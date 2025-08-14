When shopping for tequila, it’s easy to fall for extravagant packaging and celebrity-backed expressions, but most in the trade know that one of the telltale signs of quality in the category is proof. All tequila has to contain at least 40 percent ABV to be legally sold as such in the U.S. This doesn’t mean that expressions clocking in right at 40 percent are doing so just to get by the TTB by the skin of their teeth, but if the strength exceeds that threshold, buyers can rest assured that a conscious decision was made to preserve the original spirit’s integrity.

Sometimes these higher-proof offerings are minimally diluted with water. Other times, they’re not diluted at all. Whatever the case, producers have recently started to label these expressions as either “high proof” or “still strength.” The Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT), the organization responsible for certifying and regulating tequila production in Mexico, doesn’t have specific definitions for these terms. As of now, they’re up for interpretation, but high- proof and still-strength tequilas tend to range anywhere from 46 to 55 percent ABV.

These tequilas are celebrated for their high concentrations of cooked agave flavors and full-bodied, luscious textures. In recent years, they’ve captured the hearts of bourbon drinkers and spirits enthusiasts alike, and producers have taken notice. The category was once limited to one expression — Tapatío 110 — but now many tequila brands have high-ABV and still-strength offerings in their portfolios. To find out which ones dish up the best, cleanest expressions of pure blue agave, we consulted with the experts. Here are their top picks.

The best high-ABV, ‘still-strength’ tequilas, according to bartenders:

Fortaleza Still Strength

Tapatío 110

Cascahuín Plata 48

Tequila Ocho Plata Puntas

Don Fulano Fuerte

Siete Leguas 47

“My go-to selection for a still-strength tequila is Fortaleza Still Strength Blanco. I, like many others, enjoy the concentration of flavors offered by still-strength tequilas, especially in cocktails where other flavors might dominate a lower-proof option. Fortaleza’s traditional production methods and small-batch output make this pick a special treat. I’ve been fortunate enough to see the process in its entirety on-site — from field to hand-blown bottle. The care, dedication and craft can be tasted in every sip. You can expect notes of treacly roasted agave and vegetal tones of both buttery Castelvetrano olives and black pepper.” —SC Baker, bar lead, Epiphany, Louisville, Ky.

“Tapatío 110 would be my pick. It’s beautifully green and peppery with sweet notes of cooked agave. It makes an excellent Tommy’s Margarita and it’s perfect in stirred cocktails. I love split-base cocktails like a Mezcal Martini, and Tapatío 110 tends to hold up well in cocktails where other tequilas might get lost.” —Harrison Snow, co-owner and beverage director, Lullaby, NYC; beverage director, Mo’s General, Brooklyn

“The key things I focus on when selecting a tequila are making sure it’s additive-free, made ethically, and — ideally — produced with the traditional tahona method. That said, my top pick is Cascahuín Plata 48. It’s herbal, bright, and has incredible notes of cinnamon and brown butter. The distillery (NOM 1123) has been operating since 1904, and the Cascahuín brand values quality over quantity. This particular expression is made in relatively small batches — typically under 2,500 liters. Bottles tend to cost around $85, but it’s the best version of tequila I’ve found on the U.S. market.” —Mitchel Bauer, owner, Drinkable; bartender, Sexy Fish, Miami

“My favorite high-proof tequila is Tapatío 110. It may look unassuming, but it’s a classic for a reason. I love that even at such a high proof, it delivers fruity notes in addition to pepperiness. It’s a standout in cocktails, but I especially love taking shots of it with friends. For such a strong spirit, it maintains impressive flavor integrity — something many high-proof spirits can lose.” —Arianna Hone, head bartender, High West Saloon, Park City, Utah

“The best high-proof tequila I gravitate towards is Tequila Ocho’s Plata Puntas. Most other still- strength tequilas rely on heat to guide the flavor of the booze, but because Puntas is made with the ‘head and shoulders’ of the agave (considered to be the richest section), the flavor cuts through the burn. I get notes of cacao and caramel — like biting into liquor-filled chocolates. I also find it works well in a Rosita or Cadillac Margarita.” —Nikolas Vagenas, bartender and co-owner, Mr. Melo, Brooklyn

“I’m going to go with Tapatío Blanco 110. It’s got pure cooked agave flavor layered with citrus, bold herbal and peppery notes, and subtle sweetness. It’s pretty silky (maybe a touch oily) on the palate in a really pleasant way. The higher proof amplifies every nuance, making it a great base for cocktails at home as well as the perfect sipping tequila for an authentic taste of traditional tequila craftsmanship.” —Allison Everitt, founder, Fast Friends, Detroit

“Don Fulano is an agave brand that has always been on the forefront of aging and blending (jump on their delicious Imperial immediately if you haven’t), so it should come as no surprise that the Don Fulano Fuerte stands out as one of the most distinct overproof blanco tequilas on the market. Featuring a blend of the distillery’s pot and column stills, the Fuerte is something of a rum lover’s expression, since neither its aromas nor its taste shy away from a more briny yet fruit-forward experience. One can almost smell the saline green olive brine notes immediately, followed by citrus and pepper front notes and finishing with deeper nutmeg, allspice, and pineapple. The spirit goes down surprisingly easy, to the point that I prefer it either neat or on a large cube as opposed to my usual Margarita or Tequila Soda.” —Konrad Kantor, co-owner, Manolito, New Orleans

“I know a lot of folks will say Fortaleza Still Strength — which is fantastic — but for my money and mouth, I’m grabbing Tapatío 110 Blanco. It’s grassy and vegetal with big roasted agave notes on the nose and delicious black pepper and citrus notes on the palate — notably present are lime and grapefruit, which make it perfect for the two most popular tequila cocktails: the Margarita and Paloma. It’s also perfectly beautiful on its own as well. As a bonus, when you recommend it, a lot of people will think you’re talking about the hot sauce or that the hot sauce brand launched a tequila. It always makes for a fun conversation.” —Vance Daniels, co-owner, Gussie’s and The Hippo, Raleigh, N.C.

“My personal favorite is Siete Leguas 47 Still Strength Blanco. The agave shines so brightly in this bottling, while hitting you with some zesty little citrus notes along the sides. At 94 proof, she’s hot and strong, but still elegant and balanced. As a reposado girl myself, this blanco has the body and layers that make it rival other expressions with some age on them. It also helps that it won’t break the bank.” —Miranda Midler, head bartender, Dear Irving on Broadway, NYC

“Tapatío 110 is my utility still-strength tequila that delivers with its expressive character. It’s accessible without sacrificing quality; pouring Tapatío 110 into a glass feels like uncorking altitude-kissed magic. Jalisco’s red clay earth and crisp mountain air coaxes out vibrant agave flavor, like the sun and moon kissing in the highland sky. It’s where heat and harmony meet. Tapatío 110’s versatility moves effortlessly from a crisp Margarita to a brooding Negroni riff to a juicy, high-octane Vampiro — always holding its own without overwhelming the glass.” —Daniela Pedraza, winner of VinePair’s Best New Bartender Competition 2025 and bartender, Bentonville, Ark.