in 2024 and a hefty price tag, I can’t say I’m in the tax bracket to have tried it, but I’d definitely leverage this for doomsday negotiations. This is a bourbon that took time and care to perfect, from the deep, rich flavor profile down to intentionally selecting slow-growth Mizunara oak, which can take up to 200 years to grow. If I’m going for availability and drinkability in the apocalypse, I’ll go with Michter’s US*1 Small Batch, a great base spirit for cocktails and equally enjoyed neat. Floating around $40 per bottle, Michter’s has never let me down.” —Anthony Aviles, director of food & beverage, The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

“If there was one bottle of bourbon that I would like to take with me into the bunker, it definitely wouldn’t be anything expensive or over the top. Instead I would go with something classic and reliable that is versatile to mix with just about anything, yet still bold enough to shoot or pair with a beer. So in a situation like that, I would probably go with Old Grand-Dad 100 or Wild Turkey 101. I feel like those brands are workhorses that never miss and always hit the spot when you are looking for a wee nip of bourbon.” —Erick Castro, owner, Gilly’s House of Cocktails, San Diego

“Oh, easily Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch C914, for both form and functionality. If we’re talking doomsday, I always think of the zombie apocalypse. This bottle could easily be lengthened with sterilized water to make sure you could stretch what you have to last even longer from a consumption angle, and still be at a proof worth a buzz. It also would prove to be the best at disinfecting wounds, and would be the most flammable should you need to whip up some torches to find your way in the dark, or Molotov cocktails to fend off the hordes of zombies.” —Nick Hirsch, mixologist manager, RMD Group

“Should doomsday arrive, I’m cracking open Henry McKenna 10 Year Single Barrel. It’s got that rich, spicy depth and just enough heat to remind you that you’re alive, with a long finish to carry you through to the very end. It’s a remarkable single barrel, bonded bourbon with serious character — smooth enough to savor, strong enough to face whatever comes next, be it the end of time or the dawn of a new era.” —Lauren Campbell, lead bartender / whiskey sommelier, Bing’s Bar at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

“If we’re talking end-of-the-world bourbon, I’m not wasting my time chasing after some elusive unicorn bottle. I’m grabbing Old Forester 1920. It’s strong, reliable, and doesn’t need a cult following to prove it’s damn good. It’s high proof, always delivers, and somehow still flies under the radar — unless you know what you’re looking for. Old Forester has roots that run deep: America’s first bottled bourbon, with a legacy on Whiskey Row that goes back way before bourbon became a buzzword. The 1920 Prohibition Style nods to the kind of whiskey that kept its head down and survived the storm, which feels fitting for a last-pour scenario. At 115 proof, it’s got just enough burn to keep things interesting while the world burns with it. If this is my last hoorah, I want it to be with a bourbon that’s got backbone, history, and 86-inflated ego. That’s exactly what Old Forester 1920 brings to the table.” —Dom Sala, regional beverage manager, American Social Bar & Kitchen

“My bunker bottle would have to be Angel’s Envy. It’s a beautifully made bourbon with a signature port- barrel finish that gives it just enough depth to sip neat, but still plays well in a cocktail (because even in the apocalypse, I’m making Old Fashioneds). It’s reliable, well crafted, and has enough complexity to keep me satisfied. That said, if I’m stuck on a desert island, I’m bringing the most expensive Pappy Van Winkle, too. I just googled it, it’s the $54,640 Van Winkle Special Reserve Corti Brothers 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey. If it’s end times, I’m absolutely hoarding the most expensive bourbon in most bars!” —Lauren Rojas, head bartender, Jac’s on Bond, NYC

“If money is no object — because it will no longer be necessary if doomsday is calling — then I’m reaching for a 2019 release of Brown-Forman’s King of Kentucky, which is aged for 15 years in rickhouses that are heat cycled monthly, resulting in roughly 70 percent angel’s share. The whiskey is bottled single barrel at cask strength, and I can safely say it is one of the most delicious bourbons I’ve ever had. It’s the one I’d want to be sipping on if the world was ending.” —Jonathan Adler, beverage director, Shinji’s, NYC

“My go-to bunker bottle of bourbon would have to be Baby Jane Bourbon. I recently discovered it after it was introduced to me as the ‘little sister’ of Widow Jane. It’s a versatile bourbon, perfect for summertime with its fresh aromas, smooth profile, and creamy finish accented by a touch of warm spice. I’m not a heavy bourbon drinker, so when I do enjoy it, I prefer something that’s smooth and slightly sweet, whether enjoyed neat, on ice, or in a cocktail.” —Caitlinn Santiesteban, beverage operations & inventory manager, Amal & Level 6, Miami

“Should we have to bunker down, Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey would be my bourbon because it’s versatile, accessible, and still unique. It’s lovely in a cocktail like a Penicillin or Whiskey Sour, but also just comforting to sip on the rocks. I enjoy the touch of spice that mixes well with the sweeter caramel and vanilla without being overly smoked.” —Christiane Jones, head bartender, Chinese Tuxedo, NYC

“If the world was ending and I could only pick from the raided liquor store’s bourbon selection, I would fight hard for any Old Forester I could get my hands on. I have always fallen back on Old Forester as a go-to when in need of a classic bourbon. My uncle David’s enthusiasm for the brand led me to explore it early on as a green bartender. I especially enjoy the brand’s signature chocolate note in most of its expressions. It also is an excellent choice to split-base most other spirit genres with, leading to its versatility. This was further cemented after touring their experience center in downtown Louisville, Ky., which is a stunning way to interact with all things Old Forester. In fact, as I type this now, my zombie apocalypse plan is to raid that first.” —Maximilian Menaker, beverage manager, The Chloe, New Orleans

“For my bunker bottle of bourbon, I’d have to choose Michter’s 25-Year Limited Release. It’s one of those ultra-rare bottles that captures everything I love about American whiskey: depth, complexity, elegance, and character. Aged to perfection, it offers layer upon layer of rich caramel, dried fruit, oak, and spice, yet somehow remains incredibly balanced and smooth. It’s the kind of bourbon that reminds you why you fell in love with the spirit in the first place. Given how limited and hard to come by it is, Michter’s 25 feels like the perfect ‘end-of-the-world’ pour, something truly special to savor when it really counts.” —Beau Bradley, head bartender, The Tyger, NYC

“If doomsday arrived, I’d be finding as much WhistlePig PiggyBack I could get my hands on. A 100-proof, 6-year-aged bourbon is the perfect bottle to slowly drink through Armageddon.” —Brian Gravelle, bartender, Juniper and Ivy, San Diego

“I’m usually reaching for tequila or mezcal, but if I had to bunker down with one bourbon, it’d be the 25-Year Old Rip Van Winkle. If we’re talking end of days, I’m not going out sipping something average. This bottle is rare, smooth, and built for a moment that really means something. Everyone’s got that one you say you’ll save for a ‘special occasion’ — well, doomsday seems like a fair excuse. I’d pour it slowly, take it in, and raise a glass to the chaos. If that’s the last sip, I want it to be one I’ll remember.” —Rudy Antunez, director of bars and restaurants, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“My bunker bottle would have to be Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Sour Mash. Though not the flashiest bottle, it may be the tastiest in my opinion. The exceptionally high rye plays a huge part as I typically prefer high rye content in my bourbons. The notes of vanilla and baking spice are in perfect harmony with the punch of that rye, but the sour mash has a part to play and lends a bit of a brine quality to fully round out the profile. Coming in at 90 proof, it’s easily enjoyable neat, over a rock, or in a cocktail (though I prefer the first option). This whiskey carries on the history of one of Buffalo Trace’s great master distillers, and always lives up to the name.” —Tristan Brunel, bar director, The Tusk Bar / BRASS, NYC

“If doomsday arrives and I only have one chance to grab my favorite bourbon from behind the bar, one particular spirit stands out: Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon. The barrels have the deepest #4 alligator char and are selected from the center cut of the timber rickhouse. Ninety-proof is the perfect amount of warmth to keep my belly happy and my mind at ease in the bunker. Wonderful notes of vanilla and toffee offer comfort, with a spice that allows me to savor each sip.” —Chad Berkey, lead bartender, L’Auberge Del Mar, Del Mar, Calif.

“When someone asks me about my bunker bottle of bourbon, my answer is Woodford Reserve. This bourbon is a classic for a reason. It offers the depth you expect from a premium bottle. On the nose, you get hints of vanilla, cocoa, and orange peel. The palate is smooth and balanced, with notes of caramel, toasted nuts, and a spiced finish that always keeps you coming back. Woodford is as versatile as it is reliable. I enjoy it neat, in a perfectly stirred Old Fashioned, or as the base for a bold Boulevardier. It’s the kind of bottle that never lets you down, whether it’s a quiet night in or a shift behind the bar. In a world full of rare releases and hard-to- find bottles, sometimes the real luxury is having something familiar, trusted, and consistently excellent. For me, that’s Woodford Reserve.” —Freddy Salazar, beverage director, Enso, Brooklyn

“If doomsday hits, the first bottle I’m grabbing is Jefferson’s Ocean, which is aged at sea, with just enough salt and story to make the end feel a little more epic. Some folks reach for that special bottle they’ve been saving for ‘someday,’ others may go with a tried-and-true favorite like Buffalo Trace or Wild Turkey 101. Whether it’s rare, cheap, or just your go-to, we all have that one bourbon we’d want by our side if the world went sideways.” —Javier Mojica, food + beverage manager, Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix

“One of my favorite bourbons, though a bit expensive and containing an ABV of 57.22 percent, is Barrell Bourbon Vantage. A blend of straight bourbons, each finished in one of three unique virgin oak casks — Mizunara, French, and toasted American oak — it offers a flavor journey through three forests, each adding its own personality to the glass. Each whiskey component is finished separately to highlight what each oak type brings to the party — different toast levels, char intensities, and regional wood characteristics — then blended together with precision to create a rich, multidimensional profile. And it would last longer on a desert island since the ABV is not something you can easily chug.” —Amir Babayoff, bar director, Ophelia Lounge, NYC

“I suppose if I am going to be in a bunker for end times, I’d probably bring a bottle of Metamodernity from Matchbook, or a Pinhook High Proof. Well, I’d bring both — I’m breaking the rules, but the world is ending (hypothetically) and I’m good under pressure. So I probably would actually sneak two in the bunker anyway. The Metamodernity is just an interesting bourbon; it has a fun mash bill consisting of corn, rye, barley and toasted oats. It’s really rich and just a fun sipper. Pinhook is making some of my favorite American whiskeys right now. They have their own mash bill, and unless I’m wildly mistaken they use a higher percentage of rye than typical bourbons. The high proof is just good. Texturally it is like rough velvet and with a great bite. There is such a great spice to it and it doesn’t get repetitive.” —Ramsey Musk, founder, Mama’s Boy

