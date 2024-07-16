There never seems to be a shortage of new spirits to try. Whether it’s a new expression from an old, trusted brand or a label you’ve never heard of, you’re likely going to encounter something that recently rolled out every time you visit your local bottle shop. These shiny new objects make spirits shopping fun, but they can also cause conflict between your adventurous curiosity and your budget-minded sensibility. With each new bottle that emerges, the question must be asked: “Why should I buy it?”

Bartenders face the same question when a brand rep drops in and introduces them to a new expression. If they like what they taste, that bottle may end up earning a spot on their shelves – either at work, at home, or both. If they really like it, they’ll help spread the news to anyone interested, and their words might help you answer your inevitable bottle shop question.

We recently reached out to 22 bartenders to see which new (and new-to-them) bottles they were into lately. Spirit type doesn’t matter here — anything goes, as long as it’s good.

The best new spirits, according to bartenders:

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

Xila

Fair Spirits

Hamada Syuzou Daiyame 25 Sweet Potato Shochu

Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

La Luna Mezcal

Bayab African Palm and Pineapple Gin

Empirical Spirits SOKA

Ahascragh Distillery XIN Gin

Tierra de Ensueño Tequila Blanco

Heirloom Liqueurs Alchermes

Casa Obsidiana Tequila

Brucato Chaparral Amaro

Principe de los Apostles Mate Gin

Don Fulano Fuerte Blanco Tequila

St. George’s Valley Gin

Empirical Spirits Doritos Nacho Cheese

Banhez Destilados de Fruta

BroVo Spirits Uncharted Rhapsody American Forest Liqueur

Bitter Journey Bing Zhou

Mijenta Cristalino

Avallen Calvados

“The best newly released spirit we’ve added to our bar is Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. This is a new member in the Empress 1908 family and it’s just as much of a showstopper as their original butterfly pea blossom-infused gin. It has a lovely ruby tone due to the addition of rose petals and black carrots, both of which add substance, not just show. The unmistakable floral aroma present in this gin is due to the rose petals that are accompanied by lavender and elderflower. Orange peels add a touch of juiciness, which is balanced out by a bracing, spirituous base. This gin feels playful and drinks spectacularly. I love featuring it in French 75s because of the way the hues change with the introduction of acid. It also plays well with tonic, especially when fresh mint is added.” —Sarah Kornegay, bar supervisor, The Katharine Brasserie & Bar, Winston-Salem, N.C.

“Nothing pairs better with a cocktail than a great story. This is why Xila, a funky Mexican aperitif, made its way to our back bar. It also helps that it has such depth of flavor with a great balance of floral and spice notes. It’s an incredible aperitif that sips great on its own, but also lends itself to be paired with other spirits. At 20 percent ABV, it holds its weight well!” —Charlie Alvarado, director of operations, Good For a Few, Oklahoma City, Okla.

“A newer brand to our market that I am happy to support is Fair Spirits. Based in France, their mission is to produce beautiful liqueurs using Fair Trade Certified sources from start to finish. They emphasize transparency and can source every ingredient that goes into its bottles. We love using their passion fruit and elderflower liqueurs, and love knowing that everyone involved in the production of the spirit is compensated fairly.” —Colin Williams, bar manager, Bar Manager, Saffron, New Orleans

“Daiyame 25 Sweet Potato Shochu by Hamada Syuzou. Made from sweet potatoes and black koji. Being a cocktail-oriented bar, we find the juicy, fruity characteristics of Daiyame 25 shochu equally enjoyable in bright, fruit-forward sours as well as in sessionable, complex variations on the Martini.” —Evan Flynn, head bartender, Death and Co., Denver

“Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado Tequila. It’s a reposado that has been double-filtered to achieve a crystal-clear appearance. Made from 100 percent agave with no additives, it’s perfect for sipping or mixing into a Tequila Espresso Martini. Its smoothness ensures it goes down easily.” —Claudia Lara manager/head bartender, Rogue Bar, Queens, N.Y.

“When we recently did a guest spot in L.A., the manager gave me a bottle of La Luna Mezcal. It’s a really fun mezcal with an earthy and vegetal nose; I love giving it to our regulars who enjoy sipping agave. It’s definitely a rare bottle to see in Toronto, and it’s staying far away from our slushie machine!” —Rob Giancarlo, owner, Cry Baby Gallery, Toronto

“Bayab African Palm and Pineapple Gin. I am not one for flavored anything regarding spirits, but this newest expression recently released from Bayab was so unique and delicious. This gin is from South Africa and incorporates sweet pineapple from the Hluhluwe region and palm sap from West Africa, which give this gin a tropical profile. It’s fun, fruity, and makes for a delicious refreshing gin cocktail.” —Engracio Clemena, beverage manager, La Societe, San Francisco

“I love the whole mission of Empirical Spirits because they make products that can exist outside of the normal spirit categories that everybody is used to. They make a sorghum spirit, SOKA, that is incredibly complex in a way that I can’t describe concisely. More importantly, they allow us to make drinks that are surprising to guests and are just a little bit more complex than they’re expecting.” —Harry Jamison, general manager, a.kitchen, Philadelphia

“Ahascragh Distillery Xin Gin has become a fast favorite among our gin club members and bar patrons. This dry Irish gin with Asian botanical influence is distilled in a copper pot still, which leaves a silky finish on the gin that sets it apart in the best possible way. Appealing to gin connoisseurs and those [diving] back into the world of gin, this juniper-forward spirit has wonderfully subtle notes of rose persimmon, lemongrass, dill, and cinnamon, making it an easy grab for any bartender’s choice cocktail and a great addition to a home bar.” —Daisy Webb, bartender, Fifty Fifty Gin Club, Cincinnati

“We recently had the pleasure of trying Tierra de Ensueño Tequila Blanco, and we were thoroughly impressed. The first thing that struck us was its crystal-clear appearance, which hinted at the purity and quality of the product. Upon opening the bottle, we were greeted with a fresh, vibrant aroma of agave with subtle hints of citrus and pepper. On the palate, it delivered an exceptionally smooth and clean taste.The agave flavor was front-and-center, complemented by a slight sweetness and a gentle peppery finish. It was well balanced, with no harshness or overly dominant notes, making it an ideal tequila for sipping straight. However, it also mixed beautifully in cocktails, enhancing the flavors without overpowering them.” —Dr. Aaron Ho, owner, Sugar Mouse, NYC

“We’ve had a blast using Wisconsin’s new Heirloom Liqueurs Alchermes in our drinks. It’s a newer bitter option for our bar with nice warm botanicals like the cinnamon and clove. It’s such a unique product, and it stands out with this great [red] color. It’s also the only alchermes liqueur produced in America.” —Stevie Ruiz, lead bartender, Birch, Milwaukee

“Casa Obsidiana Tequila is absolutely fascinating and has earned a spot at Bar Sprezzatura. The partnership between Jean-Charles Boisset and the Beckmann Gonzalez family brings together such rich traditions: wine-making heritage with tequila craftsmanship. The use of French oak wine barrels from Napa Valley Chardonnay for aging adds a unique twist, promising a refined and complex flavor profile that ties the tequila back to California. The ceramic decanters with obsidian stones further highlight the attention to detail and reverence for Mexican culture. It’s inspiring to see such a blend of tradition and innovation in the world of tequila.” —Raymundo Arvizu, lead bartender, Bar Sprezzatura, San Francisco

“I recently brought in Brucato Chaparral amaro and it’s become a new favorite. On its own, it’s a warm hug in the sun laying on a hillside of sage and mint. It’s juicy, fruity, and brightly herbaceous with kisses of bitterness and anise. In a cocktail, I find it has that awesome quality of gluing things together and making a drink more than the sum of its parts. Assertive enough to shine through, but not bully other flavors.” —Matt Miller, bar manager, Shoo Shoo, Baby, L.A.

“Principe de los Apostoles Mate Gin. This Argentinian gin has sent a whirlwind through my brain. Its botanicals include yerba mate, peppermint, eucalyptus, coriander and pink grapefruit, and holy sh*t, does it take you on an amazing ride of breaking down the walls of gin as we know it. It’s inspired me to look at gin cocktails in different ways. I’ll take more of a culinary approach and amplify the flavors of this gin as opposed to combining flavors to make gin ‘more approachable.’ If you want something to reignite your creativity in cocktail creation then do yourself a favor and pick up a bottle.” —Cody Banks, creative consultant, Nomads, Colorado Springs, Colo.

“Don Fulano Fuerte. [It’s a] 100 proof tequila that’s additive-free, and family-owned. It boasts notes of citrus, minerality, anise, and sarsaparilla, reminiscent of hoja santa, an herb commonly used in central and southern Mexico. It’s an excellent way to introduce our clientele to high-proof blanco tequila. The distillate captures more agave characteristics, making it a great addition to any tequila cocktail when you’re looking for enhanced agave flavor and higher alcohol content. A Margarita with Don Fulano Fuerte is both an eye-opener and a kick to the teeth in the best possible way.” —Israel Mejia, general manager, Maizano, Costa Mesa, Calif.

“St. George’s Valley Gin is a beautiful, terroir-driven, citrus-forward gin that just hits all the notes for guests that are craving something refreshing. It’s certainly not a bad pull for a bright Martini, either. They’ve gone above and beyond here with botanicals like fresh orange blossom, California bergamot, seville, and valencia oranges along with other citrus. We have always been a big fan of what comes out of St. George, but in a world of an abundance of citrus gins, Valley Gin is one to enjoy again and again.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie/Lolita/Madame George, NYC

“Empirical Doritos Nacho Cheese has been a fun addition to our bar, celebrated by our staff for its unique and nostalgic appeal with its reminiscent flavor that reminds everyone of school lunches. Its versatility shines in a Bloody Mary or even served with a Pickleback. The brand’s commitment to originality and breaking boundaries resonates with our bar’s ethos, making it a beloved highlight and a delightful experience for our patrons seeking something cool and different.” —Megan Rickerson, owner, Someday Bar, Brooklyn

“Banhez Destilado de Piña is the best new spirit I have had recently by a country mile. As a person incredibly fond of unaged brandy and agave spirits, the idea of an eau de vie made in Oaxaca was already enticing. The flavor that perfectly encapsulates the sweetness of pineapple and the subtle smoke flavor that people love in mezcal has made this a new must-reach for behind the bar. If you have a chance to pick some up, do as soon as you can. Nothing else on the market is even close to it, and in a world with so many spirits, that is quite the thing to say.” —Karl Goranowski, beverage director, BATA, Tucson, Ariz.

“We’re digging BroVo Uncharted Rhapsody American Forest Liqueur, especially amid the Chartreuse shortage. They did a great job matching Chartreuse’s sugar content and ABV, and it stands up like Chartreuse in cocktails like the Last Word.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“Bitter Journey Bing Zhou. It’s a [Bay Area]-produced amaro with flavors of bitter rhubarb, chrysanthemum, plum, and chocolate. It’s a delicately poised amaro that is delightfully complex on its own and also a joy to use for mixing drinks.” —Thomas Bermudez, general manager, Last Rites, San Francisco

“Mijenta Cristalino, an additive-free tequila, has been a standout addition to our cocktail menu. Cristalino is unique among tequilas; it’s aged in oak barrels and charcoal-filtered, resulting in a crystal-clear appearance and rich flavor. While Westwood Coast is renowned for its extensive whiskey selection, introducing Mijenta Cristalino to the menu offers a refreshing new dimension to our beverage offerings.” —Sean Doolan, beverage director, Westwood Coast, Costa Mesa, Calif.

“The most exciting new spirit I’ve added to the bar is Avallen Calvados. Not only is it a delicious example of Calvados — a much-underrated spirit category with a rich history and tradition — but it’s also designed for mixing and is additive-free.” —Hemant K Pathak, general manager and beverage director, Junoon/Jazba, NYC