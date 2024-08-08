Tequila has become a dominant force in American cocktail culture. The love for the Mexican agave spirit is at least partially due to the classic and ever-present Margarita, which maintains a consistent spot in the top three most popular cocktails in the world.

With this boom in demand, store shelves are becoming more and more crowded with offerings from family-run distilleries, decades-old institutions, and celebrity-backed ventures. That means near-endless options for pulling together a Mexican Firing Squad or even a simple Ranch Water. So, which bottle should you reach for when you’re looking to mix up some agave-based drinks?

We decided to go straight to the experts. VinePair asked 25 bartenders which tequila they reach for when they’re shaking up a cocktail. These were their answers.

The best tequilas for mixing cocktails, according to bartenders:

Tierra Noble Blanco

1800 Tequila Cristalino

Don Julio Reposado

Espolòn Añejo

Tapatio 110

Almave

Mijenta

Braltos

Dobel Blanco

Don Fulano

Los Valores

El Tesoro Blanco

Siete Leguas Blanco

La Pulga

Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

Corrido Blanco

Fortaleza

Olmeca Altos

Gran Centenario

La Gritona Reposado

Pueblo Viejo

G4 Tequila

Casco Viejo Blanco

Espolón Blanco

Tequila Ocho

Elvelo

“Some brands boast a robust, bold flavor that immediately captures the essence of Mexico, while others are smoother and more aromatic, ideal for those new to this remarkable spirit. Using a premium tequila with the right aging in a well-balanced cocktail can elevate the experience significantly. Tequilas like Tierra Noble Blanco, 1800 Cristalino, Don Julio Reposado, and Espolòn Añejo are excellent choices for creating outstanding cocktails.” —Sandro Anglas, food and beverage director, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, Mexico

“In my opinion, the best tequila for cocktails is Tapatio 110. It’s a delicious blanco tequila and a true expression of cooked agave. As a bonus, it also has a higher proof, which gives it a nice backbone and the ability to stand out in cocktails.” —Nick Amano-Dolan, general manager, Trick Dog, San Francisco

“When it comes to mixing non-alcoholic cocktails, Almave is the only agave option! Almave is made from agave that’s been harvested, cooked, crushed, and distilled and brings the unique flavor of cooked agave to any non-alc cocktail.” —Josh Harris, founder, Trick Dog, San Francisco

“Blanco tequila is best for mixing in cocktails for a few reasons — primarily for its fresh, clean flavor that allows the other mixing ingredients to really stand out. In addition to being versatile, it also has a higher alcohol content than its aged counterparts to give the cocktail a bigger impact. It’s more affordable, which is ideal when making large quantities of balanced, flavorful drinks. My favorite brands are Mijenta, Braltos, and Dobel Blanco.” —Joshua Monaghan, bar director, Zapote Bar, Mexico

“I find the quality of a tequila can go from ‘affordable’ to ‘cheap’ with a price difference of only a few dollars. Most any bottle that’s 100 percent Blue Agave and is additive-free is going to be good for mixing, but I would say my favorite is Don Fulano. It has all of the classic peppery and vegetal notes that you want from a blanco tequila without being too herbaceous or overpowering. It won’t break the bank, and they also have a higher-proof Fuerte edition that’s great for experimenting with booze-forward cocktails. Despite the many options for mid-range tequila, Don Fulano tends to find its way into a lot of our agave-based cocktails here at Smoked.” —Roderick Williams, bar manager, Smoked, Columbia, S.C.

“Los Valores Tequila was launched this year, [so] we decided to give it a try. Their blanco has character, and its peppery and floral tones highlight our Margaritas and Agave Martinis. Our guests also love their añejo for its complexity and dry, long finish, which has been working very well in an Old Fashioned or just neat.” —Gerardo Gomez, beverage director and operating partner, Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, Columbia, S.C.

“You should be drinking Don Fulano — all expressions, and in everything. It is so thoughtfully crafted and stands so brilliantly against the newer- market, additive-free movement we’ve seen making waves. If you don’t know what cooked agave smells like, I think the Blanco Fuerte is one of the purest expressions, which makes that vegetal quality really pronounced [in a cocktail].” —Max Stampa-Brown, director of food and beverage, The Garret Group, NYC

“​​When I reach for a mixing tequila, I always gravitate toward El Tesoro Blanco. The nose is fresh and vibrant with pronounced notes of traditionally cooked agave. Subtle floral, citrus, and earthy tones which remind me why I keep coming back. A slight peppery note balanced by the perfect touch of sweetness makes this tequila complex yet playful. El Tesoro Blanco is beautifully crafted, perfect for sipping neat or elevating a high-quality cocktail with its rich, authentic flavors. My favorite way to enjoy El Tesoro is in a highball, garnished with a grapefruit slice, and topped with aggressive mineral water in a chilled glass.” —Aaron Melendrez, beverage expert/chef, Uptown Provisions, Whittier, Calif.

“My favorite tequila for mixing cocktails is Siete Leguas Blanco. Its hints of pepper and clean smooth finish [make it] great on its own, or it can bring out the bright flavors of citrus for a Paloma or a Margarita.” —Erito Hinojosa, bartender/bar manager, Bee’s Knees & Honey Lounge, Brooklyn

“When it comes to crafting cocktails, my go-to tequila is añejo, particularly from local Fort Worth distillery La Pulga. Their mastery of long barrel-aging results in a spirit with rich notes of vanilla, oak, and whiskey. This unique flavor profile pairs beautifully with spicy and smoky elements [and adds] a touch of sweetness, which is what we do here at 97 West when making our signature Smokin’ Marg.” —Samantha Barton, general manager, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, Fort Worth, Texas

“Casa Dragones Blanco brings the real essence of agave [with] semi-sweet and well-balanced notes that enhance the crisp flavors in cocktails. I [also] love its grapefruit and green apple aromas. The brand was founded by Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, the first woman to be certified as a Maestra Tequilera in history. Overall, Casa Dragones brings Mexican culture to the world in a great way.” —David Hernandez, bar director, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico

“My favorite tequila for making an agave-based cocktail is Corrido Blanco. The bright agave flavor with a touch of white pepper and sweetness makes it ideal for any citrus juice pairing. The smoothness also allows for a balanced flavor development with any additional spirits. It really works beautifully in a variety of tequila cocktails.” —Jim Gallen, food and beverage manager, Hearth ‘61, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Reposado is my favorite tequila for building cocktails. I love to split the base of classic tiki cocktails between a nice reposado and an earthy agricole rum. My favorite tequila is Fortaleza, with its traditional production methods and the distillery’s fascinating history.” —Jarrett Reynolds, general manager, Zuzu, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Olmeca Altos, a 100 percent Blue Agave tequila from the highlands of central Mexico. The tequila is smooth, well balanced, and a perfect vessel for carrying flavors in a cocktail. We use it here for the base of our Spicy Shiso Margarita. The tequila, with notes of citrus and sweet flavors from the aging process, is a perfect pairing on a summer day.” —Byron Garcia, bartender, Conrad, Los Angeles

“Gran Centenario Añejo is one of my all-time favorites to use when crafting cocktails. While the aging process can make añejo pricier, [the brand] offers a high-quality option at a reasonable price point, using 100 percent Blue Weber agave and aging for 16 months in new American oak barrels, resulting in a smooth, sweet flavor with hints of vanilla. This family-owned business, established in 1857, continues to honor its heritage through its tequila production, which I respect and appreciate deeply.” —Deon Togami, beverage manager, Prince Waikiki Hotel, Honolulu

“For something with a little more age to it I love La Gritona Reposado. It’s female-owned, sustainable, and fermented with natural yeast. Aged in American oak and good in a cocktail or on its own. It is wonderful when you want to use tequila in place of other darker spirits in cocktails, and it’s also well priced for when you want to go beyond a blanco tequila.” —Cristina Martin, wine and cocktail educator and expert, Astor Center and Murray’s Cheese, NYC

“I learned long ago that one of the ‘stuntiest’ things people like to do is call a super-pricey tequila when they order their cocktails from the bar. There’s nothing wrong with this, of course, but I think many in the industry would agree with me that Pueblo Viejo makes the base for drinks you’re hoping for without breaking the bank. It’s mild and balanced but far from meek, providing plenty of rounded earthiness to balance out acid and sweetness. It’s at the point that when I’m ordering at a new bar, I’ll ask what their well tequila is, and [it being] Pueblo Viejo is a serious green flag. This will also save your budget so you can order another pour of your favorite pricier tequila that you can enjoy neat or on the rocks!” —Zach Mack, beverage and travel writer and owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. and Taco Vista, NYC

“​​My new favorite is G4. They distill with 50-50 rain and spring water, which gives the tequila a lovely, bright minerality. Smooth and crisp. Their practices are traditional, sustainable, and without additives.” —Asher Stacy, bar manager, Funke, Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Olmeca Altos Plata. The tequila is made in the Los Altos region in Jalisco. It’s a smooth tequila with bright and combined notes of citrus, olives and agave. ” —Tom Pronk, senior food and beverage ops manager, The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, McClean, Va.

“I recommend Tequila Casco Viejo Blanco for mixing cocktails. It has a clean, crisp taste that is perfect for classic drinks like Margaritas, Palomas, and Rositas. Its quality really shines through in these cocktails.” —Carlos Soto, beverage director, The Ivory Peacock, NYC

“Like with any spirit, what I choose to use has to do with what I’m doing with it. For a spirit-forward cocktail, I’m going with a reposado tequila — usually Fortaleza or Siete Leguas. For something shaken or a highball, Don Fulano makes a great blanco that mixes well and brings interesting notes without overpowering the cocktail. Don Fulano also makes an excellent Extra Añejo that I love sipping on over ice, maybe with a grapefruit twist, and preferably while the sun is shining on my face and the sand is between my toes.” —Dan Stern a.k.a. Destiny, head bartender and general manager, Bandits, NYC

“Aged tequilas are great for stirred cocktails, often serving as a substitute for whiskey. Tequila can be an excellent stand-in for an Old Fashioned, Boulevardier, or Espresso Martini, depending on whether your tequila is salty or sweet, fruity or spicy, chocolaty or cotton candy-like. My go-to end-of-day combo is an Espolón Blanco paired with an American light lager. The salty and earthy nature of this accessible tequila pairs well with the bright malt and bitter, crisp taste of the lager, making it great for washing away the taste of the day.” —William Kriebel, head bartender, Chelsea Living Room, NYC

“For me, when we’re talking about spirits for cocktails, the first element is affordability. Especially in New York, the cocktail experience can often be gate-kept by price, and [it’s always a question of] how to allow as many people as possible to participate in the experience of great drinks. You’re also mixing with other ingredients, and so you need to think about how your spirit plays well with others and coexists with different flavors. Tequila cocktails especially tend to be vibrant and juicy, so Mijenta and Tequila Ocho check these boxes for me. Mijenta’s [profile] of sweet agave and pepper builds on those elements, while Ocho’s grassy and savory expression will act as a counterweight. Both are also committed to sustainability.” —Steven Franz, beverage manager, Rule of Thirds, Brooklyn

“Elvelo is my tequila of choice for making cocktails. It’s salty and spicy with vegetal and mineral notes; it provides bold flavors for a great value. And as it’s slightly over-proof than your average tequila, it doesn’t get lost when mixed with citrusy and sweet ingredients. Instead, it adds complexity and layers to your cocktail.” —Steph Hiltz, bartender, State Park Bar, Cambridge, Mass.

“Tapatio is No. 1 for me. It punches well above its weight for the price. It’s also additive-free and bat-friendly! The reposado in particular goes great in stirred cocktails.” —Sam Clifton, bartender, Split Eights, NYC